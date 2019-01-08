Since a college football season has ended, it’s time to immediately pivot to discussing the next college football season. Clemson, which just treated one of Nick Saban’s best teams ever like it was Louisville or something and humbly submitted its name into the Greatest Team Ever debates, is of course atop the immediate 2019 national title odds by BetOnline:

Clemson: 2/1

Alabama: 5/2

Georgia: 12/1

Michigan: 12/1

Ohio State: 12/1

Oklahoma: 14/1

Florida: 25/1

Nebraska: 25/1

Notre Dame: 25/1

Texas: 25/1

Washington: 25/1

Oregon: 33/1

Auburn: 50/1

LSU: 50/1

Mississippi State: 50/1

Wisconsin: 50/1

Iowa: 80/1

Miami: 80/1

Penn State: 80/1

Texas A&M: 80/1

USC: 80/1

Utah: 80/1

Virginia Tech: 80/1

UCF: 250/1

Michigan? Nebraska??? Sure.

Both Clemson and Alabama get their star quarterbacks back, in addition to hordes of young talent that can replace outgoing studs. They’re the obvious and fair top two on anybody’s way-too-early top 25.

Just for a value flyer and in the name of fun, I might throw a couple bucks at LSU here. Why not! Money isn’t real!

BetOnline also has odds on whether Clemson and Alabama will meet in the title game for the fourth time in five years:

Yes: +400 (4/1)

No: -600 (1/6)

Deep down, we all know it’s going to happen, but predicting the exact championship matchup this far in advance demands long odds. (They could just meet in the semifinal, as they did in that other Playoff.)