East-West Shrine Game 2019 live stream: Start time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The college football season ended January 9 when Clemson ground Alabama into a fine paste to claim its second national championship in three years. That means draft season is now upon us, and it kicks off with the 2019 East-West Shrine Game.
The Shrine Game is one of college football’s oldest all-star traditions. It’s been around since 1925, giving some NCAA stars one last shot at glory and others a launching pad for NFL success. The game has partnered with the league since 2016 as a developmental event aimed at prepping future stars for the jump from college to the big leagues.
And, most importantly, it will keep the world from the fate of a Saturday without football for at least one more week.
The annual exhibition no longer typically features any Day 1 talent at the NFL Draft, but it gives league executives the chance to identify their diamonds in the rough as April inches closer. Saturday’s game will be filled with accomplished playmakers who may have touted resumes against lesser opponents, tremendous raw skills and size but limited collegiate production, or some combination of the two. It’ll be up to scouts across the NFL to figure out which of these standouts will turn into draft day bargains and which will be late summer cuts.
The 2018 edition of the game saw playmakers like Eagles’ defensive back Avonte Maddox, Giants’ cornerback Grant Haley, and Raiders tackle PJ Hall all boost their stock with roster invites. Other recent alumni include Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, Kenny Golladay, Xavier Woods, Clayton Fejedelem, Graham Glasgow, Joe Thuney, and Aaron Ripkowski. Historically, the game has also produced Hall of Famers like Brett Favre, Willie Roaf, and Dick Butkus.
You can check out the full rosters below to find out who you should be rooting for as your favorite team’s roster cutdown date approaches in August.
Time, TV channel, and streaming info
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.
- TV: NFL Network
- Streaming: NFL GamePass
Rosters
2019 Shrine Game: East roster
|Offense
|Position
|Last Name
|First Name
|School
|Offense
|Position
|Last Name
|First Name
|School
|1
|RB
|Ellis
|Jordan
|Virginia
|4
|WR
|Godwin II
|Terry
|Georgia
|5
|WR
|Davis
|Ryan
|Auburn
|8
|RB
|Young
|Marquis
|Massachusetts
|9
|WR
|Wright
|Terry
|Purdue
|10
|QB
|Ta'amu
|Jordan
|Mississippi
|11
|QB
|Blough
|David
|Purdue
|14
|QB
|Cornelius
|Taylor
|Oklahoma State
|17
|WR
|Custis
|Jamal
|Syracuse
|19
|K
|Gay
|Matthew
|Utah
|24
|RB
|Johnson
|Ty
|Maryland
|33
|RB
|Woolfolk
|Darnell
|U.S. Military Academy
|50
|OC
|Rawlings
|Sean
|Mississippi
|53
|OG
|Jones
|Tyler
|North Carolina State
|54
|OC
|Eberle
|Alec
|Florida State
|55
|OC
|Gaillard
|Lamont
|Georgia
|57
|OT
|Udoh
|Olisaemeka
|Elon
|58
|OT
|Skule
|Justin
|Vanderbilt
|65
|OG
|Stallings
|Bunchy
|Kentucky
|66
|OG
|Miles
|Joshua
|Morgan State
|67
|OC
|Allegretti
|Nick
|Illinois
|71
|OT
|Greenidge
|Ethan
|Villanova
|73
|OT
|Ivey
|Martez
|Florida
|78
|OT
|St. Louis
|Tyree
|Miami
|80
|TE
|Helm
|Daniel
|Duke
|81
|TE
|Sokol
|Matthew
|Michigan State
|84
|WR
|Horsted
|Jesper
|Princeton
|85
|WR
|Lodge
|DaMarkus
|Mississippi
|87
|TE
|Conrad
|Cj
|Kentucky
|DNS
|OG
|Johnson
|Fredrick
|Florida
|Defense
|Position
|Last Name
|First Name
|School
|2
|SAF
|Randall
|Delvon
|Temple
|6
|DC
|Baity, Jr.
|Derrick
|Kentucky
|15
|DC
|Moreland
|Jimmy
|James Madison
|16
|DC
|Fenton
|Rashad
|South Carolina
|18
|P
|Cole III
|AJ
|North Carolina State
|21
|DC
|Harris
|Tim
|Virginia
|22
|SAF
|Hampton
|Saquan
|Rutgers
|23
|SAF
|Denis
|Lukas
|Boston College
|25
|SAF
|Johnson
|Chris
|North Alabama
|28
|DC
|Jackson Sr.
|Michael
|Miami
|31
|DC
|Wharton
|Isaiah
|Rutgers
|34
|LB
|Carney
|Malik
|North Carolina
|36
|SAF
|Woods
|Zedrick
|Mississippi
|40
|LB
|Hodge
|Khalil
|Buffalo
|42
|LB
|Takitaki
|Sione
|Brigham Young
|44
|LB
|Watson
|Tre
|Maryland
|45
|LB
|Gilbert III
|Ulysees
|Akron
|47
|LS
|Bobenmoyer
|Jacob
|Northern Colorado
|51
|LB
|Holcomb
|Cole
|North Carolina
|90
|DL
|Dogbe
|Michael
|Temple
|91
|DL
|Brailford
|Jordan
|Oklahoma State
|92
|DL
|Phillips
|Kyle Lawrence
|Tennessee
|95
|DL
|Slayton
|Chris
|Syracuse
|96
|DL
|Broughton
|Cortez
|Cincinnati
|97
|DL
|Wilkins
|Kevin
|Rutgers
|98
|DL
|Walker
|Ricky
|Virginia Tech
|99
|DL
|Betts
|Mathieu
|Laval
|INJ
|DC
|Nixon Sr.
|Keisean
|South Carolina
2019 Shrine Game: West roster
|Offense
|Position
|Last Name
|First Name
|School
|Offense
|Position
|Last Name
|First Name
|School
|2
|WR
|Johnson
|KeeSean
|CSU Fresno
|3
|WR
|Tarver
|Ron'quavion
|Utah State
|4
|QB
|Rypien
|Brett
|Boise State
|5
|RB
|Brossette
|Nick
|Louisiana State
|6
|QB
|McMaryion
|Marcus
|CSU Fresno
|9
|WR
|Duhart
|Jon
|Old Dominion
|11
|TE
|Blanton
|Kendall
|Missouri
|12
|QB
|Stick
|Easton
|North Dakota State
|15
|K
|Baron II
|John
|San Diego State
|19
|WR
|Poindexter
|Shawn
|Arizona
|22
|RB
|Ozigbo
|Devine
|Nebraska
|24
|RB
|Hall Jr.
|Darrin
|Pittsburgh
|25
|WR
|Thompson
|Cody
|Toledo
|47
|TE
|Beck
|Andrew
|Texas
|50
|OC
|Linder
|Nick
|Indiana
|52
|OC
|Keenoy
|John
|Western Michigan
|57
|OT
|Adams
|Paul
|Missouri
|60
|OT
|Wallace
|Brian
|Arkansas
|66
|OG
|Sutherland
|Keaton
|Texas A&M
|70
|OT
|Barton
|Jackson
|Utah
|72
|OG
|Bonner
|Lanard
|Arkansas State
|74
|OG
|Dugas
|Oshea
|Louisiana Tech
|75
|OT
|Bookser
|Alex
|Pittsburgh
|76
|OG
|Bushell-Beatty
|Juwann
|Michigan
|77
|OT
|Pope
|Ryan
|San Diego State
|78
|OT
|Pipkins
|Trey
|Sioux Falls
|80
|WR
|Oliver
|Brody
|Colorado Mines
|85
|TE
|Dillon
|Kano
|Oregon
|INJ
|RB
|Ollison
|Qadree
|Pittsburgh
|INJ
|OC
|Burkett
|Jesse
|Stanford
|Defense
|Position
|Last Name
|First Name
|School
|8
|DC
|Brown
|Blace
|Troy
|13
|DC
|Hollman
|Ka'dar
|Toledo
|14
|DC
|Lewis, Jr.
|Donnie
|Tulane
|18
|LB
|Blunt
|Bj
|McNeese State
|20
|LB
|Lewis
|Drew
|Colorado
|21
|LB
|Barton
|Cody
|Utah
|23
|DC
|Wyatt
|Jordan
|Southern Methodist
|26
|SAF
|Pickett
|Adarius
|UCLA
|27
|SAF
|Wingard
|Andrew
|Wyoming
|29
|LB
|Dineen
|Joe
|Kansas
|31
|DC
|Hartage
|Montre
|Northwestern
|32
|SAF
|Kinnel
|Tyree
|Michigan
|35
|SAF
|Worthington
|Evan
|Colorado
|41
|SAF
|Dixon
|D'Cota
|Wisconsin
|43
|DL
|Jones
|Markus
|Angelo State
|45
|LB
|Peace
|Chris
|Virginia
|46
|DL
|Durham
|Landis
|Texas A&M
|48
|LB
|Hollins
|Justin
|Oregon
|49
|DL
|Roberson
|Derick
|Sam Houston State
|51
|LS
|Wilkerson
|Chris
|Stephen F. Austin State
|82
|P
|Fox
|Jack
|Rice
|90
|DL
|Watts
|Armon
|Arkansas
|95
|DL
|Mack
|Daylon
|Texas A&M
|96
|DL
|Wise
|Daniel
|Kansas
|97
|DL
|Nelson
|Chris
|Texas
|98
|DL
|Van Pelt
|Joel
|Calgary
|INJ
|DC
|Peters
|Jamal
|Mississippi State