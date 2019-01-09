Troy has narrowed its head coaching search to a pair of candidates, multiple sources told SB Nation: Ole Miss linebackers coach Jon Sumrall and Kansas offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Sources have indicated Troy will make a decision soon.

The Trojans are hiring just their third head coach in their history as an FBS program, and they plan on keeping it in the family.

When John Hartwell chose Neal Brown to revive the Trojans in 2015, Brown’s connection as a former Troy assistant helped smooth the transition from longtime head coach Larry Blankeney.

Sumrall and Lindsey have all spent time on the Troy staff — Sumrall most recently as linebackers and special teams coach in 2017 under Brown, and Lindsey as quarterbacks coach in 2010, under Blankeney.

Lindsey, a longtime Alabama high school coach, was considered the early favorite by multiple sources connected to the search. He was hired in December by new KU head coach Les Miles). Lindsey spent 2017 and ‘18 as Auburn’s offensive coordinator. (Lindsey’s KU contract does not contain a buyout for a FBS head coaching position, as we previously reported).

SB Nation can confirm both have interviewed for the position, as well as Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Derek Ansley, and that Sumrall has been in contact with potential assistant coaches.

Brown left late in the coaching cycle for West Virginia.

He replaces Dana Holgorsen there, after Holgorsen left for Houston.

Brown led Troy to each of its three double-digit-win seasons in FBS, the level it’s played at since 2001. Those were the last three years, and each ended with a bowl win.