History may remember 2018 as season short on chaos, at least until Alabama lost the National Championship by 28 points. But social media won’t remember it like that.

From Week 0 all the way to the end, college football reminded us why it is the most unique sport on the planet. You just had to look in the right place.

That place is now here, where I’ve catalogued the wacky, zany, and memorable that the season had to offer, almost entirely via tweet.

Week 0

The real ones know college football season starts before Week 1.

Someone please show me a better looking helmet than this.#NoCan pic.twitter.com/Rok51i5U1K — Robert Kekaula (@RKekaula) August 25, 2018

this may legitimately be the worst camera work i've ever seen on this rice game winner. i know camerawork is hard but man come on pic.twitter.com/4qtFsnd3ZM — patrick mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) August 26, 2018

Yep, that’s Hawaii lined up in punt formation...with 2 punters. pic.twitter.com/ZiCUXJsx2u — Go Big Redcast (@GoBigRedCast) August 26, 2018

Week 1

The in-game emergence of Kyler Murray, a postgame WRASSLIN’ match, and some trolling between both of 2017’s national champions. The season got started off with a bang.

One of my best friends new tailgate. Painted this black, installed dance floor on top, custom grill and flat screens. Media will want to do a story on this #onlyinIowa pic.twitter.com/ckrD73x2gi — Kyle Bowlsby (@kbowlsby) September 1, 2018

Kyler Murray is GOOD at this football thing pic.twitter.com/0ZYJTuRxrP — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) September 1, 2018

Unbelievable. Rutgers just gave Texas State a first down on a 4th and 24 punt with a roughing the long snapper penalty. — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) September 1, 2018

Ref making more plays than FAU’s defense today pic.twitter.com/estcMvrgg1 — Dan (@AtIantaDan) September 1, 2018

Now that @OleMissFB is 4Life, its time to show the guys on the other side the BLACK AND BLUE, brother! That’s just too sweeeeeet, brother. Hollywood HH @barstoolsports#olemiss #toosweet #nwo https://t.co/jtzNVKac9m — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 1, 2018

Flying above the Alabama-Louisville game in Orlando:



“UCF ‘17 CO-NAT’L CHAMPS 13-0” pic.twitter.com/714rN59dAn — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) September 1, 2018

Fun fact, per SEC Network broadcast: the guy who just punted for UT-Martin is 34 years old, married with two kids. Had been working construction job in Australia. — Tony Mullen (@TonyKRCG13) September 1, 2018

The Pac-12 Network just missed a USC touchdown because they were at commercial. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 1, 2018

Mike Leach trying a few things out today pic.twitter.com/n3qZkw6Cuu — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 1, 2018

Arkansas’ new postgame media room allows fans to watch us like caged animals. Kinda awkward. pic.twitter.com/tHtsnbRoJx — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) September 1, 2018

Dude raced the Football Helmet cart for a year supply of Andy’s frozen custard.



Oh, Mid-Missouri how I love you.



Also dude who beat the cart, can we be best friends please? pic.twitter.com/INBEIbyl5v — Madelyne Maag (@Madelyne_Maag) September 1, 2018

CHAOS!!!!!!! Marshall has the ball on its own 2-yard line after this. pic.twitter.com/xgBH1Kzpdn — Hustle Belt-sketball SZN (@HustleBelt) September 2, 2018

ACU's coach drinking a sharp one pic.twitter.com/W3if5aUslG — nick (@nick_pants) September 2, 2018

Something about a post-game wrestling match after a football game screams "Denton." pic.twitter.com/Ohg5m1p97X — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 2, 2018

Week 2

Kansas won a road game, and Kentucky beat Florida. I’ll let you decide for yourself which one of those is more shocking.

SMU celebrating with a turnover chalice. next play TCU gets a turnover and scores lmao pic.twitter.com/B8wqlwRH5U — nick (@nick_pants) September 8, 2018

some OU and UCLA fans pic.twitter.com/n1CrfG1A5m — nick (@nick_pants) September 8, 2018

breaking news: giant insects have taken over mount sentinel



prayers up pic.twitter.com/KOOkxAIN3e — Ric Sanchez (@rcsanchez93) September 8, 2018

Alabama's kicker has doinked consecutive PATs off the upright. Fortunately for Bama I can't think of any way the kicking game could come back to bite the — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) September 8, 2018

Things not yet released the last time Kansas won a road game:



- Instagram

- iPad

- Avatar

- Modern Warfare 2

- MacBook Air — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 8, 2018

Alright folks, it’s been a while since KU won a road game, so let’s refresh everyone’s memory on how it works. Essentially if KU wins on the road, everyone celebrates by not breaking the law in any way. Let’s keep the tradition alive! — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) September 8, 2018

"The only 'Deebo' I know got hit by Craig in the movie 'Friday!'" -- #UGA CB Deandre Baker as he was walking off the field pic.twitter.com/cDJ1f7tuIw — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) September 9, 2018

Straight from @MalekYoung to @BandyTrajan.



Turnover Chain Turnover Chain Turnover Chain pic.twitter.com/0UWRpsNoCz — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) September 8, 2018

So no one told you life was gonna be this wayyyyyyy. *clap clap clap clap* pic.twitter.com/edUzkeuYez — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 9, 2018

Think @CoachAllenIU is excited about this @IndianaFootball win over Virginia?



He runs in the rain and high-fives the student section, and no trash can is safe. pic.twitter.com/v8cUoAZ1aq — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 9, 2018

@UniWatch Benny Snell’s mouthpiece spins as he breathes pic.twitter.com/70uWnzdS4R — Michael Kinney (@mpkinney) September 9, 2018

sparty dude was milly rockin while his teammates were fighting for possession of an interception pic.twitter.com/kaaBew8tS5 — ᴍɪᴋᴇ ᴛᴀᴅᴅᴏᴡ (@taddmike) September 9, 2018

Report that a group of people have thrown a mannequin into a puddle and are dancing in the puddle in their underwear. — HLpublicsafety (@HLpublicsafety) September 9, 2018

Car has been flipped on State Street. People pose for photos after many students run from the scene. Unclear who actually flipped it pic.twitter.com/MiOad8eFSX — Kentucky Kernel (@KyKernel) September 9, 2018

Week 3

Fuck them.

.@TomLuginbill is stuffing burritos in his pants now. pic.twitter.com/UFGiQXLmjI — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 15, 2018

let's check in on the Rutgers @Rivals board pic.twitter.com/A861tWphix — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 15, 2018

“I made it!”



“Oh s---" pic.twitter.com/b8TlsLMhUV — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 15, 2018

Scott Frost, Chip Kelly & Kevin Sumlin have started 0-6 and Herm Edwards has started 2-0. Just like we all expected. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2018

Good seats still to be had for #OhiovsUVA...gonna be a strange vibe this afternoon me thinks here in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/Ftkksc8UEC — Dave Koehn (@wahoovoice) September 15, 2018

Dino Babers gave an EPIC speech after Syracuse's win pic.twitter.com/P7XHNoUKUp — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 15, 2018

Don't even worry about fans in blue. https://t.co/Oq9K5vzMS9 — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) September 15, 2018

Screaming laughing at the defender pointing at him. pic.twitter.com/Ut7wwOMGXB — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) September 16, 2018

OREGON STATE HAS A TURNOVER CHAINSAW! pic.twitter.com/RIVFTDtTjE — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 16, 2018

Akron, which just beat Northwestern, hasn’t beaten a Big Ten team since the 19th century. (Akron, known as Buchtel College, beat Ohio State in 1894)



Tear down the John Heisman statue outside InfoCision Stadium and replace it with a Terry Bowden statue. — Dan Kadar (@MockingTheDraft) September 16, 2018

UCLA apparently lines up in a circle & does jumping jacks during timeouts now. I think Chip Kelly will turn them around, but it might take a few games. Hopefully he gets his 1st win tonight. pic.twitter.com/vFRVeFKZMd — Kent Brown (@kentbrownpod) September 16, 2018

Week 4

Feet were the theme this week. Wake Forest lost a kicker while Alabama found one. And a legend was born while Oklahoma almost lost to Army.

Oh, and in unrelated news: Tennessee fans got pissed.

Look at that Center Judge clearing a path for a Georgia touchdown. Textbook. pic.twitter.com/rrRLMEaNWD — Life-long Rams Fan Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) September 22, 2018

Dude, seriously pic.twitter.com/PsyEocEBzR — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 22, 2018

Kent State 7 Ole Miss 7. Kent State 1st and goal from the 8.

5-yard run loss

11-yard sack

6-yard sack

Punt. Downed at the 8 — Nick Juskewycz (@NickJuskewycz) September 22, 2018

I forced a bot to watch over 1,000 hours of Nebraska football and then asked it to write an episode of Nebraska football of its own. Here is the first play. pic.twitter.com/lqQZBiI7Xx — The Man Behind the First BOFA Joke of 2019 (@PV_GIA) September 22, 2018

Might need a Scott Frosty to ice down the beating Nebraska is taking.#FreshFanReaction — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 22, 2018

Texas making sure TCU’s band is as far away from the field as possible pic.twitter.com/jY89pjKbHp — Taylor Estes (@Taylor_Estes_) September 22, 2018

Funny moment at GT. Clemson’s entire team headed for the locker room as official yells “The half is not over.” pic.twitter.com/Hjxsopntiq — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) September 22, 2018

Updating ACC power rankings:

1) Clemson

2) dear

3) god

4) this

5) league

6) is

7) a hot

8) mess

9) and

10) really

11) tough

12) to

13) watch

14) Louisville — I’m David Hale? (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 22, 2018

Tennessee goes for it on 4th and 1, gets 54 yards and... a touchback pic.twitter.com/IfR4WSZ6lN — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) September 23, 2018

@sportspickle ESPN showing how Tennessee fans really feel about DA GATORS! pic.twitter.com/m36eCNW7R2 — Ryan H (@dabusiness101) September 22, 2018

Sad fans are just sad....things are definitely not going Tennessee's way. Go Gators!!!! pic.twitter.com/qsKkueiQCY — Todd Fraser (@Todd_Fraser) September 23, 2018

HANG THIS IN A MUSEUM pic.twitter.com/saODgsUuNj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 23, 2018

Tennessee Football program status: pic.twitter.com/M4FSjaDF3r — Lone Nut (@LoneNutVolFan) September 23, 2018

Just surreal. So much hype, so much hope for Tennessee fans. And just a few hours later, 3-9 should be a legitimate fear for them. pic.twitter.com/ajU7Sr0Lqp — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) September 23, 2018

at one point the oklahoma twitch guy, with 30,000+ viewers, showed us his feet



truly a remarkable moment in college football history pic.twitter.com/5N7mBUp8Ys — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 23, 2018

Week 5

It was wedding weekend in college football. And for a brief moment in time, it looked like Clemson had royally screwed up.

Marriage proposal on College Gameday pic.twitter.com/SPtBYryWlH — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 29, 2018

There’s a real wedding happening at midfield during this halftime show. pic.twitter.com/KUO5DZYwVc — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 29, 2018

Alabama student section pic.twitter.com/11EwcVZhW5 — Tommy Deas (@tommydeas) September 29, 2018

Clemson's nightmare is here. Trevor Lawrence is not expected to return. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 29, 2018

I so wish Kelly Bryant would come running out on the field. #GoTigers #KellyThereIsStillTime — Archive: Ambassador Nikki Haley (@AmbNikkiHaley) September 29, 2018

Tennessee just got flagged for the same illegal formation twice on the same punt. (And they’d already been called for it on an earlier punt.) — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) September 29, 2018

Jimbo is not pleased. pic.twitter.com/JMvlk9zDEb — Belle Es You (@SouthernbeLLSU) September 29, 2018

heads up coach pic.twitter.com/mhNz0yqA61 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 29, 2018

RODRIGO WITH THE GREATEST KICK OF HIS LIFE



pic.twitter.com/CStglleM09 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 29, 2018

Gotta be quicker than that 53 pic.twitter.com/fogTw2Cw10 — WVU (@StrictlyWVU) September 29, 2018

Washington State just beat Utah 28-24, and the Cougars didn't rush for a single yard. NOT ONE. pic.twitter.com/Lo4zQ0Qn29 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) September 30, 2018

What would it cost your employer in lost productivity if you had to call-in sick this week, Darren? #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/kpfWyq4Psg — Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 30, 2018

My mom thinks Ohio State’s stickers on their helmet look like marijuana. pic.twitter.com/Gsq4Ow1NPL — Ben Parkins (@parkins_ben) September 30, 2018

“Benny Snell, how do you feel?” pic.twitter.com/bo0fzl0RNg — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) September 30, 2018

Week 6

The start of a series of weeks in which it is nearly impossible to remember significant results. Everything blurred together, and the season did sorta begin to slog.

This is hilarious. ESPN is having technical issues with the main cameras so this view is the one we get. Camera doesn’t pan or zoom or anything. pic.twitter.com/yOu5cDqy89 — Landon Howell (@landonhowell) October 6, 2018

A live look at the “blackout” for Rutgers-Illinois. pic.twitter.com/KLf61vkrex — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) October 6, 2018

and with that, in Northwestern's fifth game, the Wildcats have scored a second-half point against a Power Five team! — Inside NU (@insidenu) October 6, 2018

I think we all feel the same way right now. #MizzouvsSC @abc_columbia pic.twitter.com/y018fCxrfb — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) October 6, 2018

ALMOST everyone got called for a false start pic.twitter.com/wz9gNnS1dR — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 6, 2018

Florida band with the ultimate troll of LSU. Playing banned Neck — Jack Kewitsch (@jack_kewitsch) October 6, 2018

The ole gooch grab pic.twitter.com/ZboMuQH0i1 — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) October 7, 2018

Week 7

Urban Meyer got a nose job. So did Washington’s mascot.

Now that’s a quality sign on GameDay. pic.twitter.com/jgfcikEisw — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 13, 2018

Maryland essentially with the longest onside kick I've seen. Rutgers is going full Rutgers pic.twitter.com/CndBj5zi0o — Lamar Johnson (@im_lamar) October 13, 2018

Ça chauffe au Vanderbilt Stadium entre les deux coaching staffs qui en sont presque venus aux mains sur le terrain.

On notera les beaux "Fuck you, Fuck you" du coordinateur défensif des Gators, Todd Grantham.pic.twitter.com/VGHb66b0YE — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) October 13, 2018

Nebraska's now 0-6 for the first time.... ever. (129 seasons) pic.twitter.com/q1vDnQmDtG — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 13, 2018

how did Pitt go from a kicker named "blew it" to a QB named "pick it" — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 13, 2018

Spartan fans burn couches, mattresses, and more after upsetting No. 8 Penn St on Oct. 13, 2018 at Cedar Village Apartments. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/NYswTZweri — CJ WEISS (@cj_weiss) October 14, 2018

They had to hand out so many personal fouls after one play and fight in the Ole Miss/Arkansas game that the ref had to read the names off his notepad pic.twitter.com/4SE6NH1goT — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) October 14, 2018

what is happening pic.twitter.com/ISaR6k4XwQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2018

Breiden Fehoko (@breidenfehoko4) joined his dad in the #Haka this time and it was even more awesome #LSU pic.twitter.com/PSqFAAkfS5 — Mark Clements (@MarkClements225) October 13, 2018

Week 8

College. Game. Day. In. Pullman.

This is my everything. pic.twitter.com/ZqEStyMDJg — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 20, 2018

Shea Patterson's 6-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins was the first passing touchdown for Michigan against Michigan State since Denard Robinson found Roy Roundtree for 34 yards.



That was 7 years ago. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2018

How I spent my halftime: Illini field goal attempts of 50 yards or more, last ten seasons...



2009: 0

2010: 3

2011: 0

2012: 2

2013: 1

2014: 2

2015: 4

2016: 2

2017: 2

2018: 6 in seven games — Robert (@ALionEye) October 20, 2018

Why is there a squirrel on the field? pic.twitter.com/ogkWDDSiJz — David Harns (@DavidHarns) October 20, 2018

Gary Danielson is just out here roasting Tennessee.



"I'm not sure if everyone on Tennessee tried out for Alabama that anyone would start" — Josh Parcell (@JoshParcell) October 20, 2018

Butch Jones gets a Gatorade bath pic.twitter.com/TDRhdypKjT — Bill Bender (@BillBender92) October 20, 2018

SMOKE EM IF YOU GOT EM COACH JONES #RollTIde pic.twitter.com/iQa11oN42F — Chris Owens (@BGChrisOwens) October 20, 2018

college football strength coaches are insane vol. 158 pic.twitter.com/PWsBW1V9t1 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 20, 2018

Follow along. @ODUFootball tied with WKU at 34 and :02 to go.

ODU called for roughing the passer.

WKU misses 57y FG att

ODU called for 12 men on field

WKU misses 52y FG att

ODU's Harper returns miss to WKU 17

WKU called for facemask

ODU's Rice hits GW FG. — ESPNradio941 (@ESPNradio941) October 21, 2018

Week 9

You thought there was only one notable fan bibliophile this season? You thought wrong.

A Bethune Cookman coach just bought a Runza on the sideline! The vendor kid was so confused! #Huskers #GBR @Sean_Callahan @RobinWashut — Bryson Nemecek (@bnemecek92) October 27, 2018

BCU's punter is 5' 4" and has flair pic.twitter.com/kZSNiSPTWV — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 27, 2018

How bad are things at Florida State? Well... pic.twitter.com/hm4LIVe7SQ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 27, 2018

Looking for a quiet place for a little scripture study #OnlyatBYU pic.twitter.com/m2jwrIJnCg — Mikie (@mjscores) October 27, 2018

Louis Vecchio seems like the kind of guy who can snag a mosquito between two chopsticks pic.twitter.com/PAdJFUHVaQ — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 27, 2018

In 2015, Louisville pulled Matt Colburn's scholarship offer 48 hours before National Signing Day.



Today, the Wake Forest RB got his revenge pic.twitter.com/fymPWsb0Lj — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) October 27, 2018

Picked off by Rhode Island... wait... WHAT?



Make that a TD for William & Mary.



(via @WMTribeFootball) pic.twitter.com/yfrwKPsc6F — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2018

I mean, this is 2018:



1. top ten Kentucky

2. Wazzu best Pac-12 playoff hope

3. Northwestern leading Big Ten West

4. Kansas has "wins'

5. UVA leading ACC Coastal

6. UAB 6-1 just a few years after not existing — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) October 28, 2018

Week 10

Seven years of this nonsense pic.twitter.com/FPFE618tXC — Christina Stephens ‍ (@CEStephens) November 4, 2018

Week 11

David Cutcliffe is here to steal your girl.

Every player on Kentucky and Tennessee has been assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. One more for anyone on either side equals an ejection. Good move from the officials. This was teetering on the edge of getting out of hand. — David Ubben (@davidubben) November 10, 2018

Texas hit Texas Tech with the Crabtree! pic.twitter.com/XwXJLJxHjr — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 11, 2018

Week 12

Earlier, we had feet, but this was a week for hands. Rutgers’ QB needs some. Horns went down, and so did a reporter.

The longest rushing touchdown Alabama has given up since 2015 just came at the hands of The Citadel. pic.twitter.com/XuYv1ZsCX9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 17, 2018

This is the best college football fan, do NOT @ me pic.twitter.com/428AEqRJOh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 17, 2018

The irony of Maryland putting up exactly 51 points on Ohio State is just too rich https://t.co/eC3c8lKNFV — Taylor Estes (@Taylor_Estes_) November 17, 2018

New Kirk doesn't kneel.



Up 35-0, @HawkeyeFootball fakes the kneeldown before halftime and runs a play: pic.twitter.com/hiwa2IW21w — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 17, 2018

Fourth and goal from the 6 and Dana called the same play as he called on the two-point play to beat Texas. Touchdown West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/ahYXPdJRrU — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 18, 2018

Took an L in Athens today. So many thanks to everyone at @UGAAthletics for their help after this happened...even though I’m a Gator pic.twitter.com/b1FTCPaqtH — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) November 18, 2018

Week 13

Somewhere, Coach O is still yet to dry off while LSU and A&M play yet another overtime.

Spotted in the Ohio Stadium stands: “Coach Harbaugh Forever!” pic.twitter.com/WFhfRfxIaA — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 24, 2018

YOOOOOOO NC STATE AND CAROLINA THREW HANDS (and my family and I narrated) pic.twitter.com/5PpDroCbqc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 24, 2018

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: Two fans began arguing over a tailgate spot for an upcoming football game. One hit the other on the arm with a hammer, but claimed it was an accident. The assailant was arrested. — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) November 24, 2018

USC fans financed the airplane banner flying over campus. It reads: “Lynn Swann - Please Fire Clay Helton.” pic.twitter.com/1z2YUD74l5 — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) November 24, 2018

things seem to be going marvelously at louisville pic.twitter.com/3c7uUMpH5a — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 25, 2018

Ed Orgeron is already covered in Gatorade. For the record. #LSU pic.twitter.com/YoD5Uiwzvs — The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) November 25, 2018

It's gonna be something we look back at & laugh if LSU loses this pic.twitter.com/D0AR6yHYVE — #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) November 25, 2018

Word is that this person punched LSU's Steve Kragthorpe, who is suffering from Parkinson's.



Kevin Faulk's reaction captured here by Hilary. https://t.co/c1pzZ27Jhx — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) November 25, 2018

Championship Weekend

LES BACK. And a reminder that Hell hath no fury like a southern belle while her team is losing.

Middle Tennessee gets whistled for an extra man on the field and UAB captures the Conference USA Championship after that costly mistake. pic.twitter.com/5j681mzc7S — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 1, 2018

You can’t make this up. Oklahoma #Sooners commit Trejan Bridges just did the “horns down” celebration after a big TD. He was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/tE8HPhUdGo — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile in Kansas pic.twitter.com/778fvO2zyO — Life-long Rams Fan Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) December 2, 2018

On 4th and 11, Georgia dialed up this fake.

Alabama was not fooled. pic.twitter.com/FBB8DuG2Kp — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2018

BOWLS

And finally, the top 10 moments of bowl season, ranked.

No. 1 through No. 10, repeating:

That’s the whole top 10.

Let’s do it again next year, shall we?