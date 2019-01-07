Either Alabama or Clemson will be college football’s biggest winner on Monday night. But you, too, can emerge victorious from the Playoff National Championship. Below, you’ll find conventional betting information for the title game, plus a lot of props you could play.
The spread
Alabama is -5 or -5.5, depending on the sportsbook.
Computer systems see a closer game. Bill Connelly’s S&P+ projects a 1-point Bama victory, as the gap between the two teams has basically disappeared. ESPN’s Football Power Index has Alabama by 0.3. Sports Reference’s Simple Rating System has Bama by 2.5.
The total
Between 58 and 59, with the exact number again depending on where you look. The number opened at 60 or 61 and has slowly, steadily gone down all week.
The moneyline
If you don’t like point spreads, you could bet straight-up at BetOnline: Alabama at -210 (risk $210 to win $100) or Clemson at +180 (bet $100 to win $180).
The props
Where the real fun is. All of these are via BetOnline.
Team-specific and half-specific props
- Alabama -3 in the first half
- First-half over/under: 29
- Total points for Clemson, over/under: 26.5
- Total points for Clemson in the first half, over/under: 13
- Total points for Alabama, over/under: 31.5
- Total points for Alabama in the first half, over/under: 16
Who scores first?
Clemson +120, Alabama -150
How long until the first score?
- Over 5 and a half minutes (even)
- Under 5 and a half minutes (-120)
Does the team that scores first win?
Yes -200, no +175
What will the first score of the game be?
- Clemson touchdown (2/1)
- Clemson field goal (6/1)
- Alabama touchdown (5/4)
- Alabama field goal (6/1)
- Safety by either team (33/1)
Who gets to 10 points first?
Clemson +150, Alabama -170
Who gets to 20 points first?
Clemson +175 (7/4)
Alabama -210 (10/21)
Will either team get three straight scores?
Yes -210, no +175
What will be the longest TD of the game?
Over/under 55 yards
Will there be a defensive or special-teams TD?
Yes +160, no -180
Will the game go to overtime?
Yes +1200, no -2000
Who will be the last team to score?
Clemson +120, Alabama -140
What will be the margin of victory?
Clemson by 1-6: 4/1
Clemson by 7-12: 7/1
Clemson by 13-18: 16/1
Clemson by 19-24: 28/1
Clemson by 25-30: 50/1
Clemson by 31-36: 80/1
Clemson by 37-42: 100/1
Clemson by 43 or more: 125/1
Alabama by 1-6: 13/4
Alabama by 7-12: 7/2
Alabama by 13-18: 6/1
Alabama by 19-24: 8/1
Alabama by 25-30: 16/1
Alabama by 31-36: 25/1
Alabama by 37-42: 40/1
Alabama by 43 or more: 66/1
Which player will score the first touchdown?
- Travis Etienne, Clemson RB: 5/1
- Jerry Jeudy, Alabama WR: 7/1
- Damien Harris, Alabama RB: 8/1
- Tee Higgins, Clemson WR: 10/1
- Henry Ruggs III, Alabama WR: 10/1
- Irv Smith Jr., Alabama TE: 12/1
- Najee Harris, Alabama RB: 14/1
- Josh Jacobs, Alabama RB: 14/1
- DeVonta Smith, Alabama WR: 14/1
- Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama QB: 14/1
- Alabama defense/special teams: 16/1
- Amari Rodgers, Clemson WR: 16/1
- Justyn Ross, Clemson WR: 16/1
- Jaylen Waddle, Alabama WR: 16/1
- Clemson defense/special teams: 20/1
- Jalen Hurts, Alabama QB: 20/1
- Hunter Renfrow, Clemson WR: 20/1
- Milan Richard, Clemson TE: 20/1
- Adam Choice, Clemson RB: 25/1
- Tavien Feaster, Clemson RB: 25/1
- Trevor Lawrence, Clemson QB: 33/1
- Diondre Overton, Clemson WR: 33/1
- No touchdowns scored all game: 150/1
A bunch of other player-specific prop bets you could make
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence
- Passing yards: over/under 264.5
- Completions: over/under 22.5
- Longest completion: over/under 40.5 yards
- Total TD passes: none (4/1), 1 (7/2), 2 (5/2), 3 (9/2), 4, (7/1), 5 or more (10/1)
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa
- Passing yards: over/under 299.5
- Completions: over/under 22.5
- Longest completion: over/under 50.5
- Total TD passes: none (7/1), 1 (4/1), 2 (3/1), 3 (7/2), 4 (5/1), 5 or more (6/1)
Alabama QB Jalen Hurts
- Will he attempt a pass? Yes -300, no +250
- Will he have a rushing attempt? Yes -300, no +250
- Will he throw a touchdown pass? Yes +400, no -500
- Will he rush for a touchdown? Yes +500, no -650
Clemson WR Tee Higgins
- Receiving yards: over/under 55.5
- Receptions: over/under 4
- Longest reception: over/under 24.5 yards
Clemson WR Justyn Ross
- Receiving yards: over/under 69.5
- Total receptions: over/under 4
Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow
- Receiving yards: over/under 47.5
- Receptions: over/under 4
Clemson WR Amari Rodgers
- Receiving yards: over/under 32.5
- Receptions: over/under 4
Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy
- Receiving yards: over/under 76.5
- Receptions: over/under 5
- Longest reception: over/under 30.5 yards
Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III
- Receiving yards: over/under 49.5
- Receptions: over/under 3.5
Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle
- Receiving yards: over/under 41.5
- Receptions: over/under 3
Alabama WR DeVonta Smith
- Receiving yards: over/under 49.5
- Receptions: over/under 3.5
Alabama TE Irv Smith Jr.
- Receiving yards: over/under 30.5
- Receptions: over/under 2.5
Clemson RB Travis Etienne
- Rushing yards: over/under 86.5
- Longest rush: over/under 24.5 yards
Alabama RB Damien Harris
- Rushing yards: over/under 49.5
- Longest rush: over/under 20.5 yards
