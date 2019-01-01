Citrus Bowl 2019 live stream: Kentucky vs. Penn State time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats will face the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Citrus Bowl from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday. The game is set for 1 p.m. ET on ABC (live streaming via WatchESPN).
For Kentucky, a win on Tuesday would give them a 10-win season for the third time in the program’s history, and would snap a Bowl Game losing skid that currently stands at four games. For Penn State, it’s about sustained success, as they are shooting for their third-straight 10-win season and back-to-back Bowl Game wins.
Below is all you need to know to watch on Tuesday.
Kentucky vs. Penn State prediction
Penn State finished the regular season with an S&P+ ranking of 16.1 points, 11th in the nation. Kentucky finished at 6.5 points, 40th in the nation. That implies a 9.6-point advantage for the Nittany Lions on a neutral field.
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: Penn State opened as 7-point favorites, and that line has mostly remained throughout the week, per OddsShark.
Kentucky vs. Penn State news
- Josh Allen is the biggest Kentucky player set to enter the NFL Draft, but he’s announced he will be playing in the Citrus Bowl.
- Jordan Jones, however, will not be playing in the Citrus Bowl, though it’s unclear why as the school has confirmed he is ineligible for the game. Ditto Zy’Aire Hughes, who will not be playing after a recent arrest.
- While Kentucky is preparing for Tuesday’s game, they also have some off-field distractions in the form of head coach Mark Stoops being considered a popular candidate for other coaching jobs next season.
- The folks over at A Sea of Blue have a good preview of the game, as well as their own picks and predictions.
- And of course, the folks at Black Shoe Diaries also have a good preview, their picks and predictions, as well as a look at what people with the team have been saying in Orlando.