The Jan. 1 games were ... good? Sort of? Maybe not? Eh, let’s just make fun of the Pac-12.
Topics:
- Jan. 1 was all about teams pulling away and getting reeled back in
- LSU learned that stretching the field is fun!
- Breaking news from various New Year’s Eve parties
- Man, Mizzou’s football helmets were great
- Man, the TCU-Cal box scores breaks math
- Good for Oregon: winning the bowl but having its offense look bad enough that it won’t be overhyped next year!
- HIRE BETTER COACHES, PAC-12. Not comedians. Field better teams. That’ll solve 80 percent of your problems. (~20 minutes)
- No more national title games in Santa Clara, please
- HOLGORSEN TO HOUSTON: So yeah, Godfrey broke the news; why exactly would Holgorsen leave the Big 12 for the AAC? Who’s the leading Holgo replacement candidate? Should Luke Fickell stay in Cincinnati a while longer? And good GOD, look at WVU’s upcoming non-conference schedules ... (~43 minutes)
Loading comments...