The 2018 season’s National Championship pairs No. 1 Alabama against No. 2 Clemson, their fourth straight meeting in the College Football Playoff and third in the title game. It’s on various ESPNs and streaming on WatchESPN from 8 p.m. ET onward.

First, the score update stuff.

Clemson 31, Alabama 16, 2Q. Also not a typo. We’re one score away from Clemson having more against Bama than anyone else did all year, and it’s not even halftime yet.

Bama's largest halftime deficits under Saban

15, tonight

14, 1/2/14 vs Okla (L)

13, 1/8/18 vs UGA (W)

12, 10/9/10 vs SoCar (L)

11, 1/2/09 vs Utah (L)

10, 9/25/10 vs Arkansas (W) — Hale yes! (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 8, 2019

Clemson 28, Alabama 16, 2Q. Not a typo. And the Tigers did it by hitting Bama with a shovel pass that Bama had just failed with a few drives earlier.

Une shovel pass précieuse de QB Trevor Lawrence et c'est le 3ème TD de RB Travis Etienne.

Bama a déjà encaissé 28 points !

Alabama 16, Clemson 28#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/kVHBdf3C3M — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) January 8, 2019

Clemson 21, Alabama 16, 2Q. Not only did the Tigers take the lead with another Etienne rushing TD, they then picked off Tua again:

Trayvon Mullen picks off Tua Tagovailoa #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/HTmdGOHmjM — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 8, 2019

Alabama 16, Clemson 14, 2Q. Bama hit a kick! That came after getting stuffed near the goal line while Getting Cute (sports term for a play that didn’t work) by doing a shovel pass.

Clemson 14, Alabama 13, 1Q. You’re not gonna believe this, but Bama doinked yet another extra point.

Clemson 14, Alabama 7, 1Q. After LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES, we are on pace for a wild one. And to think people had Bama-Clemson fatigue. Travis Etienne with the mighty run:

This is the first time under Nick Saban where Alabama allowed 2 TD in the first 5 minutes of a game, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) January 8, 2019

Alabama 7, Clemson 7, 1Q. Bama retaliated with a 62-yard heave from Tua Tagovailoa to Jerry Jeudy, giving Tua all of the points so far.

This is how you rebound after throwing a pick six pic.twitter.com/qD7O71gsIZ — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 8, 2019

Clemson 7, Alabama 0, 1Q, thanks to an A.J. Terrell pick six of Tua Tagovailoa.

PICK-SIX! A.J. Terrell takes it 42 yards to the house for a 7-0 Clemson lead. pic.twitter.com/ChSs6N6r6x — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2019

This post will be updated with scores, notes, highlights, and more throughout.

Next, let’s talk silliness.

We are once again your home for National Championship BINGO, an annual tradition since that time Brent Musburger seemingly conspired to give us double BINGO in the final seconds of Auburn-Florida State. It’s fun every year! Here’s the board:

And here are the rules:

Only things that happen during the main ESPN broadcast, from kickoff to the final whistle. Commercials are included.

Call things out to @SBNationCFB on Twitter.

We’ll be making judgments and updating the official board, but we won’t always agree on matters of interpretation. Yes, this means you might end up declaring yourself an unsanctioned BINGO national champion, and what could be more college football than that?

Most BINGO games hand out multiple random cards. As this is the last game of the season, we’re operating as one big family. We will ride or die together.

And now for serious business.

Some people are pretty tired of Bama and Clemson meeting every year.

While this game won’t complete the wackiest season in CFB history or feature a surprising underdog, it should still be awesome.

Let’s football!