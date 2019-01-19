NFLPA Bowl 2019 live stream: Start time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has got something for everyone. Brazilian kickers. University of Rhode Island quarterbacks. Chuck Pagano.

But, most importantly, the NFLPA Bowl is an opportunity for emerging collegiate talent to show off their skills after a full week of practice with other budding stars. And it’ll keep us all from having to endure our first Saturday without any football since August for at least one more week.

The NFLPA Bowl isn’t ripe with elite talent, but it’ll give executives across the league to beef up their spreadsheets as they target the latter round draft picks that could push their franchises to new heights. Past attendees include Broncos center Matt Paradis, Jets linebacker Avery Williamson, Colts defensive end Denico Autry, Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown, Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam, and Bears All-Pro Tarik Cohen.

This year, Wisconsin special teams ace Rafael Gaglianone and URI dual-threat quarterback JaJuan Lawson are joined by a wide spread of smaller school standouts and Power 5 standbys. Familiar names this winter include Washington quarterback Jake Browning, Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur, and Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome.

So yeah, there isn’t a lot of star power in Pasadena Saturday, but there’s still a handful of NFL players slotted into rosters filled with college stars. You can check out the full rosters below.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Rosters

2019 NFLPA Bowl: American roster Player First Player Last Position School Player First Player Last Position School Joe Anderson OG Ohio University Calvin Anderson OT University of Texas Maurice Bibaku Simba OT Concordia University Nate Brooks CB North Texas Vyron 'Shun' Brown WR University od Arizona Trevon Brown WR East Carolina University Nehari Crawford WR Duquesne University Malik Dorton DE USC Noah Dawkins MB The Citadel Brandon Dillon TE Marian University Patrick Eby LS Columbia University Javier Edwards DT University of Colorado Ejodamen 'E.J.' Ejiya LB North Texas Nico Evans RB University of Wyoming Brian Fineanganofo OT Idaho State University Rafael Gaglianone K University of Wisconsin Jamell Garcia-Williams DE University of Alabama-Birmingham Kemon Hall CB North Texas Deonte Harris WR/RS Assumption College Deion Harris CB University of North Dakota Willie Harvey MB Iowa State Phillip Haynes OG Wake Forest Kiy Hester DS Rutgers University Vitas Hrynkiewicz OC Youngstown State University Olabisi Johnson WR Colorado State University Jon'Vea Johnson WR University of Toledo Marcus Jones FB Gannon University JaJuan Lawson QB Rhode Island Joe Lowery OT Ohio University David Lucero TE UTEP Lawrence Marshall DT University of Michigan Jalan McClendon QB Baylor University Trevon McMillian RB University of Colorado Jason Moore WR University of Findlay Mike Onuoha DE Texas A&M Commerce D'Andre Payne CB Iowa State Brian Peavy DC Iowa State University Justice Powers OT University of Alabama-Birmingham Malik Reed LB University of Nevada Anree Saint-Armour DE Georgia Tech Trevon Sanders DT Troy University John Santiago RB University of North Dakota Alexander Savard TE Université Laval Sterling Sheffield MB University of Maine Joshua Simmons DS Limestone College Sean Smith P University of Dayton Silas Stewart LB University of the Incarnate Word Nathan Trewyn OC University of Wisconsin Whitewater Shyheim Tuttle DT University of Tennessee Xavier Ubosi WR UAB Patrick Vahe OG University of Texas Aca' Cedric Ware RB USC Brandon Watson DS Michigan Emanuel Wilkins QB Arizona State University Juwann Winfree WR University of Colorado Willie Wright OG University of Tulsa Jalen Young DS Florida Atlantic University