The NCAA levied Missouri football, baseball, and softball with a postseason ban for the 2019-20 season, after it concluded that a former tutor completed math coursework for 12 athletes in 2015 and 2016. Although Tigers AD Jim Sterk announced the school intends to appeal the NCAA’s decision, Mizzou seniors will likely be able transfer without losing any eligibility.

The NCAA prefers to let players freely transfer if they’re set to spend the rest of their college careers under postseason bans, which would include Mizzou’s current rising seniors in those three sports. From the NCAA:

On the recommendation of the Committee on Infractions, for a student-athlete who transfers to a member institution to continue the student-athlete’s opportunity for full participation in a sport because the student-athlete’s original institution was placed on probation by the NCAA with sanctions that would preclude the institution’s team in that sport from participating in postseason competition during all of the remaining seasons of the student-athlete’s eligibility

Obviously it’s unclear what will happen with the Tigers’ appeal at this point, but the process is expected to take “several months.” At this point, you could guess that at least some players might opt to transfer.

One of the biggest potential names is quarterback Kelly Bryant, who transferred from Clemson in December. But according to The State, Bryant is planning to stay at Missouri for now. That’s good news for the Tigers, given Bryant’s experience. Bryant, who graduated from Clemson in December, is eligible to play at Mizzou this fall.

Players do sometimes transfer from schools after NCAA punishments, but not all are granted exceptions to transfer without penalty. Michigan QB Shea Patterson was part of a group of Rebels granted immediate eligibility following the NCAA’s sanctions on Ole Miss in February 2018. The NCAA didn’t follow the same script with Penn State’s 2012 case, however:

After Penn State’s Jerry Sandusky scandal, the NCAA imposed huge sanctions on the school. That included the right of every player on the roster to transfer freely and play immediately elsewhere. Penn State’s postseason ban was four years, which meant the entire roster’s eligibility would’ve been up by the end of the ban. All in all, everyone could leave freely. Ole Miss’ ban is one year, so only about one-fourth of the team can.

You can’t fault any Missouri players who might be willing to explore their options. But depending on how Missouri’s appeal goes, there could still be time to make decisions later.