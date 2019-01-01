The New Year’s Day 2019 Outback Bowl between Mississippi State and Iowa has some huge stakes, and no, I’m not talking about wins, losses, or bragging rights between the SEC and the Big Ten. No, folks, I’m talking about appetizers.

As usual, Outback Steakhouse is giving away free Bloomin’ Onion or Coconut Shrimp apps the day after the game, depending on which team wins.

First, here are the rules, briefly:

If the SEC team (Mississippi State) wins, Bloomin’ Onions are free on January 2.

If the Big Ten team (Iowa) wins, Coconut Shrimp are free on January 2.

Just say mention the Outback Bowl to your server. One free app per table or check.

The bowl game has been doing this since 2015. Since the promotion began, Team Bloomin’ Onion is 4-1.

Wisconsin in 2015 is the lone B1G victor, defeating Auburn in overtime four years ago. In my opinion, this is for the best, because the Bloomin’ Onion is far superior to the shrimp.

If you do make it to an Outback the day after, you should consider arriving early, because it can be a mob scene.

My colleague Richard Johnson took the liberty of going to a Gainesville Outback after Florida won the game in 2017:

There was a wait at the door when the restaurant opened at 11:30 a.m. The manager, Erin, said the staff was unprepared, and she was bussing tables instead of her usual early shift duties. The hostess told me that lunchtime on a normal Tuesday is the slowest time of the week. There is a 45-minute wait to be seated at the time I went, and Erin said that the wait was akin to that of a Friday or a Saturday night. By the time we were seated, our waitress told me that she had only served one table that didn’t order one. She said the free Bloomin’ Onion deal following the Outback-sponsored NASCAR driver finishing in the top 10 of a particular race is far less popular. Walking to our table, I couldn’t find a table without a Bloomin’ in some stage of being ripped apart. Through the early afternoon, the Gainesville Outback had given out 150 of them. Later that evening, I confirmed that the store had ran out.

As far as mascots go, nothing will top SB Nation’s Ryan Nanni’s performance as the Bloomin’ Onion during the 2018 game’s third quarter.

Ryan did an excellent job as the mascot, naturally, after months of campaigning for the gig. He was only the mascot for a stretch in the second half, but it was a golden stretch:

It appears as though the Outback Bowl wants to make this a new tradition, too! The bowl put out an invitation on Twitter inviting anyone who wanted to do what Nanni did, essentially. It selected a person whose name was given as Tayler Onion:

Introducing your 2019 Outback Bowl #BeTheBloom winner, Tayler Onion!



Tayler, you are cordially invited to join us on the sideline of the Outback Bowl where you'll get to don the infamous Bloomin' (Wo)Man mascot costume for the 3rd quarter! pic.twitter.com/GPKnkeAVX4 — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) December 6, 2018

We’ll see if Mississippi State can make it six victories for the Bloomin’ Onion on Tuesday.