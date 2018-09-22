Texas A&M vs. Alabama live stream: Time, TV channel, pick/prediction, and how to watch online

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide haven’t come close to being tested in any of their first three games, hanging 50-plus points on both Louisville and Arkansas State, and most recently 62 points on Ole Miss. The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies are the next team on the schedule, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS (live streaming via FuboTV, CBS All-Access).

Texas A&M has also been very good, with big wins in two of their games, and nearly took down No. 2 Clemson in Week 2, but fell short by two points. Few believe the Aggies can beat Alabama, but can they keep it at all close? That’s the big question going into Week 4 of the college football season.

Below is all you need to know to follow the action on Saturday.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: CBS

CBS Streaming: FuboTV, CBS All-Access

FuboTV, CBS All-Access Odds: Alabama opened as 26-point favorites for the matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama news

The folks at Roll Bama Roll took a look at the Aggies’ much-improved defense this season, and the challenges the Alabama offense will face.

Tagovailoa is going to be the key to this match-up, as the Aggies’ myriad coverage looks and blitz angles can be confusing to a weathered veteran, let alone a player with a mere three starts beneath his belt. IF Tua can do his typical Tua routine by reading the defenses, checking down, and delivering beautiful passes in stride, then there won’t be much the Aggies can do to stop the Alabama offense.

Texas A&M has been much more known for its offense in recent years, though. While the defense is improved, the offense is still something to look out for, even for a team like Alabama.

Working for Nick Saban is something a lot of coordinators want, but when they go on to become head coaches, they have a miserable record against Saban’s teams.

And while we’re talking all manner of previews, the folks at Good Bull Hunting have their usual graphical preview of the game, and it’s a good one.

Another close call in the works?

The Crimson Tide are the best team in the nation, and have “struggled” over the years with managing hype and expectations, at least according to Saban. Last year, Alabama were massive favorites coming off big wins going into their game against Texas A&M, but it was incredibly close. They were 5-0 on the season, but when they ran into Texas A&M, after multiple blwoouts, they escaped with just a 27-19 victory.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama prediction

In the latest S&P+ rankings, Alabama leads all teams in the nation with a 35.7 number, while Texas A&M comes in at 21.2, which means a predictive score difference of 14.5 points on a neutral field. Alabama has the game at home. Texas A&M may have the tools to push them further than the other teams they’ve faced, but Alabama is expected to win this one handily.