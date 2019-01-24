Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel, who’s transferring elsewhere, shares an interesting internet history with another quarterback, Tate Martell.

Martell was a four-star from the class of 2017 who was committed to Texas A&M for eight months.

When Martell decommitted from the Aggies, a DM exchange surfaced. In it, Martell described Starkel by saying “he’s ass my dude.” Starkel tweeted the exchange, pointing out the irony of Martell’s plans to beat him out:

Martell ended up changing schools again, too. He transferred from Ohio State to Miami earlier this month. Also, his name is Tathan.

The funny part is that the Buckeyes could be after Starkel now.

Texas A&M QB Nick Starkel will hit the transfer portal any minute now & will not participate in spring practice, he said. Will complete 120 hours before July & should be on new campus July 1. Said he's looking at Duke, Ohio State, SMU & Arizona (former HC Kevin Sumlin). — . (@Travis_L_Brown) January 23, 2019

Ohio State isn’t in dire need of a quarterback after landing former five-star QB Justin Fields from Georgia. But Buckeye blog Land-Grant Holy Land points out Starkel could be a good addition to Ohio State’s quarterback room:

For the Ohio State Buckeyes, the 2019-20 season could become dicey as Dwayne Haskins and Tate Martell have departed the program. Granted, Justin Fields has transferred in from Georgia. But, what if he doesn’t get the transfer waiver? Matthew Baldwin would be thrust into the starting role in that scenario, and while I have no reservations about his ability, it’s the depth behind him that has me—and Buckeye nation—worried. Having another scholarship QB on the roster doesn’t hurt.

Speaking of Fields, he might also have some internet beef with Martell.

Among other reasons to suspect some social media tension between Fields and Martell, there was an apparent subtweet. After reports surfaced that Fields was interested in transferring to Ohio State, Martell tweeted (then deleted): “word of advice: don’t swing and miss… especially not your second time.” Martell proceeded to like the following tweet:

Is this a message to Fields? — Billy Grimm (@Mr_BillyTheKid) December 22, 2018

Martell’s deleted some other attention-grabbing tweets seemingly about A&M and Texas in his time as well. Martell’s Twitter account also made news by appearing in a New York Times investigation into fake followers.

Also:

Tom Mars, who is Fields' attorney related to his waiver request and has represented many others in similar situations, won't do the same for Martell: He told me: "I'm not representing Tate Martell, and I have no intention of doing anything on his behalf." — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) January 10, 2019

This could mean Ohio State adding two quarterbacks who had social media beef with one who just left.

While nobody’s called anybody else “ass” since this all went down, only in this sport could a bunch of players who engaged in subdued online disputes potentially trade places.