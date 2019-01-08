OK, so everyone knows Drake is a big sports fan. And the week before Alabama and Clemson met in the college football national championship game he was wearing Crimson Tide gear.
Get your mind right!— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 3, 2019
Motivation from - @Drake repping Bama!#OutworkYesterday#RollTide pic.twitter.com/Pv0nK6JEjt
Which made people wonder if Alabama was in trouble ... because Drake is very bad at picking bandwagons.
Will Alabama fall victim to the Drake Curse? pic.twitter.com/WiV6tuggEE— ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2019
But when the Tigers were beating the breaks off the Tide en route to a stunning 44-16 win, the team’s Twitter account wanted to get him some Clemson gear.
Someone get this man a shirt with a Tiger Paw quick pic.twitter.com/VDx2dD7Iv4— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 8, 2019
This was not popular! Clemson fans were ... not into it.
Hell no we don’t want the Drake curse— AD (@AyeCherise) January 8, 2019
January 8, 2019
Drake literally never picks the right bandwagon— Swish B Tha God (@swishbthagod) January 8, 2019
Noooooo we good without him. @PUSHA_T killed him in 2018— Big Corey (@FROGSC25) January 8, 2019
absolutely not.— Garrett Stiwinter (@GarrettS2000) January 8, 2019
This is funny, but what’s really funny is the fast 180 here:
Our followers have unanimously voted against this, apologies Drake https://t.co/6ql44eBZeB— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 8, 2019
Smart move, Clemson. We got Drake a Tiger paw anyway, though.
#NationalChampionship mood pic.twitter.com/X1eFeAaXwh— SB Nation (@SBNation) January 8, 2019
