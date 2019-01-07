The 2018 season’s National Championship pairs No. 1 Alabama against No. 2 Clemson, their fourth straight meeting in the College Football Playoff and third in the title game. It’s on various ESPNs and streaming on WatchESPN from 8 p.m. ET onward.
Here are the things to know before Bama-Clemson IV begins.
First, let’s talk silliness.
We are once again your home for National Championship BINGO, an annual tradition since that time Brent Musburger seemingly conspired to give us double BINGO in the final seconds of Auburn-Florida State. It’s fun every year! Here’s the board:
And here are the rules:
- Only things that happen during the main ESPN broadcast, from kickoff to the final whistle. Commercials are included.
- We’ll be making judgments and updating the official board, but we won’t always agree on matters of interpretation. Yes, this means you might end up declaring yourself an unsanctioned BINGO national champion, and what could be more college football than that?
- Most BINGO games hand out multiple random cards. As this is the last game of the season, we’re operating as one big family. We will ride or die together.
And now for serious business. This game has some fascinating history!
- Basically no other American sport has ever had a championship duopoly quite like this.
- However, if we’d had a Playoff for the entirety of college football history, this would’ve happened all the time. It’s a top-heavy sport and always has been. (Further evidence: look at how many times the same teams win the FCS and Division III title games.)
- Bama’s striving to be the third team to ever go wire-to-wire as AP No. 1, from preseason all the way through.
- You’ll hear about Nick Saban having a chance to pass Bear Bryant in national titles, but the actual title count is way too complex to reduce to just one number.
- The winner will be the first FBS-level 15-0 champ since the 1800s.
Some people are pretty tired of Bama and Clemson meeting every year.
- I think that’s weak!
- Ticket prices are relatively low, but blaming that on the latest rematch doesn’t really tell the story. The game being in Santa Clara is likely a much, much bigger factor.
- (The location is indeed bizarre. An hour away from the stadium and on some island, Imagine Dragons is your halftime show.)
- Either way, we sort of always knew we were going to get these two teams this year, right?
- Even Vince Young agrees this season sort of sets up like 2005’s USC vs. Texas race, and that turned out great.
- Regardless, the two best teams (by far) playing for the national title is the goal of every season, and we absolutely got it this time, regardless of what’s happened in previous seasons.
While this game won’t complete the wackiest season in CFB history or feature a surprising underdog, it should still be awesome.
- Clemson’s offense is much more exciting than it was the last time these teams played.
- The exact same goes for Alabama’s offense as well.
- And the same also goes for Clemson’s defense!
- Bama’s defense is the one unit that isn’t as good as it’s been in previous years, but it still might have the best player in the whole game.
- You can bet on literally dozens of things happening. Bama started as a 6.5-point favorite, which is down to 5 or so, while S&P+ has the Tide winning by a single point. A single point!
