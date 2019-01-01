It is fitting in some way that the oddest season of Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State tenure finishes with his Cowboys not only beating a good team — they upset No. 23 Missouri, 38-33, in Monday’s Liberty Bowl — but doing so while allowing 637 yards and ... securing the win with a couple of huge defensive stands.

This was, after all, an OSU year that didn’t make a whole hell of a lot of sense.

It was hard to figure out Gundy’s Pokes heading into the season. On one hand, OSU had to replace star quarterback Mason Rudolph, Biletnikoff winner James Washington, another 1,000-yard receiver in Marcell Ateman, two all-Big 12 offensive linemen, and most of the backbone of a disappointing defense (top tackle, middle linebacker, both safeties). Plus, Gundy was breaking in a new defensive coordinator, having fired Glenn Spencer and replaced him with Duke’s aggressive Jim Knowles.

On the other hand, this was Oklahoma State, a program becoming one of the most consistent in college football. The Pokes had lost plenty of stars before and turned out just fine. They had won at least nine games in eight of the previous 10 seasons and had ranked in the S&P+ top 30 in 10 of 12.

So what was it going to be?

Was this a reset year like 2014, when OSU fell out of the S&P+ top 80 before a swift rebound?

Or was this yet another underestimated, top-15-caliber Cowboys squad?

The answer was yes.

Based on the regular season S&P+ rankings (which will be updated on January 2), OSU played five top-40 teams in 2018: Boise State, Texas, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Missouri. The Cowboys went an astounding 4-1, beating Texas and WVU in shootouts, crushing Boise State, beating Mizzou in the final minute, and coming within a two-point conversion of upsetting Oklahoma in Norman.

That is a phenomenal set of performances right there. Some of Gundy’s best teams have faltered against the best teams on the schedule — the 2017 squad fell to both TCU and Oklahoma at home, the brilliant 2013 squad ended the year with losses to Oklahoma and Missouri, etc. But this team, with a former walk-on at quarterback, a new set of receivers, and a defense learning a new identity, was pretty damn incredible in the face of stiff competition.

That means OSU also played eight teams ranked outside of the top 40. The Cowboys went 3-5 against them.

They fell behind early against Iowa State at home and couldn’t ever quite pull back ahead.

They lost at TCU in the season finale and allowed the Frogs to eke out bowl eligibility. (We thank them for that.)

They blew a double-digit lead to Baylor in the last six minutes.

They lost by 24 points to Texas Tech at home.

They went on the road and lost by 19 to what was, per S&P+, the worst Bill Snyder Kansas State team since 1989.

If the record is all that matters, then this 7-6 campaign was OSU’s worst since 2014. But the upset of Missouri allowed them to avoid finishing with their first losing record since 2005.

It also served as perhaps their strangest game in a strange year.

They trailed at halftime but surged to a 35-19 lead late in the third quarter after three touchdowns in eight minutes. In the fourth quarter, the wheels came off for the OSU offense. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius, brilliant through three quarters, threw two hero-ball picks, and Missouri scored two touchdowns in three minutes, one an 86-yarder from Drew Lock to Johnathan Johnson, to cut the lead to 35-33.

The Tigers got the ball back in wonderful field position after a failed fake punt, but head coach Barry Odom — who had just elected not to go for two points after the first fourth-quarter score for some reason — remained conservative and attempted a 41-yard field goal after getting stuffed on third-and-1. It was blocked.

OSU responded with a field goal of its own, but Mizzou used most of the rest of the clock in working down the field for the potential game-winning score. And in the end, the Tigers got pre-occupied with finessing the clock instead of scoring the points. They got OSU to use its timeouts, but with 1:05 remaining, Kolby Peel, one of two freshman safeties playing major roles this fall, stopped Lock short of the chains on a fourth-and-1 keeper.

So now Gundy embarks on an offseason every bit as blurry as the last one.

The offense survived the loss of Rudolph, Washington, and company, remained a top-10 unit per S&P+, but now must find yet another quarterback. (They might also have to replace offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, who’s rumored to be leaving for Ohio State.) The defense that got its coordinator fired for constantly ranking in the 70s in Def. S&P+? It fell to 84th in Knowles’ first season and must replace six of its top nine tacklers in the front seven.

At the same time, the skill corps is as exciting as ever. Freshman back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 145 yards on Monday, and the receiver trio of Tyron Johnson, Tylan Wallace, and Dillon Stoner caught 20 passes for 283 yards and four scores. And on defense, OSU could have its most physical secondary since 2013.

Come 2019 preview time, it’s not going to be any easier to determine what OSU is capable of than it was in 2018. Actually, that’s not right — it will be pretty easy to see that the Cowboys are capable of a lot. We just won’t know if they can deliver it against all 12 opponents.