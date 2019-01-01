 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Citrus Bowl 2019 live stream: Kentucky vs. Penn State time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Can Kentucky snap its bowl game losing skid against the tough Nittany Lions?

By James Brady
Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Citrus Bowl from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday. The game is set for 1 p.m. ET on ABC (live streaming via WatchESPN).

For Kentucky, a win on Tuesday would give them a 10-win season for the third time in the program’s history, and would snap a Bowl Game losing skid that currently stands at four games. For Penn State, it’s about sustained success, as they are shooting for their third-straight 10-win season and back-to-back Bowl Game wins.

Below is all you need to know to watch on Tuesday.

Kentucky vs. Penn State prediction

Penn State finished the regular season with an S&P+ ranking of 16.1 points, 11th in the nation. Kentucky finished at 6.5 points, 40th in the nation. That implies a 9.6-point advantage for the Nittany Lions on a neutral field.

Time, TV, and streaming info

  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
  • TV: ABC
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
  • Odds: Penn State opened as 7-point favorites, and that line has mostly remained throughout the week, per OddsShark.

Kentucky vs. Penn State news

