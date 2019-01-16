Many things can be said about Clemson’s visit to see Donald Trump at the White House. We could talk about them in detail, or we could just look at this picture together.

That was one way to celebrate a title.

If Clemson wants to make a different kind of national championship visit, there’s an option on the table.

Quavo, member of the rap trio Migos and known Georgia fan, tweeted Tuesday Clemson was welcome to the headquarters of his label, Quality Control, any time for a celebration.

I WANNA SHOW CLEMSON TIGERS AND POTUS HOW CHAMPS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE TREATED

YALL WELCOME TO COME BY THE QC HEADQUARTERS ANYTIME

Dabbin DABO STILL #GODAWGS

The Stir Fry Way! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) January 15, 2019

That sounds a lot more interesting than a visit to the White House for many reasons, and it seems that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is excited about the proposition:

So let’s imagine what this might look like for a moment.

1. The food is going to be better than McDonalds, Wendy’s, and “Burger Kings with some pizza,” as Trump described his spread to reporters.

I don’t want y’all to get it twisted here, I’m not above eating from any of the aforementioned fast food joints. None of us here at this website are. Many of the things you’ve read on SB Nation have been typed with grease from Popeyes bone-in chicken on someone’s fingers. I’ve visited these establishments more times than anybody probably should.

However, we’re celebrating a national championship here. You can eat McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King during the middle of any week, pretty much anywhere in America.

If we go strictly off of Migos’ discography, we’re going to have some fast food served at this here get-together. But it will be better than the White House’s.

Migos have mentioned chickens multiple times in their music— typically a reference to kilos of cocaine, for the uninitiated — noting that you could get them from either Zaxby’s or Popeyes. So at the very least, the fast food options have been raised in quality.

If those chicken spots don’t tickle the Tigers’ fancy, there are other options. Odds are there could be some Piccadilly catered as well, as Migos has referenced it more than once.

Oh, and stir fry.

2. Quavo will bring cooler company than Trump did.

At the White House, the Tigers got to hang out with U.S. senator and AppleCare Customer Service Frequenter Lindsey Graham.

They also got to meet Vice President Mike Pence, a man who loves football so much he makes long, coordinated trips just to watch the national anthem before kickoff.

Here, Clemson can hang out with Takeoff, Offset, Lil Baby, or Yachty.

That doesn’t even start to scratch the surface of the other guests who could be there, and if we left the list to other Atlanta artists, like 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Outkast, Jeezy, Killer Mike, Ludacris, and others (I know I’m leaving some off, please leave me alone), that’s good enough right there.

But they’re Migos. They’re rockstars and could probably pull any guest you could think of.

3. The music will be better than whatever elevator music the White House played, if any.

Migos has plenty of hits that I could go on and on about in this post, but that’s for another day. At the very least here, because Quavo is trying to make sure the Tigers have a good time, let’s say that he and an unforeseen guest perform one of their hits.

That’s where Gucci Mane comes in:

If some Clemson players aren’t big fans of the music Quality Control artists produce, which I would certainly not be shocked by, Migos are pretty good at remixing some classics that everybody loves, as evidenced in their “Carpool Karaoke” appearance with James Corden:

I never thought I’d actually enjoy “Sweet Caroline,” and yet here we are.

4. Once upon a time, in 2015, a South Carolina FOX affiliate credited Dabo Swinney with inventing the Dab. This visit would let Migos and Swinney compare notes.

“Cam Newton rocks Dabo Swinney’s dance moves after TD” was the headline of a since-taken-down article. We keep receipts here on the internet:

Anyway, because Migos made the Dab popular in reality, there’s no better time than during this national championship celebration to bring everything together.

Just four masters of the Dab, talking shop.

5. Quavo, a former QB, could break bread over the position with Lawrence.

Look at Quavious Marshall, Berkmar High gunslinger:

HUNCHO HIGHLIGHTS

Celeb Flag Football April 1

HUNCHO DAY OTW!!! pic.twitter.com/Hfs9fSViuH — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) March 20, 2018

Trump’s celebration for Clemson is mainly good in that it’s one hell of a story to tell the grandkids. Well, here is another one.

You went to the White House and got served Big Macs on some expensive plates. That’s not how a championship should be celebrated, but this is a weird time in world history.

We’d all be shocked if Clemson actually made things work out with Quavo and QC, especially because it would undoubtedly upset the president. But it would be worth it.