Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa keeps taking shots, well, in a pretty sensitive area. Late in the second quarter fo the College Football Playoff National Championship game against Clemson, the sophomore quarterback took a big hit from Tigers’ defender Trayvon Mullen. Unlike typical sacks though, this one was uh, below the belt:

Helmet to the balls, gotta be spearing pic.twitter.com/VceJmYcclj — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) January 8, 2019

The play was a third-down sack which forced Bama to punt, but Tua did get up a bit slowly after taking the hit. He still came out at quarterback in the Tide’s next series, so it appears as though he’s OK!

Interestingly enough, this actually isn’t the first time Tua has taken a hit to this area. Early in Bama’s game against LSU, Tua took a similar shot:

A shot “below the belt” pic.twitter.com/FxonJGnFha — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 4, 2018

Tua did rebound from that hit and ended up leading the Tide to a 29-0 victory, so perhaps he can do the same thing against the Tigers. He’ll have his work cut out for him though, as his team is down 31-16 at halftime.