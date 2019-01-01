Rose Parade 2019: Map, route, and road closures for New Year's Day

The 130th iteration of the Rose Parade is set for Tuesday morning, prior to the actual Rose Bowl itself, in Pasadena, Calif. The parade, a New Year’s Day tradition, is set for 11 a.m. ET and will feature dozens of intricately-designed floats, marching bands, equestrian units and other performers.

It precedes this year’s Rose Bowl Game, which will see the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 9 Washington Huskies, beginning at 5 p.m. The parade will be broadcast live locally by KTLA 5, and nationally via ABC, NBC, the Hallmark Channel and more (live streaming via WatchESPN, NBC, ABC, KTLA 5, Hallmark Channel).

The Rose Bowl itself will be aired on ESPN, and live-streamed on WatchESPN.

Tuesday’s parade will travel a 5 1⁄ 2 -mile route down Colorado Blvd, with this year’s theme being “The Melody of Life,” or a celebration of music, with singer-songwriter Chaka Khan announced as the Grand Marshal. Khan will also perform in the parade’s opening show.

As is tradition, the floats are floral-decorated, but they are often huge masterpieces of engineering that are always worth checking out for those who enjoy a little flair in their lives. The only cars in the parade are those that carry the Grand Marshal, the Mayor of Pasadena, the Rose Bowl Game Hall of Fame inductees and the Tournament of Roses President. Every inch of each float has to be covered with some manner of flower of natural materials.

You can find a full list of participants in the parade at the Tournament of Roses website, as well as the full list of road closures. The parade lasts around three hours, at which point route closures are opened back up.

Below is all you need to know to watch on Tuesday.

How to watch the Rose Parade

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Pasadena, Calif.

TV: ABC, NBC, Hallmark, KTLA 5 and more

Online Stream: WatchESPN, NBC, ABC, KTLA 5, Hallmark Channel