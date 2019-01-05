Saturday, No. 1 North Dakota State plays No. 3 Eastern Washington in the final of the FCS playoffs. You can watch the FCS championship game at 12 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN2, with streaming at WatchESPN.

On the call for ESPN2 will be Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, and Kris Budden. The game is at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, the home MLS’ FC Dallas and also the Frisco Bowl.

NDSU has already done something no team in FCS history has done before: win six national titles in seven years. The Bison can make even more history by winning this game and making it seven in eight. It’s also the last game for head coach Chris Klieman, who’s coached the team to its last three championships. He’s leaving full-time for Kansas State after this game, having pulled double duty for the last three weeks.

Eastern Washington is as good a candidate as any to be a foil. The Eagles were the last team to win the title, in 2010, before NDSU started its unprecedented run of domination. The program’s much different now than then. Head coach Beau Baldwin’s moved on since, becoming the offensive coordinator at Cal after 2016. But after a dip in their first year under new coach Aaron Best, the Eagles are back to their typical role as a contender.

The Bison (14-0) got here by cruising past Montana State, Colgate, and South Dakota State in the playoffs. (SDSU cannot beat NDSU when it counts.) EWU (also 12-2) got to Frisco by blowing out Nicholls State, beating UC Davis in a quarterfinal thriller, and then destroying Maine.

3 things to know about the FCS championship game

1. North Dakota State should win, but don’t bank on a blowout. The Bison are 17-point favorites. Seventeen! NDSU’s amazing, but the teams have performed at similarly elite levels this year. Both have great offenses, with EWU averaging 7.5 yards per play and NDSU sitting at 7.4, each a top-four figure nationally. NDSU’s primary edge is on defense, where the Bison give up 4.7 yards per play (13th) to EWU’s even 5 (27th), but even there, it’s not like the Bison have been in a different class based just on this year’s numbers. There’s also not been a huge difference in competition caliber between the two teams. EWU’s Big Sky put more teams in the playoffs this year than NDSU’s Missouri Valley did.

2. The programs have played three times, all pretty recently. Two have been great games. In 2010, EWU won in overtime in the playoff quarterfinals, 38-31, en route to its only national championship. In 2016, NDSU won 50-44, also in overtime, but in September. In 2017, NDSU won a blowout, but that was an uncharacteristic down year for the Eagles. All of this is to say that when both teams have been good and they’ve met in the playoffs, they’ve treated fans to excellent games both times.

3. These are arguably the two best programs in FCS this decade. This matchup is relatively similar to the FBS one between Alabama and Clemson, though these two don’t have the postseason history against each other to parallel the Tide and Tigers. Of course, NDSU’s the No. 1 of this era in FCS. But you could easily argue EWU is the No. 2. The Eagles have the third-best winning percentage in the country since 2010, only behind the Bison and Harvard, which plays in the Ivy League and thus doesn’t play in the playoffs. If you like the best programs going head to head in the biggest games, you should like this game.