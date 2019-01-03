The National Championship advanced tale of the tape

1. The two best teams in the country, bar none

In some ways, it’s difficult to discuss this matchup because there just aren’t many differences between the two teams. They’re good to great at basically everything except special teams, and they’re even equally bad in that category.

The primary difference is strength of schedule. Alabama has faced seven S&P+ top-20 teams, including five in its last six games. Clemson played in the incredibly disappointing ACC, and its only top-20 opponents were Texas A&M in non-conference play (before quarterback Trevor Lawrence officially took over in the starting lineup) and Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.

You might say that gives Alabama an advantage, but does it really?

Alabama’s average winning margin against top-20 teams was 21.9, but Clemson’s only top-20 game with Lawrence as the starter was a 27-point Playoff win.

The Tide are more experienced in these games this season, but it’s hard to know if that actually makes a difference. After all, S&P+ adjusts for opponent when it rates these two teams almost dead even.

2. “Third-and-7 ... Tagovailoa back to pass...”

These units rank so highly in so many categories that we might get further by looking at where they don’t rank highly. We’ll have to get granular.

Alabama’s worst offensive rankings:

106th in backed-up success rate

82nd in rushing marginal explosiveness

66th in average third-down distance, 61st in third-and-long percentage

56th in inside-the-10 success rate, 42nd in first-and-goal success rate, 42nd in goal line success rate

32nd in passing-downs sack rate

“Alabama could fall behind schedule, but Clemson could give up some big plays once that happens.”

The Bama run game is as efficient as ever, but it creates almost no big plays. Granted, the passing game creates plenty: Tua Tagovailoa’s top five receivers (Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and tight end Irv Smith Jr.) all average at least 16.1 yards per catch with at least a 67 percent catch rate. That’s unfair.

But if you’re one of the lucky few to keep the Bama receiving corps reined in — and Clemson’s got as good a chance as anyone of doing so — then you force the Tide to be patient. They’re not that great at it (they really want to throw the ball this year), and it could create opportunities for a tremendous Clemson pass rush.

So yes, all you have to do is slow down maybe the best passing attack in the country, and then you get the chance to make stops. Easy!

Clemson’s worst (or at least, more mortal) defensive rankings:

71st in blitz-down big-play rate

24th in open-play big-play rate

25th in success rate between its 11- and 20-yard line, 21st in goal line success rate

That’s right, there’s basically one situation in which Clemson’s defense has been vulnerable. Once they’ve leveraged you into blitz downs, they’re comfortable making them all-or-nothing scenarios. They rank 14th in blitz-down success rate and second in blitz-down sack rate — they get your QB on nearly one in five blitz-down pass attempts, and they had no trouble pressuring Notre Dame’s Ian Book, even without star lineman Dexter Lawrence — but they’ll give up some big plays.

To summarize: Alabama could fall behind schedule, but Clemson could give up some big plays once that happens. I think we’ve found one of the tension points of this game.

3. Playing it safe with a freshman QB

Clemson’s offense vs. Alabama’s defense is the lesser of the primary matchups. Yep, the battle that pits Quinnen Williams, Isaiah Buggs, and Deionte Thompson against Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Tee Higgins is the “lesser” one. Goodness.

Let’s give it the same look-at-the-weaknesses treatment.

Clemson’s worst offensive rankings:

72nd in third-and-short percentage, 56th in third-and-long percentage

64th in third-and-short success rate (and 48th in goal line success rate), 32nd in third-and-medium success rate

54th in blitz-downs success rate, 51st in blitz-downs sack rate

50th in passing marginal explosiveness

33rd in passing-downs sack rate, 30th in passing downs marginal efficiency

32nd in standard-downs marginal explosiveness

Clemson isn’t great in short-yardage situations. That’s not typically a big deal because the Tigers have scored or moved the chains well before most third-and-short opportunities, but it could become one against Bama. Meanwhile, they try to protect their young QB in pressure situations, creating quick passes.

That results in merely solid success rates on third-and-longs, but you have to force Clemson passing downs before this becomes an issue. Most teams can’t, but Alabama might.

Alabama’s worst defensive rankings:

124th in first-and-goal success rate, 61st in inside-the-10 success rate

77th in open-play average third-down distance

62nd in standard-downs marginal explosiveness, 56th in passing marginal explosiveness

54th in third-and-long success rate, 41st in passing downs marginal efficiency

41st in third-and-short success rate

40th in stuff rate

A majority of the Alabama defense’s big errors came earlier in the season, before a raw secondary got its footing. Opponents averaged 12 yards per completion in Bama’s first four games, then only 10.9 over the next nine.

Still, there might be some vulnerability, if Lawrence has time to look downfield.

Bama might not be able to take advantage of Clemson’s iffiness in short-yardage, as the Tide defense has been shaky there, too. But like the Tiger offense, they haven’t paid for these issues because they win the drive before third-and-short even comes about.

So really, the tension point here is the same: Clemson could fall behind schedule, but Alabama could be vulnerable to big plays if the Tigers stay aggressive.

4. Weakness vs. weakness

Clemson’s biggest special teams strength (touchbacks in the kicking game) should negate Alabama’s (kick returns), which leaves us with flaws vs. flaws.

Neither team punts well, and neither team returns punts consistently, though both Alabama’s Waddle and Clemson’s Amari Rodgers have returned punts for scores. Plus, neither team will feel comfortable if the game ends up resting on kickers.

This feels like a “just avoid disaster” situation. If one team can’t, that could make the difference. Special teams already decided one Alabama-Clemson game.

5. Exceeding expectations somehow

It’s crazy to call Alabama and Clemson — the teams that met in the championship in both 2015 and 2016 and in the semis in 2017 — overachievers, but here we are. Neither Vegas nor S&P+ kept up with how good either really was, underestimating both consistently despite having them at or near the very top all year.

That’s wild, and it’s probably encouraging for those of us hoping for an awesome championship game. This game is projected tightly, and neither team makes a habit of underachieving.

It may feel like this title game was ordained back in early October. But it should still be a doozy, now that we’re finally here.

S&P+’s final score pick for the National Championship: Alabama 30, Clemson 29.