 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PODCAST AIN’T PLAYED NOBODY: Just hire us, Pac-12

The Pac-12 didn’t need to spend thousands of dollars on consultants. They could have just asked us how to improve their football rep.

By Bill Connelly and Steven Godfrey
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Jan. 1 games were ... good? Sort of? Maybe not? Eh, let’s just make fun of the Pac-12.

Topics:

  • Jan. 1 was all about teams pulling away and getting reeled back in
  • LSU learned that stretching the field is fun!
  • Breaking news from various New Year’s Eve parties
  • Man, Mizzou’s football helmets were great
  • Man, the TCU-Cal box scores breaks math
  • Good for Oregon: winning the bowl but having its offense look bad enough that it won’t be overhyped next year!
  • HIRE BETTER COACHES, PAC-12. Not comedians. Field better teams. That’ll solve 80 percent of your problems. (~20 minutes)
  • No more national title games in Santa Clara, please
  • HOLGORSEN TO HOUSTON: So yeah, Godfrey broke the news; why exactly would Holgorsen leave the Big 12 for the AAC? Who’s the leading Holgo replacement candidate? Should Luke Fickell stay in Cincinnati a while longer? And good GOD, look at WVU’s upcoming non-conference schedules ... (~43 minutes)

Next Up In College Football

This Article has a component height of 7. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...