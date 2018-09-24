Ohio State-Penn State highlights Week 5’s opening lines

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven road games after failing to cover the spread in their previous two road games. The Buckeyes hope this trend will continue Saturday when they visit the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ohio State is a 4-point road favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Penn State has covered the spread in three of its last four encounters with the Buckeyes but is just 1-5 SU in its last six games against Ohio State. The team that wins this game will be in the driver’s seat for the top spot in the Big Ten and the likely College Football Playoff spot that would come with it.

The Buckeyes are the only top five team in the AP Top 25 playing on the road this week. The rest are all at home in Louisiana at No. 1 Alabama (-49), Tennessee at No. 2 Georgia, Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson (-22.5), and Ole Miss at No. 5 LSU (-13.5). Alabama is just 3-11 ATS in its last 14 games as a favorite of 42 points or more.

College Football Week 5 Betting Lines Louisiana at Alabama (-49) Syracuse at Clemson (-22.5) BYU at Washington (-17) Ole Miss at LSU (-13.5) West Virginia (-4.5) at Texas Tech Stanford at Notre Dame (-4) Ohio State (-4) at Penn State Oregon (-3.5) at California South Carolina at Kentucky (-1) See the complete list at OddsShark

In another big game featuring two undefeated top-10 teams, the No. 7 Stanford Cardinal are 4-point underdogs on the road against the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Notre Dame is 0-4 ATS in its last four games at home against teams with winning records. Stanford has beaten Notre Dame and covered the spread in each of the last two meetings between these two programs since going 0-3 ATS in its previous three games against Notre Dame.

The No. 20 BYU Cougars visit the No. 11 Washington Huskies (-17) in a must-win game for both teams as they each already have one loss in 2018 under their belts. Washington is just 1-4 ATS in its last five games overall while BYU is 7-2 ATS over its last nine games, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.

Rounding out the five games between two ranked teams on the schedule this week are No. 19 Oregon (-3.5) at No. 24 California and No. 12 West Virginia (-4.5) at No. 25 Texas Tech. West Virginia is off to an impressive 3-0 SU and ATS start and looks like the biggest threat to Oklahoma in the Big 12 this season.

