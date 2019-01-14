Pending weather, Clemson will have a shockingly quick turnaround for its post-championship White House visit. One week after beating Alabama in Santa Clara, California, the Tigers will get their photo op with President Donald Trump.

He plans to serve them a specific type of cuisine.

"I think we're going to serve McDonald's, Wendy's, & Burger King, with some pizza. I would think that's their favorite food." — Trump, on Clemson football team visit pic.twitter.com/QPQ5SFSZhQ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2019

Fast food is the type of grub Trump is the most familiar with. He reportedly has “a longtime fear” of being poisoned, and that’s one of the reasons he loves McDonald’s, in addition to claims of its cleanliness. Assuming a bunch of college kids would want fast food honestly isn’t that bad of a guess, though. Consider QB Trevor Lawrence’s affinity for Chick-Fil-A.

He does love Chick-Fil-A. Back in Cartersville, that’s where Lawrence would hide out, ducking the crush of being a local celebrity to watch film of upcoming opponents in a corner booth on his laptop. In Clemson, they say he does the same, poring over Notre Dame and Alabama defensive cut-ups while snacking on Chick-n-Minis. After his last teammate handshake of the night, he finally turned and started walking toward the waiting explosion inside the Clemson locker room. But he paused when he caught a glimpse of the postgame meal boxes stacked up on a table in the concourse. ”Now we’re getting Chick-Fil-A, too?” college football’s best quarterback exclaimed as he brushed his long, golden locks from his face. “We can’t lose tonight.”

Clemson and South Carolina played for the Hardee’s Trophy for 30 years before it was phased out in 2014 in favor of the Palmetto Trophy.

Clemson also throws literal pizza parties to celebrate Playoff berths. The first one in 2015 had around 30,000 people in attendance.

So some pizza and Big Macs near the Oval Office could actually suit attendees perfectly.