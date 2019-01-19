NFLPA Bowl 2019 live stream: Start time, TV schedule, and how to watch online

The 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl has got something for everyone. Brazilian kickers. University of Rhode Island quarterbacks. Chuck Pagano.
But, most importantly, the NFLPA Bowl is an opportunity for emerging collegiate talent to show off their skills after a full week of practice with other budding stars. And it’ll keep us all from having to endure our first Saturday without any football since August for at least one more week.
The NFLPA Bowl isn’t ripe with elite talent, but it’ll give executives across the league to beef up their spreadsheets as they target the latter round draft picks that could push their franchises to new heights. Past attendees include Broncos center Matt Paradis, Jets linebacker Avery Williamson, Colts defensive end Denico Autry, Chargers linebacker Jatavis Brown, Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam, and Bears All-Pro Tarik Cohen.
This year, Wisconsin special teams ace Rafael Gaglianone and URI dual-threat quarterback JaJuan Lawson are joined by a wide spread of smaller school standouts and Power 5 standbys. Familiar names this winter include Washington quarterback Jake Browning, Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur, and Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome.
So yeah, there isn’t a lot of star power in Pasadena Saturday, but there’s still a handful of NFL players slotted into rosters filled with college stars. You can check out the full rosters below.
Time, TV, and streaming info
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.
- TV: FS1
- Streaming: Fox Sports Go, FuboTV
Rosters
2019 NFLPA Bowl: American roster
|Player First
|Player Last
|Position
|School
|Player First
|Player Last
|Position
|School
|Joe
|Anderson
|OG
|Ohio University
|Calvin
|Anderson
|OT
|University of Texas
|Maurice
|Bibaku Simba
|OT
|Concordia University
|Nate
|Brooks
|CB
|North Texas
|Vyron 'Shun'
|Brown
|WR
|University od Arizona
|Trevon
|Brown
|WR
|East Carolina University
|Nehari
|Crawford
|WR
|Duquesne University
|Malik
|Dorton
|DE
|USC
|Noah
|Dawkins
|MB
|The Citadel
|Brandon
|Dillon
|TE
|Marian University
|Patrick
|Eby
|LS
|Columbia University
|Javier
|Edwards
|DT
|University of Colorado
|Ejodamen 'E.J.'
|Ejiya
|LB
|North Texas
|Nico
|Evans
|RB
|University of Wyoming
|Brian
|Fineanganofo
|OT
|Idaho State University
|Rafael
|Gaglianone
|K
|University of Wisconsin
|Jamell
|Garcia-Williams
|DE
|University of Alabama-Birmingham
|Kemon
|Hall
|CB
|North Texas
|Deonte
|Harris
|WR/RS
|Assumption College
|Deion
|Harris
|CB
|University of North Dakota
|Willie
|Harvey
|MB
|Iowa State
|Phillip
|Haynes
|OG
|Wake Forest
|Kiy
|Hester
|DS
|Rutgers University
|Vitas
|Hrynkiewicz
|OC
|Youngstown State University
|Olabisi
|Johnson
|WR
|Colorado State University
|Jon'Vea
|Johnson
|WR
|University of Toledo
|Marcus
|Jones
|FB
|Gannon University
|JaJuan
|Lawson
|QB
|Rhode Island
|Joe
|Lowery
|OT
|Ohio University
|David
|Lucero
|TE
|UTEP
|Lawrence
|Marshall
|DT
|University of Michigan
|Jalan
|McClendon
|QB
|Baylor University
|Trevon
|McMillian
|RB
|University of Colorado
|Jason
|Moore
|WR
|University of Findlay
|Mike
|Onuoha
|DE
|Texas A&M Commerce
|D'Andre
|Payne
|CB
|Iowa State
|Brian
|Peavy
|DC
|Iowa State University
|Justice
|Powers
|OT
|University of Alabama-Birmingham
|Malik
|Reed
|LB
|University of Nevada
|Anree
|Saint-Armour
|DE
|Georgia Tech
|Trevon
|Sanders
|DT
|Troy University
|John
|Santiago
|RB
|University of North Dakota
|Alexander
|Savard
|TE
|Université Laval
|Sterling
|Sheffield
|MB
|University of Maine
|Joshua
|Simmons
|DS
|Limestone College
|Sean
|Smith
|P
|University of Dayton
|Silas
|Stewart
|LB
|University of the Incarnate Word
|Nathan
|Trewyn
|OC
|University of Wisconsin Whitewater
|Shyheim
|Tuttle
|DT
|University of Tennessee
|Xavier
|Ubosi
|WR
|UAB
|Patrick
|Vahe
|OG
|University of Texas
|Aca' Cedric
|Ware
|RB
|USC
|Brandon
|Watson
|DS
|Michigan
|Emanuel
|Wilkins
|QB
|Arizona State University
|Juwann
|Winfree
|WR
|University of Colorado
|Willie
|Wright
|OG
|University of Tulsa
|Jalen
|Young
|DS
|Florida Atlantic University
2019 NFLPA Game: National roster
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|School
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|School
|George
|Aston
|FB
|University of Pittsburgh
|Ryan
|Bee
|DE
|Marshall University
|Maurice
|Bibaku Simba
|OT
|Concordia University
|Kyron
|Brown
|CB
|University of Akron
|Keenen
|Brown
|TE
|Texas State
|Jake
|Browning
|QB
|University of Washington
|Jalin
|Burrell
|CB
|University of New Mexico
|Emmanuel
|Butler
|WR
|Northern Arizona University
|Deion
|Calhoun
|OG
|Mississippi State
|Daniel
|Cooney
|OT
|University of San Diego
|Austin
|Cutting
|LS
|Air Force Academy
|Kahzin
|Daniels
|DE/LB
|University of Charleston
|Marche
|Dennard
|RB
|Colorado State University-Pueblo
|Ashton
|Dulin
|WR
|Malone University
|Matthew
|Eaton
|WR
|Iowa State University
|Nicholas 'Nico'
|Evans
|RB
|University of Wyoming
|Koa
|Farmer
|LB
|Penn State
|Mark
|Fields
|CB
|Clemson University
|Demetrius
|Flannigan-Fowles
|S
|University of Arizona
|Alexander
|Fontana
|OC
|Kansas
|Hjalte
|Froholdt
|OG
|University of Arkansas
|Tyler
|Gauthier
|OC
|University of Miami
|Kyle
|Gibson
|DS
|University of Central Florida
|Montre
|Gregory
|CB
|Bowling Green State University
|Amir
|Hall
|QB
|Bowie State University
|Darius
|Harris
|LB
|Middle Tennessee State
|Wes
|Hills
|RB
|Slippery Rock
|Charles
|Holland
|WR
|Tiffin University
|AJ
|Hotchkins
|MB
|University of Texas at El Paso
|Obinna
|Iheoma
|LB
|Northwestern State
|Damion
|Jeanpiere
|WR
|Nicholls State University
|Devon
|Johnson
|OT
|Ferris State University
|Brandon
|Knight
|OT
|Indiana University
|Jordan
|Kunaszyk
|MB
|University of California Berkeley
|Josh
|Lewis
|CB
|Eastern Washington University
|Isaiah
|Mack
|DT
|University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
|Flynn
|Nagel
|WR
|Northwestern University
|Tyler
|Newsome
|P
|University of Notre Dame
|Iosua
|Opeta
|OG
|Weber State University
|Thomas 'Peyton'
|Pelluer
|MB
|Washington State University
|Randy
|Ramsey
|DE
|University of Arkansas
|Alexander
|Savard
|TE
|Université Laval
|NicHolas
|Scott
|DS
|Penn State
|Steven
|Sims
|WR
|University of Kansas
|Jeff
|Smith
|WR
|Boston College
|Ray
|Smith
|DT
|Boston College
|Brent
|Stockstill
|QB
|Middle Tennessee State
|Trevon
|Tate
|OT
|University of Memphis
|Lexington
|Thomas
|RB
|UNLV
|Jay-Tee
|Tiuli
|DT
|Eastern Washington University
|Marquez
|Tucker
|OG
|Southern Utah University
|Immanuel
|Turner
|DE
|Louisiana Tech University
|Darius
|Williams
|CB
|CSU-PUEBLO
|Quincy
|Williams
|LB
|Murray State University
|Justin
|Yoon
|K
|University of Notre Dame
|Jalen
|Young
|DS
|Florida Atlantic University