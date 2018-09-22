Georgia vs. Missouri live stream: Time, TV channel, pick/prediction, and how to watch online

Drew Lock has spent the past three seasons building the resume of a first round draft pick. A win against No. 2 Georgia would give the Missouri quarterback his headline.

The big-armed passer threw for 44 touchdown passes and a shade under 4,000 yards in 13 games last season, putting his name atop 2019 NFL Draft wish lists thanks to his ability to carve up SEC defenses. That includes the National Championship Game runner-up Bulldogs, who watched Lock throw for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-28 stomping that saw the Mizzou quarterback do his best work before the game segued into garbage time.

He’ll get a chance for revenge Saturday, and this time at home. He’ll have to dust a UGA defense that could be even better than last year’s to get there.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

Time : Noon ET

: Noon ET Location : Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming : Watch ESPN

: Watch ESPN Odds: Georgia is favored by 14 points.

Georgia vs. Missouri news:

Offense: Elijah Holyfield. I can’t tell you how tempted I was to go with Ben Cleveland here for covering up that fumble deep in Georgia territory. But Holyfield’s 8 carries for 100 yards were a welcome result for a guy who’s labored hard in the shadow of Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and D’Andre Swift.

As good as Lock’s been, he wasn’t even the best quarterback on the field last week.

Can anyone slow down the Bulldogs?

Georgia’s scoring output its first three games: 45, 41, and 49 points. The Bulldogs are averaging nearly seven yards per carry despite losing Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to the NFL Draft last spring. Jake Fromm is completing more than 80 percent of his passes and barely having to throw the ball in the second half since UGA hasn’t found anyone who can keep up with it in 2018.

Missouri doesn’t quite fit that bill. The Tigers held Wyoming and UT-Martin to 14 points or fewer this season, but that was ...Wyoming and UT-Martin. Purdue was able to ring up 37 points against them in Week 3. Unless Barry Odom’s got some major tricks up his sleeve Saturday, expect another 40+ point effort from the ‘Dawgs.

Georgia vs. Missouri prediction:

Lock can turn this game into a shootout, but he’s not equipped to stop the Bulldogs’ explosive offense himself. S&P+ agrees, predicting this game will be closer than last year’s, but still a double-digit win for the visitors.