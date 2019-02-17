Almost every major college football program has had at least one first-round pick. But not all of them have, and some have gotten jumped in the queue over the years by smaller schools that play at lower levels. One Power 5 school in particular has had a rough go of it.

Iowa State’s sole first round pick was in 1973, when the Houston Oilers took running back George Amundson 14th overall. Every other power conference team has had a first-rounder more recently than that, as have a couple dozen mid-majors and FCS teams. Indiana’s last was in 1994, giving the Hoosiers the longest Power 5 drought after ISU.

How long’s it been for everybody else? Let’s go through all of FBS and beyond, with help from the draft search engine at Sports Reference.

2018

Alabama: Dolphins DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Washington DL Daron Payne, Titans LB, Rashaan Evans, Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

2017

Clemson: Chargers WR Mike Williams, Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Chargers WR Mike Williams, Texans QB Deshaun Watson LSU: Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette, Jets DB Jamal Adams, Bills DB Tre’Davious White

Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette, Jets DB Jamal Adams, Bills DB Tre’Davious White Miami: David Njoku, Browns TE

David Njoku, Browns TE Michigan: Browns DB Jabrill Peppers, Cowboys DL Taco Charlton

Browns DB Jabrill Peppers, Cowboys DL Taco Charlton Missouri: Charles Harris, Dolphins LB

Charles Harris, Dolphins LB North Carolina: Mitchell Trubisky, Bears QB

Mitchell Trubisky, Bears QB Ole Miss: Evan Engram, Giants TE

Evan Engram, Giants TE Stanford: 49ers DL Solomon Thomas, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

49ers DL Solomon Thomas, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Temple: Haason Redick, Cardinals LB

Haason Redick, Cardinals LB Tennessee: Derek Barnett, Eagles DL

Derek Barnett, Eagles DL Texas A&M: Myles Garrett, Browns DL

Myles Garrett, Browns DL Texas Tech: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB Utah: Garrett Bolles, Broncos OL

Garrett Bolles, Broncos OL Western Michigan: Corey Davis, Titans WR

Corey Davis, Titans WR Wisconsin: Steelers LB T.J. Watt, Saints OL Ryan Ramczyk

2016

Baylor: Corey Coleman, Browns WR

Corey Coleman, Browns WR Cal: Jared Goff, Rams QB

Jared Goff, Rams QB Houston: William Jackson III, Bengals DB

William Jackson III, Bengals DB Louisiana Tech: Vernon Butler, Panthers DL

Vernon Butler, Panthers DL Memphis: Paxton Lynch, Broncos QB

Paxton Lynch, Broncos QB Michigan State: Jack Conklin, Titans OL

Jack Conklin, Titans OL Oregon: DeForest Buckner, 49ers DL

DeForest Buckner, 49ers DL TCU: Josh Doctson, Washington WR

Josh Doctson, Washington WR West Virginia: Karl Joseph, Raiders DB

2015

Arizona State: Damarious Randall, Packers DB

Damarious Randall, Packers DB Duke: Laken Tomlinson, Lions OL

Laken Tomlinson, Lions OL Iowa: Brandon Scherff, Washington OL

Brandon Scherff, Washington OL Kentucky: Bud Dupree, Steelers OL

Bud Dupree, Steelers OL Texas: Malcom Brown, Patriots DL

Malcom Brown, Patriots DL UConn: Byron Jones, Cowboys DB

Byron Jones, Cowboys DB Wake Forest: Kevin Johnson, Texans DB

2014

Auburn: Rams OL Greg Robinson, Chiefs DL Dee Ford

Rams OL Greg Robinson, Chiefs DL Dee Ford Buffalo: Khalil Mack, Raiders LB

Khalil Mack, Raiders LB Northern Illinois: Jimmie Ward, 49ers DB

Jimmie Ward, 49ers DB Oklahoma State: Justin Gilbert, Browns DB

Justin Gilbert, Browns DB Oregon State: Brandin Cooks, Rams WR

Brandin Cooks, Rams WR Pitt: Aaron Donald, Rams DL

Aaron Donald, Rams DL Washington State: Deone Bucannon, Cardinals DB

2013

BYU: Ezekiel Ansah, Lions DL

Ezekiel Ansah, Lions DL Central Michigan: Eric Fisher, Chiefs OL

Eric Fisher, Chiefs OL Syracuse: Justin Pugh, Giants OL

2012

Boston College: Luke Kuechly, Panthers LB

Luke Kuechly, Panthers LB Illinois: Texans LB/DE Whitney Mercilus and 49ers WR A.J. Jenkins

Texans LB/DE Whitney Mercilus and 49ers WR A.J. Jenkins Mississippi State: Fletcher Cox, Eagles DL

2011

Colorado: Patriots OL Nate Solder, Ravens DB Jimmy Smith

Patriots OL Nate Solder, Ravens DB Jimmy Smith Nebraska: Prince Amukamara, Giants DB

Prince Amukamara, Giants DB Purdue: Ryan Kerrigan, Washington LB

2010

Fresno State: Ryan Mathews, Chargers RB

Ryan Mathews, Chargers RB Georgia Tech: Titans DL Derrick Morgan, Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

Titans DL Derrick Morgan, Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas Rutgers: 49ers OL Anthony Davis, Patriots DB Devin McCourty

49ers OL Anthony Davis, Patriots DB Devin McCourty USF: Jason Pierre-Paul, Giants DL

2009

Kansas State: Josh Freeman, Buccaneers QB

Josh Freeman, Buccaneers QB Virginia: Eugene Monroe, Jaguars OL

2008

Arizona : Antoine Cason, Chargers DB

: Antoine Cason, Chargers DB East Carolina: Chris Johnson, Titans RB

Chris Johnson, Titans RB Kansas: Aqib Talib, Buccaneers DB

Aqib Talib, Buccaneers DB Troy: Leodis McKelvin, Bills DB

Leodis McKelvin, Bills DB Vanderbilt: Chris Williams, Bears OL

2006

Minnesota: Laurence Maroney, Patriots RB

2005

Northwestern: Luis Castillo, Chargers DL

Luis Castillo, Chargers DL UAB: Roddy White, Falcons WR

2004

Miami (Ohio): Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers QB

Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers QB Tulane: J.P. Losman, Bills QB

2003

Marshall: Byron Leftwich, Jaguars QB

2002

Hawaii: Ashley Lelie, Broncos WR

2000

New Mexico: Brian Urlacher, Bears LB

The 1990s

Eastern Michigan, 1999: L.J. Shelton, Cardinals OL

L.J. Shelton, Cardinals OL Indiana, 1994: Thomas Lewis, Giants WR

Thomas Lewis, Giants WR Toledo, 1993: Dan Williams, Broncos DL

Dan Williams, Broncos DL Liberty, 1990: Eric Green, Steelers TE

The 1980s

Colorado State, 1987: Kelly Stouffer, Cardinals QB

Kelly Stouffer, Cardinals QB SMU, 1986: Buccaneers DB Rod Jones, Patriots RB Reggie Dupard

Buccaneers DB Rod Jones, Patriots RB Reggie Dupard Southern Miss, 1984: Louis Lipps, Steelers WR

Louis Lipps, Steelers WR Texas State, 1984: Ricky Sanders, Patriots WR

Ricky Sanders, Patriots WR San Jose State, 1983: Gill Byrd, Chargers DB

Gill Byrd, Chargers DB Rice, 1980: Earl Cooper, 49ers RB/DB

The 1970s

Tulsa, 1977: Steve August, Seahawks OL

Steve August, Seahawks OL Iowa State, 1973: George Amundson, Oilers RB

George Amundson, Oilers RB Cincinnati, 1971: Bob Bell, Lions DL

Bob Bell, Lions DL UL Monroe, 1971: Joe Profit, Falcons RB

Joe Profit, Falcons RB North Texas, 1971: Lenny Dunlap, Baltimore Colts DB

Lenny Dunlap, Baltimore Colts DB Utah State, 1970: Phil Olsen, Patriots DL

The 1960s

UMass, 1968: Greg Landry, Lions QB

Greg Landry, Lions QB UTEP, 1968: Fred Carr, Packers LB

Fred Carr, Packers LB Bowling Green, 1961: Bernie Casey, 49ers RB

Bernie Casey, 49ers RB New Mexico State, 1961: Bob Gaiters, Giants RB

1949

Nevada: Stan Heath, Packers QB

1947

Army: Lions RB Glen Davis, Chicago Cardinals T Tex Coulter

1936

Ohio: Art Lewis, Giants OL

Never, ever

Air Force, Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Ball State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, FAU, FIU, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Middle Tennessee, Navy, Old Dominion, South Alabama, UL Lafayette, UNLV, and Western Kentucky

And then there are the non-FBS teams

I’m going to make this somewhat quick and just list every non-FBS program to produce a first-rounder since 1974, the first draft of Iowa State’s drought:

Jackson State (hello, Walter Payton), Louisiana Tech when it wasn’t FBS, Montana State, Florida A&M, Tennessee State, Langston, Texas A&M-Kingsville, South Dakota State, Grambling State, Morris Brown, Morhead State, Alcorn State (‘sup, Steve McNair), Kentucky State, UC Davis, McNeese State, Mississippi Valley State (howdy, Jerry Rice), Queens, Eastern Kentucky, Northwestern State, Northern Arizona, Liberty, Wake Technical Community College, South Carolina State, Fort Valley State, Central State, North Carolina A&T, Kutztown, Saginaw Valley State, Delaware, and North Dakota State, with a few of those having multiple picks.

Eventually, the Cyclones will get back in front of those schools. Maybe.