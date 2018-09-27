12 potential transfer destinations for Kelly Bryant

Senior quarterback Kelly Bryant is transferring away from Clemson, now that has Dabo Swinney named five-star freshman and No. 1 overall recruit Trevor Lawrence the team’s starter. Bryant, a former three-star out of Wren High School in South Carolina, had been in his last year of eligibility, but that’s now going to extend to the 2019 season.

Thanks to the NCAA’s new redshirt rule that allows players to play in up to four games in a season and still not lose eligibility, he can redshirt the 2018 season and transfer somewhere else, where he’ll be eligible immediately in 2019 as a graduate transfer.

Where will he go? It’s anyone’s guess at this point, but the 2017 ACC Championship MVP will be one of the hottest prospects on the 2018-19 transfer market.

First ... uh, Clemson??

Lawrence left Clemson’s game against Syracuse on Sept. 29 due to injury, and he did not return in the second half. SB Nation has confirmation that Bryant is still enrolled at Clemson, so technically he could return to the team if he wanted to. Swinney said “heck yeah, I love that kid” when he was asked during the game if he’d have Bryant back.

Some non-ACC teams to consider

Arkansas

Head coach Chad Morris was Clemson’s longtime OC, and the Tigers have used an offense similar to his since he left. Morris even recruited Bryant while at Clemson, and the system he’s looking to install with the Razorbacks would obviously be a fit for Bryant’s dual-threat skill set.

Florida

Bryant is good at overseeing the run game, using his legs, and minimizing turnovers, all key to Dan Mullen’s spread-to-run offense. Florida recruited Bryant when he was in high school, and aside from current starter Feleipe Franks, the Gators just have former four-star QB Emory Jones as a viable option to start next season.

Auburn

The Tigers likely still have starting QB Jarrett Stidham for 2019, but Bryant would be a more traditional fit in Gus Malzahn’s up-tempo offense. Auburn recruited Bryant in high school, but didn’t offer a scholarship.

West Virginia

The Mountaineers will lose star quarterback (and former transfer) Will Grier next season. Former Miami transfer and four-star Jack Allison is an option, along with former three-star QB Trey Lowe III. Why not add yet another transfer? Dana Holgorsen’s offense is much more run-friendly than most air raid offshoots, with Skyler Howard as a recent example of a WVU dual-threat QB.

Purdue

After David Blough leaves, there isn’t a ton of veteran experience between Purdue’s quarterbacks. Head coach Jeff Brohm’s offense is adaptable to what Bryant ran at Clemson, even though it’s still more of a pro-style scheme.

Colorado

Kurt Roper, who recruited Bryant to Florida in high school, is now the Buffaloes’ QB coach. The Buffs have an entrenched starter in Steven Montez, who has an NFL build and could theoretically leave school after 2018.

East Carolina

If Scottie Montgomery is still ECU’s head coach in 2019, it’s worth remembering he once offered Bryant a scholarship to Duke.

And since Bryant is a grad transfer, he could theoretically transfer within the ACC as well.

North Carolina

UNC offered Bryant in high school. Redshirt sophomore QB Chazz Surratt’s three-game suspension in the wake of UNC players selling team-issued Jordans has meant junior Nathan Elliott taking over the job, but Bryant could compete immediately.

Louisville

The Cardinals’ offense hasn’t been exactly the same since Lamar Jackson left. Bobby Petrino has already made a QB change to athletic redshirt freshman Malik Cunningham, which was far from an overnight fix. In theory, Petrino could build an offense somewhat similar to Jackson’s around Bryant.

NC State

When Ryan Finley leaves, NC State won’t have many proven QBs on the roster, though they’ll have former four-star recruit Devin Leary and incoming FSU transfer Bailey Hockman. Bryant was recruited by current Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren’s staff in high school and would offer a far more experienced option.

Georgia Tech

Senior quarterback and two-year starter TaQuon Marshall will be gone in 2019, and although Bryant hasn’t been a pure triple-option quarterback, he’d be awesome in either Paul Johnson’s system or whatever transitional offense Tech adopts, in the event Johnson exits. The Jackets offered Bryant in high school.

If you were advising Bryant, which schools would you recommend?