A fan ran onto the field in the opening minutes of Clemson-Alabama

Just minutes into the College Football Playoff National Championship, we had ourselves a fan on the field.

After Clemson’s A.J. Terrell picked off Tua Tagovailoa for the game’s first touchdown, the fan made their way onto the Levi’s Stadium field, and was promptly carried off by security detail:

A woman was literally carried off of the field a few minutes ago



A woman was literally carried off of the field a few minutes ago

Here’s another look, with the fan being mostly ignored there for a bit before action was taken:

Idiot On The Field mostly ignored

Security took the fan by both hands and feet, walking her off of the turf. The fan was carrying a sign, of which we don’t know what was said on it.

