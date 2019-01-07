The 2018 season’s National Championship paired No. 1 Alabama against No. 2 Clemson, their fourth straight meeting in the College Football Playoff and third in the title game. ICYMI, Clemson smacked the hellfire out of the Tide, treating one of the on-paper best teams ever like it was Louisville or some shit.
First, the score update stuff.
Clemson 44, Alabama, final. More to come, but this is one of the most stunning results we’ve ever seen.
Clemson 44, Alabama 16, 4Q. I’ll be honest: I forgot how Clemson scored that last TD. Too busy laughing and gawking.
Here’s the list:— Ryan (@B1G_Ryan) January 8, 2019
55-14, 1996 MSU at Neb.
50-10, 1995 MSU vs Neb.
38-0, 1996 MSU vs Stanford
48-14, 1998 MSU at Ore.
41-9, 2000 LSU at UF
45-14, 1995 MSU at Wisc
31-0, 2002 LSU vs Bama
40-10, 1999 MSU at Wisc
45-16, 2004 LSU at UGA
44-15, 2001 LSU vs UF
51-23, 1997 MSU vs UW
The last time Nick Saban lost a game by more than 14 points was Dec. 17, 2006, when the Bills beat the Dolphins 21-0 behind 3 TD passes from J.P. Losman— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 8, 2019
Clemson 37, Alabama 16, 3Q. After a botched Bama fake field goal (!!!!!), THIS HAPPENED. And then there was another missed extra point. Lol.
Saivion Smith goes down hurt on this play which allows Justyn Ross to score. pic.twitter.com/cFauJ0UZcR— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 8, 2019
Alabama had allowed one 60-yard pass play all season entering today. It's allowed two 60-yard passes today.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 8, 2019
Clemson's 21-point lead is tied for the largest ever against a Nick Saban-coached Alabama squad.
Clemson 31, Alabama 16, 2Q. Also not a typo. We’re one score away from Clemson having more against Bama than anyone else did all year, and it’s not even halftime yet.
Bama's largest halftime deficits under Saban— Hale yes! (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 8, 2019
15, tonight
14, 1/2/14 vs Okla (L)
13, 1/8/18 vs UGA (W)
12, 10/9/10 vs SoCar (L)
11, 1/2/09 vs Utah (L)
10, 9/25/10 vs Arkansas (W)
Clemson 28, Alabama 16, 2Q. Not a typo. And the Tigers did it by hitting Bama with a shovel pass that Bama had just failed with a few drives earlier.
Une shovel pass précieuse de QB Trevor Lawrence et c'est le 3ème TD de RB Travis Etienne.— TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) January 8, 2019
Bama a déjà encaissé 28 points !
Alabama 16, Clemson 28#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/kVHBdf3C3M
Clemson 21, Alabama 16, 2Q. Not only did the Tigers take the lead with another Etienne rushing TD, they then picked off Tua again:
Trayvon Mullen picks off Tua Tagovailoa #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/HTmdGOHmjM— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 8, 2019
Alabama 16, Clemson 14, 2Q. Bama hit a kick! That came after getting stuffed near the goal line while Getting Cute (sports term for a play that didn’t work) by doing a shovel pass.
Clemson 14, Alabama 13, 1Q. You’re not gonna believe this, but Bama doinked yet another extra point.
Clemson 14, Alabama 7, 1Q. After LESS THAN FIVE MINUTES, we are on pace for a wild one. And to think people had Bama-Clemson fatigue. Travis Etienne with the mighty run:
Travis Etienne— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 8, 2019
TOUCHDOWN CLEMSON!!!!!!!!#NationalChampionship #CFBPlayoff #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/827S40siAy
This is the first time under Nick Saban where Alabama allowed 2 TD in the first 5 minutes of a game, per @ESPNStatsInfo— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) January 8, 2019
Alabama 7, Clemson 7, 1Q. Bama retaliated with a 62-yard heave from Tua Tagovailoa to Jerry Jeudy, giving Tua all of the points so far.
This is how you rebound after throwing a pick six pic.twitter.com/qD7O71gsIZ— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 8, 2019
Clemson 7, Alabama 0, 1Q, thanks to an A.J. Terrell pick six of Tua Tagovailoa.
PICK-SIX! A.J. Terrell takes it 42 yards to the house for a 7-0 Clemson lead. pic.twitter.com/ChSs6N6r6x— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2019
Here was some silliness from before the game, back when this wasn’t yet a score updates post.
We are once again your home for National Championship BINGO, an annual tradition since that time Brent Musburger seemingly conspired to give us double BINGO in the final seconds of Auburn-Florida State. It’s fun every year! Here’s the board:
And here are the rules:
- Only things that happen during the main ESPN broadcast, from kickoff to the final whistle. Commercials are included.
- Call things out to @SBNationCFB on Twitter.
- We’ll be making judgments and updating the official board, but we won’t always agree on matters of interpretation. Yes, this means you might end up declaring yourself an unsanctioned BINGO national champion, and what could be more college football than that?
- Most BINGO games hand out multiple random cards. As this is the last game of the season, we’re operating as one big family. We will ride or die together.
And now for serious business.
This game has some fascinating history!
- Basically no other American sport has ever had a championship duopoly quite like this.
- However, if we’d had a Playoff for the entirety of college football history, this would’ve happened all the time. It’s a top-heavy sport and always has been. (Further evidence: look at how many times the same teams win the FCS and Division III title games.)
- Bama’s striving to be the third team to ever go wire-to-wire as AP No. 1, from preseason all the way through.
- You’ll hear about Nick Saban having a chance to pass Bear Bryant in national titles, but the actual title count is way too complex to reduce to just one number.
- The winner will be the first FBS-level 15-0 champ since the 1800s.
Some people are pretty tired of Bama and Clemson meeting every year.
- I think that’s weak!
- Ticket prices are relatively low, but blaming that on the latest rematch doesn’t really tell the story. The game being in Santa Clara is likely a much, much bigger factor.
- (The location is indeed bizarre. An hour away from the stadium and on some island, Imagine Dragons is your halftime show.)
- Either way, we sort of always knew we were going to get these two teams this year, right?
- Even Vince Young agrees this season sort of sets up like 2005’s USC vs. Texas race, and that turned out great.
- Regardless, the two best teams (by far) playing for the national title is the goal of every season, and we absolutely got it this time, regardless of what’s happened in previous seasons.
While this game won’t complete the wackiest season in CFB history or feature a surprising underdog, it should still be awesome.
- Clemson’s offense is much more exciting than it was the last time these teams played.
- The exact same goes for Alabama’s offense as well.
- And the same also goes for Clemson’s defense!
- Bama’s defense is the one unit that isn’t as good as it’s been in previous years, but it still might have the best player in the whole game.
- You can bet on literally dozens of things happening. Bama started as a 6.5-point favorite, which is down to 5 or so, while S&P+ has the Tide winning by a single point. A single point!
