Holy s***, Clemson just beat the absolute trash out of Alabama

The Tigers just destroyed a team that looked destined to be considered one of the best ever.

By Jason Kirk
The 2018 season’s National Championship paired No. 1 Alabama against No. 2 Clemson, their fourth straight meeting in the College Football Playoff and third in the title game. ICYMI, Clemson smacked the hellfire out of the Tide, treating one of the on-paper best teams ever like it was Louisville or some shit.

First, the score update stuff.

Clemson 44, Alabama, final. More to come, but this is one of the most stunning results we’ve ever seen.

Clemson 44, Alabama 16, 4Q. I’ll be honest: I forgot how Clemson scored that last TD. Too busy laughing and gawking.

Clemson 37, Alabama 16, 3Q. After a botched Bama fake field goal (!!!!!), THIS HAPPENED. And then there was another missed extra point. Lol.

Clemson 31, Alabama 16, 2Q. Also not a typo. We’re one score away from Clemson having more against Bama than anyone else did all year, and it’s not even halftime yet.

Clemson 28, Alabama 16, 2Q. Not a typo. And the Tigers did it by hitting Bama with a shovel pass that Bama had just failed with a few drives earlier.

Clemson 21, Alabama 16, 2Q. Not only did the Tigers take the lead with another Etienne rushing TD, they then picked off Tua again:

Alabama 16, Clemson 14, 2Q. Bama hit a kick! That came after getting stuffed near the goal line while Getting Cute (sports term for a play that didn’t work) by doing a shovel pass.

Clemson 14, Alabama 13, 1Q. You’re not gonna believe this, but Bama doinked yet another extra point.

Clemson 14, Alabama 7, 1Q. After LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES, we are on pace for a wild one. And to think people had Bama-Clemson fatigue. Travis Etienne with the mighty run:

Alabama 7, Clemson 7, 1Q. Bama retaliated with a 62-yard heave from Tua Tagovailoa to Jerry Jeudy, giving Tua all of the points so far.

Clemson 7, Alabama 0, 1Q, thanks to an A.J. Terrell pick six of Tua Tagovailoa.

Here was some silliness from before the game, back when this wasn’t yet a score updates post.

And now for serious business.

This game has some fascinating history!

Some people are pretty tired of Bama and Clemson meeting every year.

While this game won’t complete the wackiest season in CFB history or feature a surprising underdog, it should still be awesome.

Let’s football!

