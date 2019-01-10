Michigan State coaching staff plays musical chairs

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio has announced the following after a season in which his offense ranked No. 125 in yards per play, its fourth straight year of below average production:

Running backs coach Dave Warner is now quarterbacks coach

Quarterbacks coach Brad Salem is now running backs coach

Also:

Offensive line coach Mark Staten is now tight ends coach

Tight ends coach Jim Bollman is now offensive line coach

And finally:

Defensive backs coach Don Treadwell is now wide receivers coach

Wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel is now defensive backs coach

Several coaches also have other fluctuating duties, and Salem takes over for Warner as primary offensive coordinator, but those are the position group changes at present.

We tried this once for a couple days in the offseason here at SB Nation, but not for an entire football season. NFL editor Ryan Van Bibber and I swapped jobs, just to see what we could learn from each other. And then Tom Brady got suspended, so we immediately swapped back. Just thought I’d relay some personal experience for you.

Maybe this will work, and several of these fits are more natural than the old ones were (raising ... some questions), but that’s still gotta be a new one. “This is the first significant shakeup Dantonio has made to his staff that didn’t go along with a coach taking another position elsewhere,” per the Detroit News.

The local reaction is probably about the same as yours, even if you didn’t watch any Michigan State games this season: