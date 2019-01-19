 clock menu more-arrow no yes

East-West Shrine Game 2019 live stream: Start time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

Is there a Jimmy Garoppolo-esque gem on this year’s Shrine Game rosters?

By Christian D'Andrea
The college football season ended January 9 when Clemson ground Alabama into a fine paste to claim its second national championship in three years. That means draft season is now upon us, and it kicks off with the 2019 East-West Shrine Game.

The Shrine Game is one of college football’s oldest all-star traditions. It’s been around since 1925, giving some NCAA stars one last shot at glory and others a launching pad for NFL success. The game has partnered with the league since 2016 as a developmental event aimed at prepping future stars for the jump from college to the big leagues.

And, most importantly, it will keep the world from the fate of a Saturday without football for at least one more week.

The annual exhibition no longer typically features any Day 1 talent at the NFL Draft, but it gives league executives the chance to identify their diamonds in the rough as April inches closer. Saturday’s game will be filled with accomplished playmakers who may have touted resumes against lesser opponents, tremendous raw skills and size but limited collegiate production, or some combination of the two. It’ll be up to scouts across the NFL to figure out which of these standouts will turn into draft day bargains and which will be late summer cuts.

The 2018 edition of the game saw playmakers like Eagles’ defensive back Avonte Maddox, Giants’ cornerback Grant Haley, and Raiders tackle PJ Hall all boost their stock with roster invites. Other recent alumni include Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, Kenny Golladay, Xavier Woods, Clayton Fejedelem, Graham Glasgow, Joe Thuney, and Aaron Ripkowski. Historically, the game has also produced Hall of Famers like Brett Favre, Willie Roaf, and Dick Butkus.

You can check out the full rosters below to find out who you should be rooting for as your favorite team’s roster cutdown date approaches in August.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info

  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Streaming: NFL GamePass

Rosters

2019 Shrine Game: East roster

Offense Position Last Name First Name School
1 RB Ellis Jordan Virginia
4 WR Godwin II Terry Georgia
5 WR Davis Ryan Auburn
8 RB Young Marquis Massachusetts
9 WR Wright Terry Purdue
10 QB Ta'amu Jordan Mississippi
11 QB Blough David Purdue
14 QB Cornelius Taylor Oklahoma State
17 WR Custis Jamal Syracuse
19 K Gay Matthew Utah
24 RB Johnson Ty Maryland
33 RB Woolfolk Darnell U.S. Military Academy
50 OC Rawlings Sean Mississippi
53 OG Jones Tyler North Carolina State
54 OC Eberle Alec Florida State
55 OC Gaillard Lamont Georgia
57 OT Udoh Olisaemeka Elon
58 OT Skule Justin Vanderbilt
65 OG Stallings Bunchy Kentucky
66 OG Miles Joshua Morgan State
67 OC Allegretti Nick Illinois
71 OT Greenidge Ethan Villanova
73 OT Ivey Martez Florida
78 OT St. Louis Tyree Miami
80 TE Helm Daniel Duke
81 TE Sokol Matthew Michigan State
84 WR Horsted Jesper Princeton
85 WR Lodge DaMarkus Mississippi
87 TE Conrad Cj Kentucky
DNS OG Johnson Fredrick Florida
Defense Position Last Name First Name School
2 SAF Randall Delvon Temple
6 DC Baity, Jr. Derrick Kentucky
15 DC Moreland Jimmy James Madison
16 DC Fenton Rashad South Carolina
18 P Cole III AJ North Carolina State
21 DC Harris Tim Virginia
22 SAF Hampton Saquan Rutgers
23 SAF Denis Lukas Boston College
25 SAF Johnson Chris North Alabama
28 DC Jackson Sr. Michael Miami
31 DC Wharton Isaiah Rutgers
34 LB Carney Malik North Carolina
36 SAF Woods Zedrick Mississippi
40 LB Hodge Khalil Buffalo
42 LB Takitaki Sione Brigham Young
44 LB Watson Tre Maryland
45 LB Gilbert III Ulysees Akron
47 LS Bobenmoyer Jacob Northern Colorado
51 LB Holcomb Cole North Carolina
90 DL Dogbe Michael Temple
91 DL Brailford Jordan Oklahoma State
92 DL Phillips Kyle Lawrence Tennessee
95 DL Slayton Chris Syracuse
96 DL Broughton Cortez Cincinnati
97 DL Wilkins Kevin Rutgers
98 DL Walker Ricky Virginia Tech
99 DL Betts Mathieu Laval
INJ DC Nixon Sr. Keisean South Carolina

2019 Shrine Game: West roster

Offense Position Last Name First Name School
2 WR Johnson KeeSean CSU Fresno
3 WR Tarver Ron'quavion Utah State
4 QB Rypien Brett Boise State
5 RB Brossette Nick Louisiana State
6 QB McMaryion Marcus CSU Fresno
9 WR Duhart Jon Old Dominion
11 TE Blanton Kendall Missouri
12 QB Stick Easton North Dakota State
15 K Baron II John San Diego State
19 WR Poindexter Shawn Arizona
22 RB Ozigbo Devine Nebraska
24 RB Hall Jr. Darrin Pittsburgh
25 WR Thompson Cody Toledo
47 TE Beck Andrew Texas
50 OC Linder Nick Indiana
52 OC Keenoy John Western Michigan
57 OT Adams Paul Missouri
60 OT Wallace Brian Arkansas
66 OG Sutherland Keaton Texas A&M
70 OT Barton Jackson Utah
72 OG Bonner Lanard Arkansas State
74 OG Dugas Oshea Louisiana Tech
75 OT Bookser Alex Pittsburgh
76 OG Bushell-Beatty Juwann Michigan
77 OT Pope Ryan San Diego State
78 OT Pipkins Trey Sioux Falls
80 WR Oliver Brody Colorado Mines
85 TE Dillon Kano Oregon
INJ RB Ollison Qadree Pittsburgh
INJ OC Burkett Jesse Stanford
Defense Position Last Name First Name School
8 DC Brown Blace Troy
13 DC Hollman Ka'dar Toledo
14 DC Lewis, Jr. Donnie Tulane
18 LB Blunt Bj McNeese State
20 LB Lewis Drew Colorado
21 LB Barton Cody Utah
23 DC Wyatt Jordan Southern Methodist
26 SAF Pickett Adarius UCLA
27 SAF Wingard Andrew Wyoming
29 LB Dineen Joe Kansas
31 DC Hartage Montre Northwestern
32 SAF Kinnel Tyree Michigan
35 SAF Worthington Evan Colorado
41 SAF Dixon D'Cota Wisconsin
43 DL Jones Markus Angelo State
45 LB Peace Chris Virginia
46 DL Durham Landis Texas A&M
48 LB Hollins Justin Oregon
49 DL Roberson Derick Sam Houston State
51 LS Wilkerson Chris Stephen F. Austin State
82 P Fox Jack Rice
90 DL Watts Armon Arkansas
95 DL Mack Daylon Texas A&M
96 DL Wise Daniel Kansas
97 DL Nelson Chris Texas
98 DL Van Pelt Joel Calgary
INJ DC Peters Jamal Mississippi State

