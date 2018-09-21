Every Texas A&M-Alabama game for the foreseeable future is likely to set a money record. These games will be the most expensive head coaching matchup in the history of college sports, if you go by the total value of the coaches’ contracts.

This isn’t quite the priciest coach matchup ever in terms of yearly pay.

That had to be 2017’s Alabama-Clemson Sugar Bowl Playoff semifinal, when Nick Saban was making $11.1 million and Dabo Swinney was making $8.5 million, for a total of about $20 million that year. (Saban’s heightened 2017 pay was the result of a signing bonus earlier in the year.)

But by the total money two schools have agreed to sink into two coaches, no matchup has ever cost this much.

Jimbo Fisher is in the first year of a 10-year, $75 million deal, the richest guarantee ever. Nick Saban is set to make $62.8 million through 2025, under an extension he signed before the season. The combined value of their contracts is about $137.8 million.

Both men are making $7.5 million in 2018. That’s the number for Fisher in every year of his contract, while Saban’s pay goes up $400,000 every year of his.

When Fisher and Saban met in 2017’s Florida State-Alabama season opener, Fisher was making $5.5 million and Saban his $11.1, for a total of $16.6 million. (FSU’s loss in that game led the Seminoles down a bad path and led to Fisher taking tons of money from A&M).

Finding two coaches (or even one) this expensive couldn’t have happened in any other era. Salaries have skyrocketed in the last few decades.

Let’s excerpt from this detailed history of skyrocketing coach pay, by SB Nation’s Richard Johnson, and use an inflation calculator to reflect 2018 buying power:

1888: Yale’s Walter Camp was a volunteer

Yale’s Walter Camp was a volunteer 1905: Harvard’s Bill Reid made $7,000 (about $188,000 in 2018)

Harvard’s Bill Reid made $7,000 (about $188,000 in 2018) 1930: Duke’s Wallace Wade made $15,000 (about $220,000 in 2018)

Duke’s Wallace Wade made $15,000 (about $220,000 in 2018) 1931: Notre Dame’s Knute Rockne made $75,000, which included off-field revenue and was well ahead of his time (about $1.2 million in 2018)

Notre Dame’s Knute Rockne made $75,000, which included off-field revenue and was well ahead of his time (about $1.2 million in 2018) 1951: Ohio State’s Woody Hayes made $12,500 (about $123,000 in 2018)

Ohio State’s Woody Hayes made $12,500 (about $123,000 in 2018) 1964: Notre Dame’s Ara Parseghian made $20,000 (about $162,000 in 2018)

Notre Dame’s Ara Parseghian made $20,000 (about $162,000 in 2018) 1982: Bama’s Bear Bryant made $450,000 (about $1.2 million in 2018)

Bama’s Bear Bryant made $450,000 (about $1.2 million in 2018) 1995: FSU’s Bobby Bowden made $975,000 (about $1.6 million in 2018)

FSU’s Bobby Bowden made $975,000 (about $1.6 million in 2018) 1997: Florida’s Steve Spurrier made $2 million (about $3.1 million in 2018)

Florida’s Steve Spurrier made $2 million (about $3.1 million in 2018) 1998 : The average FBS head coach made $417,000 (about $647,000 in 2018)

: The average FBS head coach made $417,000 (about $647,000 in 2018) 2008: LSU’s Les Miles made at least $3.75 million (or $4.4 million in 2018)

LSU’s Les Miles made at least $3.75 million (or $4.4 million in 2018) 2016: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh made $9 million

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh made $9 million 2018: You get it.

Money’s become a lot more valuable, but that doesn’t account for how much more top coaches make now than before. The sport has become an incredible cash cow.

The Fisher-Saban Money Bowl is as good a yardstick as any for how lucrative college football has become. TV money has driven most of it.

Fisher’s huge contract was possible in some part because Texas A&M is uniquely rich, even by this sport’s standards. The football program has been generating about $150 million annually in revenue, becoming the most valuable in the country, per Forbes. Increases in donations and ticket revenue have also been a big part of A&M’s growth.

But TV’s been the tide that’s raised all coaches’ boats. In the sport’s early days, games weren’t on TV at all. By the early 1990s, the SEC was getting $17 million per year for its TV rights. That became $55 million per year just from CBS by the late 2000s, on top of everything the conference got (and still gets) from ESPN.

Now, the SEC makes something around $400 million per year on TV rights. The Big Ten makes $440 million. That money’s gone to a few places, mostly:

Coaches’ and administrators’ pockets

University reserves

Facilities projects, like the $600 million renovation and upgrades plan going on at Alabama over the next 10 years and the recent $485 million renovation to A&M’s Kyle Field.

Cost-of-attendance payments that slightly increase the value of what a school is allowed to give an athlete

Funding to float other sports

It would cost the Big Ten or the SEC $7 million to pay 100 football players on 14 different teams a $5,000 annual stipend. That’s not been on the list of things they’ve spent on.