Lmao LSU’s cornerback punched a UCF player IN THE FACEMASK

Why would anyone want to do this?

By Morgan Moriarty

It’s still early in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl between the LSU and UCF Knights, but we got ourselves a pretty chippy affair already. Not long after targeting wasn’t called on a hit against LSU QB Joe Burrow, Tigers cornerback Terrence Alexander was ejected from the game for PUNCHING A UCF PLAYER IN THE FACEMASK:

That player is wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

OK but a few things here:

  1. Why would anyone think it’s a good idea to punch a football helmet’s face mask with your bare hand?
  2. Literally the ref was like right there lmao.
  3. Naturally, the helmet barely moved, because he punched him in the damn face mask!

LSU is missing a ton of players on defense already, so Alexander leaving the game this early isn’t exactly ideal.

The worst part about this might be the fact that Alexander is a senior, so this will unfortunately be his last play as an LSU Tiger.

This likely won’t be the last chippy play like this in this game, if I had to guess.

