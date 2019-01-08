 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Clemson’s Twitter account apologized to Tigers fans for briefly offering Drake a t-shirt

By Michael Katz

OK, so everyone knows Drake is a big sports fan. And the week before Alabama and Clemson met in the college football national championship game he was wearing Crimson Tide gear.

Which made people wonder if Alabama was in trouble ... because Drake is very bad at picking bandwagons.

But when the Tigers were beating the breaks off the Tide en route to a stunning 44-16 win, the team’s Twitter account wanted to get him some Clemson gear.

This was not popular! Clemson fans were ... not into it.

This is funny, but what’s really funny is the fast 180 here:

Smart move, Clemson. We got Drake a Tiger paw anyway, though.

