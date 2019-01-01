Rose Parade 2019 live stream: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The Rose Bowl will see the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 9 Washington Huskies at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but before that, the city of Pasadena, Calif. will be treated to the 130th Rose Parade, a yearly tradition to ring in the New Year. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. ET and will last approximately three hours.

Watching the Rose Bowl is easy — it’s on ESPN (live streaming on WatchESPN). Watching the Rose Parade is also easy, with a slew of options, including ABC, NBC, Hallmark Channel, KTLA 5 locally, and more (live streaming via WatchESPN, NBC, ABC, KTLA 5, Hallmark Channel).

The parade features three primary participant categories: floats, marching bands and

equestrian units. You can view a full list of the participants on the Tournament of Roses website, though the floats are the main attraction. They’re all huge and every inch is covered in flowers or natural materials, like leaves and such.

Tuesday’s parade will travel a 5 1⁄ 2 -mile route down Colorado Blvd, with only a few route closures related to the parade outside of that main route. This year’s theme is “The Melody of Life,” a celebration of music. Singer-songwriter Chaka Khan will be performing in the opening ceremonies and will also be the Grand Marshall for the parade.

Here you can find the full list of road closures. The parade lasts around three hours, at which point route closures are opened back up. Below is all you need to know to watch on Tuesday.

How to watch the Rose Parade

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Pasadena, Calif.

TV: ABC, NBC, Hallmark, KTLA 5 and more

Online Stream: WatchESPN, NBC, ABC, KTLA 5, Hallmark Channel