Texas and Georgia have two of college sports’ most famous and beloved live mascots. UT has Bevo, a big longhorn steer, and UGA has Uga, a cute but tenacious bulldog.
The Longhorns and Dawgs are playing in the Sugar Bowl this year. In the name of sportsmanship, the steer and the dog were to have a pregame meeting. That plan was scuttled when Bevo, who is many times bigger than Uga, charged at the dog.
Bevo is not here for this mascot meeting. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/KXgaQzGm0W— Danny Davis (@aasdanny) January 2, 2019
Some of the footage here gives you a better sense of the immense size difference at play here:
LOOK OUT, UGA! pic.twitter.com/DAIB0teajU— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2019
Bevo led with his horns. If he were a player, he’d have risked getting ejected for targeting against the comparatively tiny bulldog. But Uga’s handlers, blessedly, pulled him away.
UGA X is fine.
It’s not clear where the bad blood between the mascots started. Uga hasn’t done anything to draw the ire of Longhorn Nation, as far as I know. And earlier in the week, there was no sign of discord whatsoever between the two content-looking travelers:
Pals #HornsInNOLA #SugarBowl pic.twitter.com/K7YJ7djv4F— BEVO XV (@TexasMascot) December 31, 2018
And here is an angle from higher up in the Superdome, where you can hear a Texas fan yelling “GET HIM BEVO! GET HIS ASS!” as the steer makes his move:
BEVO GOES AFTER UGA: Viewer Shelly Krass captured the moment the Longhorns mascot got out of its pen and went toward Georgia's mascot pic.twitter.com/M8K2EA7lml— KXAN News (@KXAN_News) January 2, 2019
The Big 12 office hasn’t yet announced if it’ll impose discipline on Bevo for making this Horns Down gesture with his actual horns. Some other questions I have:
- What would they have done if Bevo had achieved his goal here and gored Uga? It could’ve easily been fatal. Would there have been a moment of silence before the game?
- Is Bevo’s pen made of tissue paper?
- How many Ugas would it take to bring down one Bevo?
We’ll update this post as more information emerges on their conflict.
