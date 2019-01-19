 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFLPA Bowl 2019 live stream: Start time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

See your favorite team’s fifth round pick in action!

By Christian D'Andrea
Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has got something for everyone. Brazilian kickers. University of Rhode Island quarterbacks. Chuck Pagano.

But, most importantly, the NFLPA Bowl is an opportunity for emerging collegiate talent to show off their skills after a full week of practice with other budding stars. And it’ll keep us all from having to endure our first Saturday without any football since August for at least one more week.

The NFLPA Bowl isn’t ripe with elite talent, but it’ll give executives across the league to beef up their spreadsheets as they target the latter round draft picks that could push their franchises to new heights. Past attendees include Broncos center Matt Paradis, Jets linebacker Avery Williamson, Colts defensive end Denico Autry, Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown, Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam, and Bears All-Pro Tarik Cohen.

This year, Wisconsin special teams ace Rafael Gaglianone and URI dual-threat quarterback JaJuan Lawson are joined by a wide spread of smaller school standouts and Power 5 standbys. Familiar names this winter include Washington quarterback Jake Browning, Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur, and Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome.

So yeah, there isn’t a lot of star power in Pasadena Saturday, but there’s still a handful of NFL players slotted into rosters filled with college stars. You can check out the full rosters below.

Time, TV, and streaming info

Rosters

2019 NFLPA Bowl: American roster

Player First Player Last Position School
Joe Anderson OG Ohio University
Calvin Anderson OT University of Texas
Maurice Bibaku Simba OT Concordia University
Nate Brooks CB North Texas
Vyron 'Shun' Brown WR University od Arizona
Trevon Brown WR East Carolina University
Nehari Crawford WR Duquesne University
Malik Dorton DE USC
Noah Dawkins MB The Citadel
Brandon Dillon TE Marian University
Patrick Eby LS Columbia University
Javier Edwards DT University of Colorado
Ejodamen 'E.J.' Ejiya LB North Texas
Nico Evans RB University of Wyoming
Brian Fineanganofo OT Idaho State University
Rafael Gaglianone K University of Wisconsin
Jamell Garcia-Williams DE University of Alabama-Birmingham
Kemon Hall CB North Texas
Deonte Harris WR/RS Assumption College
Deion Harris CB University of North Dakota
Willie Harvey MB Iowa State
Phillip Haynes OG Wake Forest
Kiy Hester DS Rutgers University
Vitas Hrynkiewicz OC Youngstown State University
Olabisi Johnson WR Colorado State University
Jon'Vea Johnson WR University of Toledo
Marcus Jones FB Gannon University
JaJuan Lawson QB Rhode Island
Joe Lowery OT Ohio University
David Lucero TE UTEP
Lawrence Marshall DT University of Michigan
Jalan McClendon QB Baylor University
Trevon McMillian RB University of Colorado
Jason Moore WR University of Findlay
Mike Onuoha DE Texas A&M Commerce
D'Andre Payne CB Iowa State
Brian Peavy DC Iowa State University
Justice Powers OT University of Alabama-Birmingham
Malik Reed LB University of Nevada
Anree Saint-Armour DE Georgia Tech
Trevon Sanders DT Troy University
John Santiago RB University of North Dakota
Alexander Savard TE Université Laval
Sterling Sheffield MB University of Maine
Joshua Simmons DS Limestone College
Sean Smith P University of Dayton
Silas Stewart LB University of the Incarnate Word
Nathan Trewyn OC University of Wisconsin Whitewater
Shyheim Tuttle DT University of Tennessee
Xavier Ubosi WR UAB
Patrick Vahe OG University of Texas
Aca' Cedric Ware RB USC
Brandon Watson DS Michigan
Emanuel Wilkins QB Arizona State University
Juwann Winfree WR University of Colorado
Willie Wright OG University of Tulsa
Jalen Young DS Florida Atlantic University

2019 NFLPA Game: National roster

First Name Last Name Position School
George Aston FB University of Pittsburgh
Ryan Bee DE Marshall University
Maurice Bibaku Simba OT Concordia University
Kyron Brown CB University of Akron
Keenen Brown TE Texas State
Jake Browning QB University of Washington
Jalin Burrell CB University of New Mexico
Emmanuel Butler WR Northern Arizona University
Deion Calhoun OG Mississippi State
Daniel Cooney OT University of San Diego
Austin Cutting LS Air Force Academy
Kahzin Daniels DE/LB University of Charleston
Marche Dennard RB Colorado State University-Pueblo
Ashton Dulin WR Malone University
Matthew Eaton WR Iowa State University
Nicholas 'Nico' Evans RB University of Wyoming
Koa Farmer LB Penn State
Mark Fields CB Clemson University
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles S University of Arizona
Alexander Fontana OC Kansas
Hjalte Froholdt OG University of Arkansas
Tyler Gauthier OC University of Miami
Kyle Gibson DS University of Central Florida
Montre Gregory CB Bowling Green State University
Amir Hall QB Bowie State University
Darius Harris LB Middle Tennessee State
Wes Hills RB Slippery Rock
Charles Holland WR Tiffin University
AJ Hotchkins MB University of Texas at El Paso
Obinna Iheoma LB Northwestern State
Damion Jeanpiere WR Nicholls State University
Devon Johnson OT Ferris State University
Brandon Knight OT Indiana University
Jordan Kunaszyk MB University of California Berkeley
Josh Lewis CB Eastern Washington University
Isaiah Mack DT University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
Flynn Nagel WR Northwestern University
Tyler Newsome P University of Notre Dame
Iosua Opeta OG Weber State University
Thomas 'Peyton' Pelluer MB Washington State University
Randy Ramsey DE University of Arkansas
Alexander Savard TE Université Laval
NicHolas Scott DS Penn State
Steven Sims WR University of Kansas
Jeff Smith WR Boston College
Ray Smith DT Boston College
Brent Stockstill QB Middle Tennessee State
Trevon Tate OT University of Memphis
Lexington Thomas RB UNLV
Jay-Tee Tiuli DT Eastern Washington University
Marquez Tucker OG Southern Utah University
Immanuel Turner DE Louisiana Tech University
Darius Williams CB CSU-PUEBLO
Quincy Williams LB Murray State University
Justin Yoon K University of Notre Dame
Jalen Young DS Florida Atlantic University

