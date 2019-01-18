History may remember 2018 as season short on chaos, at least until Alabama lost the National Championship by 28 points. But social media won’t remember it like that.
From Week 0 all the way to the end, college football reminded us why it is the most unique sport on the planet. You just had to look in the right place.
That place is now here, where I’ve catalogued the wacky, zany, and memorable that the season had to offer, almost entirely via tweet.
Week 0
The real ones know college football season starts before Week 1.
Someone please show me a better looking helmet than this.#NoCan pic.twitter.com/Rok51i5U1K— Robert Kekaula (@RKekaula) August 25, 2018
Jacksonville State's kicker Cade Stinnette, absolute unit (h/t @Laczkoisms) pic.twitter.com/l5wmRbwMth— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) August 26, 2018
this may legitimately be the worst camera work i've ever seen on this rice game winner. i know camerawork is hard but man come on pic.twitter.com/4qtFsnd3ZM— patrick mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) August 26, 2018
Yep, that’s Hawaii lined up in punt formation...with 2 punters. pic.twitter.com/ZiCUXJsx2u— Go Big Redcast (@GoBigRedCast) August 26, 2018
Week 1
The in-game emergence of Kyler Murray, a postgame WRASSLIN’ match, and some trolling between both of 2017’s national champions. The season got started off with a bang.
One of my best friends new tailgate. Painted this black, installed dance floor on top, custom grill and flat screens. Media will want to do a story on this #onlyinIowa pic.twitter.com/ckrD73x2gi— Kyle Bowlsby (@kbowlsby) September 1, 2018
Kyler Murray is GOOD at this football thing pic.twitter.com/0ZYJTuRxrP— Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) September 1, 2018
Unbelievable. Rutgers just gave Texas State a first down on a 4th and 24 punt with a roughing the long snapper penalty.— Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) September 1, 2018
Ref making more plays than FAU’s defense today pic.twitter.com/estcMvrgg1— Dan (@AtIantaDan) September 1, 2018
Now that @OleMissFB is 4Life, its time to show the guys on the other side the BLACK AND BLUE, brother! That’s just too sweeeeeet, brother. Hollywood HH @barstoolsports#olemiss #toosweet #nwo https://t.co/jtzNVKac9m— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 1, 2018
Flying above the Alabama-Louisville game in Orlando:— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) September 1, 2018
“UCF ‘17 CO-NAT’L CHAMPS 13-0” pic.twitter.com/714rN59dAn
Fun fact, per SEC Network broadcast: the guy who just punted for UT-Martin is 34 years old, married with two kids. Had been working construction job in Australia.— Tony Mullen (@TonyKRCG13) September 1, 2018
The Pac-12 Network just missed a USC touchdown because they were at commercial.— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 1, 2018
Mike Leach trying a few things out today pic.twitter.com/n3qZkw6Cuu— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 1, 2018
Following one of worst losses in program history, FAU Alumni Association sends mass fundraising text proclaiming that FAU actually beat Oklahoma. #WinningEvenIfLosing #CFB @CFB @ByTimReynolds @Deadspin #CUSA @RedditCFB https://t.co/uaWoSIfegX— FAU OwlAccess (@FAUOWLACCESS) September 1, 2018
Arkansas’ new postgame media room allows fans to watch us like caged animals. Kinda awkward. pic.twitter.com/tHtsnbRoJx— Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) September 1, 2018
Dude raced the Football Helmet cart for a year supply of Andy’s frozen custard.— Madelyne Maag (@Madelyne_Maag) September 1, 2018
Oh, Mid-Missouri how I love you.
Also dude who beat the cart, can we be best friends please? pic.twitter.com/INBEIbyl5v
CHAOS!!!!!!! Marshall has the ball on its own 2-yard line after this. pic.twitter.com/xgBH1Kzpdn— Hustle Belt-sketball SZN (@HustleBelt) September 2, 2018
I'd say @ToledoFB's Cody Thompson (@cthom1441) is back & better than ever. He's having himself a night. @BCSNsports pic.twitter.com/MM8GbYajsK— Zachery J. Harig (@FOX17Zach) September 2, 2018
ACU's coach drinking a sharp one pic.twitter.com/W3if5aUslG— nick (@nick_pants) September 2, 2018
Something about a post-game wrestling match after a football game screams "Denton." pic.twitter.com/Ohg5m1p97X— Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 2, 2018
Week 2
Kansas won a road game, and Kentucky beat Florida. I’ll let you decide for yourself which one of those is more shocking.
SMU celebrating with a turnover chalice. next play TCU gets a turnover and scores lmao pic.twitter.com/B8wqlwRH5U— nick (@nick_pants) September 8, 2018
@insideNU @hailtopurple purple @nusports. This is shameful for a home game. pic.twitter.com/qkzBDrZZiQ— Johnny Big Time 22 (@JohnnyBigTime22) September 8, 2018
some OU and UCLA fans pic.twitter.com/n1CrfG1A5m— nick (@nick_pants) September 8, 2018
Blake Lynch #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/JSvdWtYFrj— K-State Football (@KStateFB) September 8, 2018
breaking news: giant insects have taken over mount sentinel— Ric Sanchez (@rcsanchez93) September 8, 2018
prayers up pic.twitter.com/KOOkxAIN3e
Alabama's kicker has doinked consecutive PATs off the upright. Fortunately for Bama I can't think of any way the kicking game could come back to bite the— Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) September 8, 2018
Something this guy said? #Hokies pic.twitter.com/ohFbr2zYcP— Justin Lemkul (@JustinLemkulVT) September 8, 2018
94 wasn't ready pic.twitter.com/uWD54niLeo— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018
Things not yet released the last time Kansas won a road game:— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 8, 2018
- iPad
- Avatar
- Modern Warfare 2
- MacBook Air
Alright folks, it’s been a while since KU won a road game, so let’s refresh everyone’s memory on how it works. Essentially if KU wins on the road, everyone celebrates by not breaking the law in any way. Let’s keep the tradition alive!— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) September 8, 2018
"The only 'Deebo' I know got hit by Craig in the movie 'Friday!'" -- #UGA CB Deandre Baker as he was walking off the field pic.twitter.com/cDJ1f7tuIw— Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) September 9, 2018
Straight from @MalekYoung to @BandyTrajan.— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) September 8, 2018
Turnover Chain Turnover Chain Turnover Chain pic.twitter.com/0UWRpsNoCz
Turnover Beads ❌— Stadium (@WatchStadium) September 8, 2018
Turnover Throne ❌
Touchdown....Elmer's Glue Chain ✅
(@SHU__Football) pic.twitter.com/m96zd3oQnn
So no one told you life was gonna be this wayyyyyyy. *clap clap clap clap* pic.twitter.com/edUzkeuYez— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 9, 2018
Think @CoachAllenIU is excited about this @IndianaFootball win over Virginia?— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 9, 2018
He runs in the rain and high-fives the student section, and no trash can is safe. pic.twitter.com/v8cUoAZ1aq
@UniWatch Benny Snell’s mouthpiece spins as he breathes pic.twitter.com/70uWnzdS4R— Michael Kinney (@mpkinney) September 9, 2018
sparty dude was milly rockin while his teammates were fighting for possession of an interception pic.twitter.com/kaaBew8tS5— ᴍɪᴋᴇ ᴛᴀᴅᴅᴏᴡ (@taddmike) September 9, 2018
Report that a group of people have thrown a mannequin into a puddle and are dancing in the puddle in their underwear.— HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) September 9, 2018
Car has been flipped on State Street. People pose for photos after many students run from the scene. Unclear who actually flipped it pic.twitter.com/MiOad8eFSX— Kentucky Kernel (@KyKernel) September 9, 2018
Week 3
.@TomLuginbill is stuffing burritos in his pants now. pic.twitter.com/UFGiQXLmjI— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 15, 2018
let's check in on the Rutgers @Rivals board pic.twitter.com/A861tWphix— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 15, 2018
“I made it!”— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 15, 2018
“Oh s---" pic.twitter.com/b8TlsLMhUV
Scott Frost, Chip Kelly & Kevin Sumlin have started 0-6 and Herm Edwards has started 2-0. Just like we all expected.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2018
Good seats still to be had for #OhiovsUVA...gonna be a strange vibe this afternoon me thinks here in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/Ftkksc8UEC— Dave Koehn (@wahoovoice) September 15, 2018
Dino Babers gave an EPIC speech after Syracuse's win pic.twitter.com/P7XHNoUKUp— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 15, 2018
Don't even worry about fans in blue. https://t.co/Oq9K5vzMS9— BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) September 15, 2018
Screaming laughing at the defender pointing at him. pic.twitter.com/Ut7wwOMGXB— Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) September 16, 2018
OREGON STATE HAS A TURNOVER CHAINSAW! pic.twitter.com/RIVFTDtTjE— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 16, 2018
Akron, which just beat Northwestern, hasn’t beaten a Big Ten team since the 19th century. (Akron, known as Buchtel College, beat Ohio State in 1894)— Dan Kadar (@MockingTheDraft) September 16, 2018
Tear down the John Heisman statue outside InfoCision Stadium and replace it with a Terry Bowden statue.
UCLA apparently lines up in a circle & does jumping jacks during timeouts now. I think Chip Kelly will turn them around, but it might take a few games. Hopefully he gets his 1st win tonight. pic.twitter.com/vFRVeFKZMd— Kent Brown (@kentbrownpod) September 16, 2018
Week 4
Feet were the theme this week. Wake Forest lost a kicker while Alabama found one. And a legend was born while Oklahoma almost lost to Army.
Oh, and in unrelated news: Tennessee fans got pissed.
Look at that Center Judge clearing a path for a Georgia touchdown. Textbook. pic.twitter.com/rrRLMEaNWD— Life-long Rams Fan Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) September 22, 2018
“Uh, where’s the kicker?” pic.twitter.com/mCoBTL5B8C— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 22, 2018
Dude, seriously pic.twitter.com/PsyEocEBzR— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 22, 2018
Kent State 7 Ole Miss 7. Kent State 1st and goal from the 8.— Nick Juskewycz (@NickJuskewycz) September 22, 2018
5-yard run loss
11-yard sack
6-yard sack
Punt. Downed at the 8
I forced a bot to watch over 1,000 hours of Nebraska football and then asked it to write an episode of Nebraska football of its own. Here is the first play. pic.twitter.com/lqQZBiI7Xx— The Man Behind the First BOFA Joke of 2019 (@PV_GIA) September 22, 2018
Might need a Scott Frosty to ice down the beating Nebraska is taking.#FreshFanReaction— Wendy's (@Wendys) September 22, 2018
Texas making sure TCU’s band is as far away from the field as possible pic.twitter.com/jY89pjKbHp— Taylor Estes (@Taylor_Estes_) September 22, 2018
Funny moment at GT. Clemson’s entire team headed for the locker room as official yells “The half is not over.” pic.twitter.com/Hjxsopntiq— Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) September 22, 2018
Carefully. https://t.co/SzQFLhfZUp— T. Boone Pickens (@boonepickens) September 22, 2018
Updating ACC power rankings:— I’m David Hale? (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 22, 2018
1) Clemson
2) dear
3) god
4) this
5) league
6) is
7) a hot
8) mess
9) and
10) really
11) tough
12) to
13) watch
14) Louisville
Tennessee goes for it on 4th and 1, gets 54 yards and... a touchback pic.twitter.com/IfR4WSZ6lN— CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) September 23, 2018
September 23, 2018
@sportspickle ESPN showing how Tennessee fans really feel about DA GATORS! pic.twitter.com/m36eCNW7R2— Ryan H (@dabusiness101) September 22, 2018
Sad fans are just sad....things are definitely not going Tennessee's way. Go Gators!!!! pic.twitter.com/qsKkueiQCY— Todd Fraser (@Todd_Fraser) September 23, 2018
HANG THIS IN A MUSEUM pic.twitter.com/saODgsUuNj— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 23, 2018
Tennessee Football program status: pic.twitter.com/M4FSjaDF3r— Lone Nut (@LoneNutVolFan) September 23, 2018
Just surreal. So much hype, so much hope for Tennessee fans. And just a few hours later, 3-9 should be a legitimate fear for them. pic.twitter.com/ajU7Sr0Lqp— David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) September 23, 2018
at one point the oklahoma twitch guy, with 30,000+ viewers, showed us his feet— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 23, 2018
truly a remarkable moment in college football history pic.twitter.com/5N7mBUp8Ys
Week 5
It was wedding weekend in college football. And for a brief moment in time, it looked like Clemson had royally screwed up.
Marriage proposal on College Gameday pic.twitter.com/SPtBYryWlH— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 29, 2018
There’s a real wedding happening at midfield during this halftime show. pic.twitter.com/KUO5DZYwVc— Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 29, 2018
Alabama student section pic.twitter.com/11EwcVZhW5— Tommy Deas (@tommydeas) September 29, 2018
welp pic.twitter.com/yr7xGk7nq8— Ryan Connors (@RyanConnors_) September 29, 2018
Clemson's nightmare is here. Trevor Lawrence is not expected to return.— Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 29, 2018
I so wish Kelly Bryant would come running out on the field. #GoTigers #KellyThereIsStillTime— Archive: Ambassador Nikki Haley (@AmbNikkiHaley) September 29, 2018
Tennessee just got flagged for the same illegal formation twice on the same punt. (And they’d already been called for it on an earlier punt.)— Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 29, 2018
Jimbo is not pleased. pic.twitter.com/JMvlk9zDEb— Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) September 29, 2018
heads up coach pic.twitter.com/mhNz0yqA61— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 29, 2018
RODRIGO WITH THE GREATEST KICK OF HIS LIFE— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 29, 2018
pic.twitter.com/CStglleM09
Um, hi? pic.twitter.com/2CfblV4Y1R— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2018
HOW pic.twitter.com/wF15yqvpPZ— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 29, 2018
Gotta be quicker than that 53 pic.twitter.com/fogTw2Cw10— WVU (@StrictlyWVU) September 29, 2018
Washington State just beat Utah 28-24, and the Cougars didn't rush for a single yard. NOT ONE. pic.twitter.com/Lo4zQ0Qn29— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) September 30, 2018
What would it cost your employer in lost productivity if you had to call-in sick this week, Darren? #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/kpfWyq4Psg— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 30, 2018
My mom thinks Ohio State’s stickers on their helmet look like marijuana. pic.twitter.com/Gsq4Ow1NPL— Ben Parkins (@parkins_ben) September 30, 2018
“Benny Snell, how do you feel?” pic.twitter.com/bo0fzl0RNg— Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) September 30, 2018
Week 6
The start of a series of weeks in which it is nearly impossible to remember significant results. Everything blurred together, and the season did sorta begin to slog.
Best GameDay signs from Texas-Oklahoma https://t.co/x3gN2yRYju pic.twitter.com/bNqNMFGD5O— Q World News (@QWorldNews1) October 6, 2018
This is hilarious. ESPN is having technical issues with the main cameras so this view is the one we get. Camera doesn’t pan or zoom or anything. pic.twitter.com/yOu5cDqy89— Landon Howell (@landonhowell) October 6, 2018
A live look at the “blackout” for Rutgers-Illinois. pic.twitter.com/KLf61vkrex— Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) October 6, 2018
and with that, in Northwestern's fifth game, the Wildcats have scored a second-half point against a Power Five team!— Inside NU (@insidenu) October 6, 2018
I think we all feel the same way right now. #MizzouvsSC @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/y018fCxrfb— Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) October 6, 2018
ALMOST everyone got called for a false start pic.twitter.com/wz9gNnS1dR— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 6, 2018
Florida band with the ultimate troll of LSU. Playing banned Neck— Jack Kewitsch (@jack_kewitsch) October 6, 2018
Are you kidding me?! Look at this formation + score.#Hawkeyes @SBNationCFB pic.twitter.com/7hfml0JXQX— Adam Johnson (@Mr_GCU) October 6, 2018
A promise is a promise @bakermayfield ❗️ pic.twitter.com/G7DuI1ThCc— Keondre Coburn⁹⁹ (@KeondreCoburn99) October 6, 2018
Bag secured. pic.twitter.com/BrVpY4xjhE— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 6, 2018
Potty mouth Chryst is BACK!!!— wordonthetweets (@WordOnTheTweets) October 7, 2018
cc: @B5Q @jessetemple @ZachHeilprin pic.twitter.com/aAqAiM9OCA
Charter flight got delayed in Las Vegas...we entertain ourselves!!!! Love these guys! Great Win.#OLP #golobos #6pack pic.twitter.com/m3BUGusMXs— Saga Tuitele (@CoachTuitele) October 7, 2018
The ole gooch grab pic.twitter.com/ZboMuQH0i1— Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) October 7, 2018
Exit sandman.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 7, 2018
Final: ND 45 - VT 23.#GoIrish☘️ #NDvsVT pic.twitter.com/mPCgI59e03
Week 7
Urban Meyer got a nose job. So did Washington’s mascot.
Now that’s a quality sign on GameDay. pic.twitter.com/jgfcikEisw— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 13, 2018
.@Harrythehusky denies having work done pic.twitter.com/LudlsWdZFA— The Oregon Duck (@TheOregonDuck) October 13, 2018
Maryland essentially with the longest onside kick I've seen. Rutgers is going full Rutgers pic.twitter.com/CndBj5zi0o— Lamar Johnson (@im_lamar) October 13, 2018
Florida offense update. pic.twitter.com/yXnkLyCyjw— Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) October 13, 2018
Ça chauffe au Vanderbilt Stadium entre les deux coaching staffs qui en sont presque venus aux mains sur le terrain.— TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) October 13, 2018
On notera les beaux "Fuck you, Fuck you" du coordinateur défensif des Gators, Todd Grantham.pic.twitter.com/VGHb66b0YE
Nebraska's now 0-6 for the first time.... ever. (129 seasons) pic.twitter.com/q1vDnQmDtG— SB Nation (@SBNation) October 13, 2018
how did Pitt go from a kicker named "blew it" to a QB named "pick it"— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 13, 2018
Spartan fans burn couches, mattresses, and more after upsetting No. 8 Penn St on Oct. 13, 2018 at Cedar Village Apartments. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/NYswTZweri— CJ WEISS (@cj_weiss) October 14, 2018
They had to hand out so many personal fouls after one play and fight in the Ole Miss/Arkansas game that the ref had to read the names off his notepad pic.twitter.com/4SE6NH1goT— BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) October 14, 2018
what is happening pic.twitter.com/ISaR6k4XwQ— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018
Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) joined his dad in the #Haka this time and it was even more awesome #LSU pic.twitter.com/PSqFAAkfS5— Mark Clements (@MarkClements225) October 13, 2018
Week 8
College. Game. Day. In. Pullman.
Worth. The. Wait. pic.twitter.com/XJRUQ5hqyM— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018
Worth. The. Wait. pic.twitter.com/XJRUQ5hqyM— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018
NEW WALLPAPER pic.twitter.com/OybFzMAKEI— CougCenter (@CougCenter) October 20, 2018
This is my everything. pic.twitter.com/ZqEStyMDJg— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 20, 2018
Shea Patterson's 6-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins was the first passing touchdown for Michigan against Michigan State since Denard Robinson found Roy Roundtree for 34 yards.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2018
That was 7 years ago.
How I spent my halftime: Illini field goal attempts of 50 yards or more, last ten seasons...— Robert (@ALionEye) October 20, 2018
2009: 0
2010: 3
2011: 0
2012: 2
2013: 1
2014: 2
2015: 4
2016: 2
2017: 2
2018: 6 in seven games
Why is there a squirrel on the field? pic.twitter.com/ogkWDDSiJz— David Harns (@DavidHarns) October 20, 2018
Gary Danielson is just out here roasting Tennessee.— Josh Parcell (@JoshParcell) October 20, 2018
"I'm not sure if everyone on Tennessee tried out for Alabama that anyone would start"
Can’t cover this one up pic.twitter.com/u8Tujd4Qc3— PB&Mayo (@kthalacker) October 20, 2018
Butch Jones gets a Gatorade bath pic.twitter.com/TDRhdypKjT— Bill Bender (@BillBender92) October 20, 2018
SMOKE EM IF YOU GOT EM COACH JONES #RollTIde pic.twitter.com/iQa11oN42F— Chris Owens (@BGChrisOwens) October 20, 2018
college football strength coaches are insane vol. 158 pic.twitter.com/PWsBW1V9t1— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 20, 2018
Follow along. @ODUFootball tied with WKU at 34 and :02 to go.— ESPNradio941 (@ESPNradio941) October 21, 2018
ODU called for roughing the passer.
WKU misses 57y FG att
ODU called for 12 men on field
WKU misses 52y FG att
ODU's Harper returns miss to WKU 17
WKU called for facemask
ODU's Rice hits GW FG.
Week 9
You thought there was only one notable fan bibliophile this season? You thought wrong.
A Bethune Cookman coach just bought a Runza on the sideline! The vendor kid was so confused! #Huskers #GBR @Sean_Callahan @RobinWashut— Bryson Nemecek (@bnemecek92) October 27, 2018
Proof pic.twitter.com/R9IEj5do2I— Bryson Nemecek (@bnemecek92) October 27, 2018
BCU's punter is 5' 4" and has flair pic.twitter.com/kZSNiSPTWV— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 27, 2018
How bad are things at Florida State? Well... pic.twitter.com/hm4LIVe7SQ— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 27, 2018
Looking for a quiet place for a little scripture study #OnlyatBYU pic.twitter.com/m2jwrIJnCg— Mikie (@mjscores) October 27, 2018
Louis Vecchio seems like the kind of guy who can snag a mosquito between two chopsticks pic.twitter.com/PAdJFUHVaQ— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 27, 2018
In 2015, Louisville pulled Matt Colburn's scholarship offer 48 hours before National Signing Day.— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 27, 2018
Today, the Wake Forest RB got his revenge pic.twitter.com/fymPWsb0Lj
Picked off by Rhode Island... wait... WHAT?— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2018
Make that a TD for William & Mary.
(via @WMTribeFootball) pic.twitter.com/yfrwKPsc6F
I mean, this is 2018:— BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) October 28, 2018
1. top ten Kentucky
2. Wazzu best Pac-12 playoff hope
3. Northwestern leading Big Ten West
4. Kansas has "wins'
5. UVA leading ACC Coastal
6. UAB 6-1 just a few years after not existing
Week 10
Seven years of this nonsense pic.twitter.com/FPFE618tXC— Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) November 4, 2018
Week 11
David Cutcliffe is here to steal your girl.
MOOOODDD pic.twitter.com/pMGSjdAuY6— Rebecca Fiorentino (@beccafiorentino) November 10, 2018
HOLD ON! HOLD ON! pic.twitter.com/MYN1QYmyUr— ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2018
Every player on Kentucky and Tennessee has been assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. One more for anyone on either side equals an ejection. Good move from the officials. This was teetering on the edge of getting out of hand.— David Ubben (@davidubben) November 10, 2018
Texas hit Texas Tech with the Crabtree! pic.twitter.com/XwXJLJxHjr— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 11, 2018
Week 12
Earlier, we had feet, but this was a week for hands. Rutgers’ QB needs some. Horns went down, and so did a reporter.
The longest rushing touchdown Alabama has given up since 2015 just came at the hands of The Citadel. pic.twitter.com/XuYv1ZsCX9— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2018
lol Rutgers pic.twitter.com/o3D0GvehRY— Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) November 17, 2018
This is the best college football fan, do NOT @ me pic.twitter.com/428AEqRJOh— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 17, 2018
The irony of Maryland putting up exactly 51 points on Ohio State is just too rich https://t.co/eC3c8lKNFV— Taylor Estes (@Taylor_Estes_) November 17, 2018
New Kirk doesn't kneel.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 17, 2018
Up 35-0, @HawkeyeFootball fakes the kneeldown before halftime and runs a play: pic.twitter.com/hiwa2IW21w
Fourth and goal from the 6 and Dana called the same play as he called on the two-point play to beat Texas. Touchdown West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/ahYXPdJRrU— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 18, 2018
Took an L in Athens today. So many thanks to everyone at @UGAAthletics for their help after this happened...even though I’m a Gator pic.twitter.com/b1FTCPaqtH— Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) November 18, 2018
Week 13
Somewhere, Coach O is still yet to dry off while LSU and A&M play yet another overtime.
Oregon State. What? pic.twitter.com/TgFwzCaOFO— Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) November 23, 2018
#RDR2 pic.twitter.com/fdhHVZ4Dr9— College Football by SB Nation (@SBNationCFB) November 24, 2018
Blow drying the field. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/byrLBNjhDw— Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) November 24, 2018
Spotted in the Ohio Stadium stands: “Coach Harbaugh Forever!” pic.twitter.com/WFhfRfxIaA— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 24, 2018
YOOOOOOO NC STATE AND CAROLINA THREW HANDS (and my family and I narrated) pic.twitter.com/5PpDroCbqc— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 24, 2018
Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: Two fans began arguing over a tailgate spot for an upcoming football game. One hit the other on the arm with a hammer, but claimed it was an accident. The assailant was arrested.— Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) November 24, 2018
USC fans financed the airplane banner flying over campus. It reads: “Lynn Swann - Please Fire Clay Helton.” pic.twitter.com/1z2YUD74l5— Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) November 24, 2018
things seem to be going marvelously at louisville pic.twitter.com/3c7uUMpH5a— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 25, 2018
Ed Orgeron is already covered in Gatorade. For the record. #LSU pic.twitter.com/YoD5Uiwzvs— The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) November 25, 2018
It's gonna be something we look back at & laugh if LSU loses this pic.twitter.com/D0AR6yHYVE— #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) November 25, 2018
Word is that this person punched LSU's Steve Kragthorpe, who is suffering from Parkinson's.— Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 25, 2018
Kevin Faulk's reaction captured here by Hilary. https://t.co/c1pzZ27Jhx
Championship Weekend
LES BACK. And a reminder that Hell hath no fury like a southern belle while her team is losing.
"F***" pic.twitter.com/QS23p7YVi4— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 1, 2018
December 1, 2018
Middle Tennessee gets whistled for an extra man on the field and UAB captures the Conference USA Championship after that costly mistake. pic.twitter.com/5j681mzc7S— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 1, 2018
You can’t make this up. Oklahoma #Sooners commit Trejan Bridges just did the “horns down” celebration after a big TD. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/tE8HPhUdGo— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 1, 2018
Meanwhile in Kansas pic.twitter.com/778fvO2zyO— Life-long Rams Fan Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) December 2, 2018
On 4th and 11, Georgia dialed up this fake.— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2018
Alabama was not fooled. pic.twitter.com/FBB8DuG2Kp
BOWLS
And finally, the top 10 moments of bowl season, ranked.
