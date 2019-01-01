Due to injuries, early NFL departures, and so forth, LSU’s defense is missing all sorts of players for the Fiesta Bowl against undefeated UCF, including several top contributors.

Full list of #LSU players OUT for the #FiestaBowl:



CB Greedy Williams

CB Kristian Fulton

CB Kelvin Joseph

DL Ed Alexander

DL Breiden Fehoko

DL Neil Farrell

DL Davin Cotton

DL Nelson Jenkins

DL Travez Moore

WR Jonathan Giles

OL Dare Rosenthal

LB Jacob Phillips (first half) — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 1, 2019

That is bad for LSU and will make it harder to beat UCF. (In the first half, the Tigers then tacked on a disqualification by CB Terrence Alexander, due to him throwing a punch right into a dude’s face mask.)

Meanwhile, UCF lost two-year starting quarterback Milton McKenzie to season-ending injury in late November.

That is bad for UCF and will make it harder to beat LSU.

Due to sheer volume, LSU’s losses are surely at least as consequential as UCF being without its quarterback. Then again, he’s a quarterback.

Here’s what we’re not gonna do: let this entire story be told based on which players aren’t in the game.

Because of the huge NARRATIVE REFERENDUM stakes at play when an undefeated, snubbed non-power gets a game against an SEC heavy, it’s easy to fall into the trap of assuming the bigger team just didn’t care and would’ve surely won if it’d given everything it had.

This isn’t quite that, but it’s of the same genre.

If UCF wins, then it has fairly defeated a second straight SEC team in a New Year’s Six bowl. The Knights can call themselves national champs again, or whatever. The AAC can call itself a Power 5 team (let’s just demote the Pac-12 for now). Injuries will have played a role, like they have in several UCF games so far this year.

If LSU wins, then it has fairly defeated a previously unbeaten conference champ. The Tigers can claim to be the team that finally put a stop to UCF’s self-awarded reign (and also make fun of Auburn for failing to do that last year). Injuries will have played a role, like they have in several LSU games so far this year.

Injuries play a role in every football game, and they’re a particularly large factor here (here’s a whole blog post about it!). But the players actually on the field will decide which team walks away with 100 percent of the trophy.

LSU clearly wants to win. Obviously, UCF wants to win. That’s all there is to it.