Fiesta Bowl 2019 live stream: LSU vs. UCF time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. An undefeated University of Central Florida football team was snubbed by the College Football Playoff committee and is now a double-digit underdog against a powerhouse SEC program.

The (formerly Golden) Knights enjoyed their 14-0 national championship season last fall so much they decided to run it back again in 2018. UCF came into last season’s Peach Bowl with an umblemished record but still managed to be a 10.5-point dog at kickoff against Auburn. On Tuesday, a 13-0 Central Florida team will walk into the Fiesta Bowl as a 10-point underdog against LSU — and once again, the Knights will be seeking validation on a national stage.

Standing in their way are the Tigers, who have the opportunity to make this year the most successful season Ed Orgeron has ever had as a head coach. The former interim coach has settled into a groove after last year’s upset loss to Troy, going 15-5 in his last 20 games to re-establish LSU as an upper-tier SEC program. But Orgeron fell short on last New Year’s Day when the Tigers lost a tight Citrus Bowl showdown against Notre Dame. Now they’ll get a shot at redemption against another powerhouse program from outside the Power 5 Conferences — and they could extinguish UCF’s claim at back-to-back national titles in the process.

LSU vs. Central Florida prediction:

The S&P+ prediction machine crunched the numbers and sees a five-point win for the perpetually undervalued Knights — even though much of the data that’s based on acme under now-injured quarterback McKenzie Milton. But history favors UCF, even if its fate is now in the hands of a freshman quarterback with just one NCAA start under his belt. Bet against the Knights at your own peril.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET Location : State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming : WatchESPN

: WatchESPN Odds: LSU is favored by 10 points.

LSU vs. Central Florida news:

UCF-LSU is fine, but the in-state matchup we all wanted and deserved was entirely botched by the selection committee.

That left four teams for the Peach and Fiesta, this year’s only two non-CFP NY6 bowls without conference ties: Florida, Michigan, LSU, and UCF. One matchup jumps off the page there: Orlando upstart UCF against Gainesville power Florida. The Knights spent the entire offseason crowing about beating an SEC team that’d beaten other SEC teams, and can you imagine an SEC team — other than Alabama itself — they’d rather take on than the local bullies? And putting it in the Peach Bowl would’ve meant a realistic drive for both teams’ fans, in addition to the many Gators and Knights who already live in Georgia. On the other side, that would’ve given us Michigan vs. LSU, a battle of two of college football’s winningest teams ... who’ve somehow never played each other. Who wouldn’t wanna sell that?

What can Darriel Mack Jr. offer the Knights?

UCF’s back-to-back national championship hopes suffered a major blow when quarterback McKenzie Milton went down with a career-threatening knee injury late in the regular season. That turned the reins of the offense over to Mack, a freshman who had been groomed to be Milton’s replacement — just not this soon.

But if Mack was feeling any jitters when he was called upon to start Central Florida’s AAC title game matchup against Memphis, he wasn’t showing it. The dual-threat wizard threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for four more to turn a 38-21 halftime deficit into a 56-41 championship victory.

On Tuesday, he’ll have to prove himself against a different class of Tiger. Memphis gave up a middling 5.6 yards per play this season versus a lineup filled with good, rarely great AAC competition. LSU allowed just 4.9 yards per snap against a much more intimidating SEC schedule. If Mack’s for real — and if he wants to prove Central Florida can keep this impressive run alive even after Milton’s departure — he’ll have to show out in the Fiesta Bowl.