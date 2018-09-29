Tennessee vs. Georgia 2018 live stream: Time, TV channel, prediction, and how to watch online

Week 5 doesn’t have a great lineup in store for college football fans. Look no further than CBS’s SEC Game of the Week for proof.

The network’s national broadcast will turn to a showdown between No. 2 Georgia and 2-2 Tennessee as the crown jewel of its Saturday lineup, foisting a game with a totally understandable 32-point spread upon the nation like an outbreak of smallpox. The Volunteers have failed to stabilize after firing former head coach Butch Jones, looking disheveled and even featuring a rare player-coach squabble:

Pruitt on the reports of LB Quarte Sapp leaving the team at halftime of tonight’s game: “I told him to leave..” pic.twitter.com/dwPTN0zGtA — 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) September 23, 2018

Tennessee will have the chance to prove everything’s alright with a shocking win Saturday. Or it can implode on itself like the dying star it’s been for the past decade. Recent returns suggest the latter but, hey, who knows? If the Bills can win in Minnesota, maybe the Vols can turn their own nonsense around.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA

: Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA TV : CBS

: CBS Streaming : SEC on CBS, fuboTV

: SEC on CBS, fuboTV Odds: Georgia is favored by 32 (!) points.

Tennessee vs. Georgia news:

Have Tennessee fans begun their meltdown yet?

Tennessee Football program status: pic.twitter.com/M4FSjaDF3r — Lone Nut (@LoneNutVolFan) September 23, 2018

No Way Out - Let’s Burn it Down With Phil Tennessee football is over. We can’t recruit in Knoxville. We can’t run it on ETSU. We won’t win a game in the SEC for two years in a row. It will be a decade or more before we see a 10 win team. So let’s give the keys back to Fulmer. I mean can it get any worse? We couldn’t win the OVC. At least he’d “work like heck!” On another note, I think we should install luxury couch seats in the stadium. Every fan gets a 6 foot sofa seat. Maybe then we could fill our stadium on a couple of games in the next few years.

But hey, at least Quart’e Sapp and Jeremy Pruitt have patched things up!

And this year’s regular season dysfunction in Knoxville isn’t nearly as bad as the offseason dysfunction!

How can Tennessee stop the Georgia running game?

The Bulldogs have made no secrets about how they want to beat you; a never-ending supply of All-SEC backfield talent is going to run the ball down your throat and soften you up until an accurate and explosive passing game finishes the job. Elijah Holyfield has stepped out from the shadows of Sony Michel and Nick Chubb in a major way, running for 290 yards on just 36 carries to lead UGA. He’s been a major boon for a team that has seen D’Andre Swift regress a bit in 2018.

Tennessee, on the other hand, gave up more than 200 rushing yards to Florida last week and has allowed more than 4.6 yards per carry this fall.

Tennessee vs. Georgia prediction:

Congratulations to the Volunteers for somehow engineering a schedule that goes from No. 2 Georgia to No. 10 Auburn and then to No. 1 Alabama. With any luck, Neyland Stadium won’t just be a smoking crater by the time the Crimson Tide come to town. Georgia by a lot.