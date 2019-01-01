Outback Bowl 2019 live stream: Mississippi State vs. Iowa time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The No. 18 Mississippi State Bulldogs will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Tuesday. The game is set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2 (live streaming via WatchESPN), and features two of the better defenses in the nation.

Iowa will be without tight end Noah Fant, who is skipping the bowl as he readies for the NFL Draft, while Mississippi State will have some major players electing to play. That includes defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Jeffery Simmons and safety Johnathan Abram. They’ll all be playing despite being projected as potential first-round picks in the NFL Draft.

Below is all you need to know going into Tuesday’s game.

Mississippi State vs. Iowa prediction

Mississippi State finished the regular season ranked 12th in the nation in S&P+ with 15.6 points, while Iowa comes in at 10.8 points, 26th in the nation. That implies a 4.8-point advantage for the former on a neutral field, which it will be.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Odds: Mississippi State opened as 4-point favorites, with the line increasing throughout the week, with some favoring them by as much as 7.5 points, per OddsShark.

Mississippi State vs. Iowa news