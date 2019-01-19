East-West Shrine Game 2019 live stream: Start time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The college football season ended January 9 when Clemson ground Alabama into a fine paste to claim its second national championship in three years. That means draft season is now upon us, and it kicks off with the 2019 East-West Shrine Game.

The Shrine Game is one of college football’s oldest all-star traditions. It’s been around since 1925, giving some NCAA stars one last shot at glory and others a launching pad for NFL success. The game has partnered with the league since 2016 as a developmental event aimed at prepping future stars for the jump from college to the big leagues.

And, most importantly, it will keep the world from the fate of a Saturday without football for at least one more week.

The annual exhibition no longer typically features any Day 1 talent at the NFL Draft, but it gives league executives the chance to identify their diamonds in the rough as April inches closer. Saturday’s game will be filled with accomplished playmakers who may have touted resumes against lesser opponents, tremendous raw skills and size but limited collegiate production, or some combination of the two. It’ll be up to scouts across the NFL to figure out which of these standouts will turn into draft day bargains and which will be late summer cuts.

The 2018 edition of the game saw playmakers like Eagles’ defensive back Avonte Maddox, Giants’ cornerback Grant Haley, and Raiders tackle PJ Hall all boost their stock with roster invites. Other recent alumni include Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, Kenny Golladay, Xavier Woods, Clayton Fejedelem, Graham Glasgow, Joe Thuney, and Aaron Ripkowski. Historically, the game has also produced Hall of Famers like Brett Favre, Willie Roaf, and Dick Butkus.

You can check out the full rosters below to find out who you should be rooting for as your favorite team’s roster cutdown date approaches in August.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla. TV : NFL Network

: NFL Network Streaming: NFL GamePass

2019 Shrine Game: East roster Offense Position Last Name First Name School Offense Position Last Name First Name School 1 RB Ellis Jordan Virginia 4 WR Godwin II Terry Georgia 5 WR Davis Ryan Auburn 8 RB Young Marquis Massachusetts 9 WR Wright Terry Purdue 10 QB Ta'amu Jordan Mississippi 11 QB Blough David Purdue 14 QB Cornelius Taylor Oklahoma State 17 WR Custis Jamal Syracuse 19 K Gay Matthew Utah 24 RB Johnson Ty Maryland 33 RB Woolfolk Darnell U.S. Military Academy 50 OC Rawlings Sean Mississippi 53 OG Jones Tyler North Carolina State 54 OC Eberle Alec Florida State 55 OC Gaillard Lamont Georgia 57 OT Udoh Olisaemeka Elon 58 OT Skule Justin Vanderbilt 65 OG Stallings Bunchy Kentucky 66 OG Miles Joshua Morgan State 67 OC Allegretti Nick Illinois 71 OT Greenidge Ethan Villanova 73 OT Ivey Martez Florida 78 OT St. Louis Tyree Miami 80 TE Helm Daniel Duke 81 TE Sokol Matthew Michigan State 84 WR Horsted Jesper Princeton 85 WR Lodge DaMarkus Mississippi 87 TE Conrad Cj Kentucky DNS OG Johnson Fredrick Florida Defense Position Last Name First Name School 2 SAF Randall Delvon Temple 6 DC Baity, Jr. Derrick Kentucky 15 DC Moreland Jimmy James Madison 16 DC Fenton Rashad South Carolina 18 P Cole III AJ North Carolina State 21 DC Harris Tim Virginia 22 SAF Hampton Saquan Rutgers 23 SAF Denis Lukas Boston College 25 SAF Johnson Chris North Alabama 28 DC Jackson Sr. Michael Miami 31 DC Wharton Isaiah Rutgers 34 LB Carney Malik North Carolina 36 SAF Woods Zedrick Mississippi 40 LB Hodge Khalil Buffalo 42 LB Takitaki Sione Brigham Young 44 LB Watson Tre Maryland 45 LB Gilbert III Ulysees Akron 47 LS Bobenmoyer Jacob Northern Colorado 51 LB Holcomb Cole North Carolina 90 DL Dogbe Michael Temple 91 DL Brailford Jordan Oklahoma State 92 DL Phillips Kyle Lawrence Tennessee 95 DL Slayton Chris Syracuse 96 DL Broughton Cortez Cincinnati 97 DL Wilkins Kevin Rutgers 98 DL Walker Ricky Virginia Tech 99 DL Betts Mathieu Laval INJ DC Nixon Sr. Keisean South Carolina