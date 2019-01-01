It’s still early in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl between the LSU and UCF Knights, but we got ourselves a pretty chippy affair already. Not long after targeting wasn’t called on a hit against LSU QB Joe Burrow, Tigers cornerback Terrence Alexander was ejected from the game for PUNCHING A UCF PLAYER IN THE FACEMASK:
That player is wide receiver Gabriel Davis.
OK but a few things here:
- Why would anyone think it’s a good idea to punch a football helmet’s face mask with your bare hand?
- Literally the ref was like right there lmao.
- Naturally, the helmet barely moved, because he punched him in the damn face mask!
LSU is missing a ton of players on defense already, so Alexander leaving the game this early isn’t exactly ideal.
Full list of #LSU players OUT for the #FiestaBowl:— Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) January 1, 2019
CB Greedy Williams
CB Kristian Fulton
CB Kelvin Joseph
DL Ed Alexander
DL Breiden Fehoko
DL Neil Farrell
DL Davin Cotton
DL Nelson Jenkins
DL Travez Moore
WR Jonathan Giles
OL Dare Rosenthal
LB Jacob Phillips (first half)
The worst part about this might be the fact that Alexander is a senior, so this will unfortunately be his last play as an LSU Tiger.
This likely won’t be the last chippy play like this in this game, if I had to guess.
Loading comments...