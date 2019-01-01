The Georgia Bulldogs were the last team left out of the College Football Playoff, and the No. 5 team in the nation will look to take out their frustration on the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on Tuesday night in New Orleans.

Gerogia was in the Playoff in 2017, winning the Rose Bowl semifinal then suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss to Alabama in the National Championship Game. The Crimson Tide was Georgia’s ouster this season as well, beating the Bulldogs again in comeback fashion in the SEC Championship Game, dropping Georgia from fourth to fifth in the final committee rankings.

That sets the stage for Georgia’s 10th trip to the Sugar Bowl, and their first in 11 years.

They face a Texas team with four wins over ranked teams in 2018, including a win over then-No. 7 Oklahoma on Oct. 6. Sophomore Sam Ehlinger leads the Longhorns attack with 3,123 yards passing to go with 25 touchdowns against only five interceptions on the season.

The Longhorns will have their hands full contending with the dynamic Georgia running back duo of D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield combining for 1,993 and 17 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 6.6 yards per rush. Holyfield is 44 yards shy of giving the Bulldogs two backs with 1,000 yards rushing.

Texas is making its fourth trip to the Sugar Bowl, and the first since after the 1995 season. This is the fifth-ever meeting between Texas and Georgia, with the Longhorns owning a 3-1 all-time advantage. The Bulldogs won their last meeting, a 10-9 triumph in the 1984 Cotton Bowl.

Georgia vs. Texas prediction

S&P+ projects an 18-point blowout by Texas, though Bill Connelly cautioned, “Big 12 Championship aside, Tom Herman teams are generally very good as an underdog; that’s really the only reason to think this one ends up close”

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

Time : 8:45 p.m. ET

: 8:45 p.m. ET Location : Superdome, New Orleans, LA

: Superdome, New Orleans, LA TV : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming : WatchESPN

: WatchESPN Odds: Georgia is favored by 13 points.

