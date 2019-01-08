Clemson postgame speeches included DABO PREACHIN’ and SUGE KNIGHT REFERENCES

Clemson cruised past Alabama for their second College Football Playoff National Championship under Dabo Swinney, 44-16. It was Nick Saban’s worst loss in over a decade, before he even made it back to college football.

Afterward, Clemson was quite friendly to the microphones, and gave us some gems.

Dabo Swinney was long winded for Tom Rinaldi, and gave us some good ol’ preachin’.

He also had a challenge for Hollywood producers, saying, “Only God can do this, and that’s a fact” with regards to the story of Clemson’s championship season.

Dabo also had no idea where Clemson was playing, except that it’s in California.

And that the 49ers play there!

Levi's Stadium, home of the Wherever-The-Heck-California-We-Are 49ers pic.twitter.com/HZN7ZHnUKN — Mark (@tole_cover) January 8, 2019

Understandable, honestly.

When Swinney got to ESPN’s Rece Davis for the trophy presentation, Christian Wilkins had some fun with him by giving Swinney a wet willy.

He gave it a good dip in his mouth:

My dude just gave Dabo a wet willie pic.twitter.com/0w81l1NmOM — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 8, 2019

People do spontaneous things when they’re happy sometimes.

Saving the best for last, we also got a Suge Knight “COME TO DEATH ROW!” tribute.

Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell showed us how you celebrate a national championship, y’all.

The Death Row pitch for Clemson football (h/t @edsbs) pic.twitter.com/wszts0lPOC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 8, 2019

For the uninitiated, Ferrell was doing a play on Suge Knight’s famous words from the 1995 Source Awards that were aimed at Puff Daddy (aka Sean Combs, aka P. Diddy, aka Diddy, aka Puffy, aka Brother Love) and Bad Boy Records:

“To all you artists out there, who don’t wanna be on a record label where the executive producer’s...all up in the videos, all on the records, dancin’...then come to Death Row!”

After the bullying Clemson did to Alabama, it’s not surprising they were feeling extra chipper when the microphone was put in front of them.

Beating Alabama is a big accomplishment. Doing it by four scores? That seemed impossible before Monday night’s game.