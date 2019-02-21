Independence Community College head football coach Jason Brown called himself “your new Hitler” during a discussion with a player from Germany, per the Montgomery County Chronicle. The player, said to be a redshirt freshman named Alexandros Alexiou, reportedly shared the following on social media, which also shows the coach calling the player “u German f—,” though the exact epithet is unclear.

Last Chance U, the successful Netflix show on JUCO football, spent Season 3 following Brown around ICC. Brown’s explosive temper was the primary storyline of at least the first half of the season, which covered the team’s 2017. Former quarterback Malik Henry disputes the show’s portrayal of Brown, and other players have spoken up for Brown on social media before as well.

Referring to himself as “Hitler” for any reason would go quite a bit beyond cussing a lot, though.

The show filmed at ICC again in 2018 for Season 4, slated to premier this summer.

The “points” in the message refer to a disciplinary system in which players who accumulate 25 are booted, per the paper.

Seemingly confirming the screenshot’s validity, the paper reports ICC president Dan Barwick said, “Independence Community College does not condone the language Coach Brown used in his message. I have spoken with Coach Brown about his message to the student, and he fully understands that his language was not appropriate. The college is investigating the matter and will have no further statement at this time.”

“The Independence Board of Trustees will hold an executive session in a special called meeting” on Feb. 21, per nearby KGGF NewsRadio.