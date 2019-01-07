The 2018 season’s National Championship pairs No. 1 Alabama against No. 2 Clemson, their fourth straight meeting in the College Football Playoff and third in the title game. It’s on various ESPNs and streaming on WatchESPN from 8 p.m. ET onward.

This post will be updated with scores, notes, highlights, and more throughout.

Here are the things to know before Bama-Clemson IV begins.

First, let’s talk silliness.

We are once again your home for National Championship BINGO, an annual tradition since that time Brent Musburger seemingly conspired to give us double BINGO in the final seconds of Auburn-Florida State. It’s fun every year! Here’s the board:

And here are the rules:

Only things that happen during the main ESPN broadcast, from kickoff to the final whistle. Commercials are included.

Call things out to @SBNationCFB on Twitter.

We’ll be making judgments and updating the official board, but we won’t always agree on matters of interpretation. Yes, this means you might end up declaring yourself an unsanctioned BINGO national champion, and what could be more college football than that?

Most BINGO games hand out multiple random cards. As this is the last game of the season, we’re operating as one big family. We will ride or die together.

And now for serious business. This game has some fascinating history!

Some people are pretty tired of Bama and Clemson meeting every year.

While this game won’t complete the wackiest season in CFB history or feature a surprising underdog, it should still be awesome.

Let’s football!