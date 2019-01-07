Either Alabama or Clemson will be college football’s biggest winner on Monday night. But you, too, can emerge victorious from the Playoff National Championship. Below, you’ll find conventional betting information for the title game, plus a lot of props you could play.

The spread

Alabama is -5 or -5.5, depending on the sportsbook.

Computer systems see a closer game. Bill Connelly’s S&P+ projects a 1-point Bama victory, as the gap between the two teams has basically disappeared. ESPN’s Football Power Index has Alabama by 0.3. Sports Reference’s Simple Rating System has Bama by 2.5.

The total

Between 58 and 59, with the exact number again depending on where you look. The number opened at 60 or 61 and has slowly, steadily gone down all week.

The moneyline

If you don’t like point spreads, you could bet straight-up at BetOnline: Alabama at -210 (risk $210 to win $100) or Clemson at +180 (bet $100 to win $180).

The props

Where the real fun is. All of these are via BetOnline.

Team-specific and half-specific props

Alabama -3 in the first half

First-half over/under: 29

Total points for Clemson, over/under: 26.5

Total points for Clemson in the first half, over/under: 13

Total points for Alabama, over/under: 31.5

Total points for Alabama in the first half, over/under: 16

Who scores first?

Clemson +120, Alabama -150

How long until the first score?

Over 5 and a half minutes (even)

Under 5 and a half minutes (-120)

Does the team that scores first win?

Yes -200, no +175

What will the first score of the game be?

Clemson touchdown (2/1)

Clemson field goal (6/1)

Alabama touchdown (5/4)

Alabama field goal (6/1)

Safety by either team (33/1)

Who gets to 10 points first?

Clemson +150, Alabama -170

Who gets to 20 points first?

Clemson +175 (7/4)

Alabama -210 (10/21)

Will either team get three straight scores?

Yes -210, no +175

What will be the longest TD of the game?

Over/under 55 yards

Will there be a defensive or special-teams TD?

Yes +160, no -180

Will the game go to overtime?

Yes +1200, no -2000

Who will be the last team to score?

Clemson +120, Alabama -140

What will be the margin of victory?

Clemson by 1-6: 4/1

Clemson by 7-12: 7/1

Clemson by 13-18: 16/1

Clemson by 19-24: 28/1

Clemson by 25-30: 50/1

Clemson by 31-36: 80/1

Clemson by 37-42: 100/1

Clemson by 43 or more: 125/1

Alabama by 1-6: 13/4

Alabama by 7-12: 7/2

Alabama by 13-18: 6/1

Alabama by 19-24: 8/1

Alabama by 25-30: 16/1

Alabama by 31-36: 25/1

Alabama by 37-42: 40/1

Alabama by 43 or more: 66/1

Which player will score the first touchdown?

A bunch of other player-specific prop bets you could make

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

Passing yards: over/under 264.5

Completions: over/under 22.5

Longest completion: over/under 40.5 yards

Total TD passes: none (4/1), 1 (7/2), 2 (5/2), 3 (9/2), 4, (7/1), 5 or more (10/1)

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

Passing yards: over/under 299.5

Completions: over/under 22.5

Longest completion: over/under 50.5

Total TD passes: none (7/1), 1 (4/1), 2 (3/1), 3 (7/2), 4 (5/1), 5 or more (6/1)

Alabama QB Jalen Hurts

Will he attempt a pass? Yes -300, no +250

Will he have a rushing attempt? Yes -300, no +250

Will he throw a touchdown pass? Yes +400, no -500

Will he rush for a touchdown? Yes +500, no -650

Clemson WR Tee Higgins

Receiving yards: over/under 55.5

Receptions: over/under 4

Longest reception: over/under 24.5 yards

Clemson WR Justyn Ross

Receiving yards: over/under 69.5

Total receptions: over/under 4

Clemson WR Hunter Renfrow

Receiving yards: over/under 47.5

Receptions: over/under 4

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

Receiving yards: over/under 32.5

Receptions: over/under 4

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

Receiving yards: over/under 76.5

Receptions: over/under 5

Longest reception: over/under 30.5 yards

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

Receiving yards: over/under 49.5

Receptions: over/under 3.5

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

Receiving yards: over/under 41.5

Receptions: over/under 3

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

Receiving yards: over/under 49.5

Receptions: over/under 3.5

Alabama TE Irv Smith Jr.

Receiving yards: over/under 30.5

Receptions: over/under 2.5

Clemson RB Travis Etienne

Rushing yards: over/under 86.5

Longest rush: over/under 24.5 yards

Alabama RB Damien Harris

Rushing yards: over/under 49.5

Longest rush: over/under 20.5 yards