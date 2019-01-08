OK, so everyone knows Drake is a big sports fan. And the week before Alabama and Clemson met in the college football national championship game he was wearing Crimson Tide gear.

Which made people wonder if Alabama was in trouble ... because Drake is very bad at picking bandwagons.

Will Alabama fall victim to the Drake Curse? pic.twitter.com/WiV6tuggEE — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2019

But when the Tigers were beating the breaks off the Tide en route to a stunning 44-16 win, the team’s Twitter account wanted to get him some Clemson gear.

Someone get this man a shirt with a Tiger Paw quick pic.twitter.com/VDx2dD7Iv4 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 8, 2019

This was not popular! Clemson fans were ... not into it.

Hell no we don’t want the Drake curse — AD (@AyeCherise) January 8, 2019

Drake literally never picks the right bandwagon — Swish B Tha God (@swishbthagod) January 8, 2019

Noooooo we good without him. @PUSHA_T killed him in 2018 — Big Corey (@FROGSC25) January 8, 2019

absolutely not. — Garrett Stiwinter (@GarrettS2000) January 8, 2019

This is funny, but what’s really funny is the fast 180 here:

Our followers have unanimously voted against this, apologies Drake https://t.co/6ql44eBZeB — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 8, 2019

Smart move, Clemson. We got Drake a Tiger paw anyway, though.