This is college football, and we don’t do anything in a uniform fashion. But there are some pretty common coaching titles that answer some key questions about the type of role you’ll fill on a staff. What type of title do you actually want? You don’t want one that’s gonna give you responsibilities you aren’t ready for. You probably do want one that’s going to mostly guarantee a raise, or one to actually formalize some of the extra stuff your boss asks you to do.

Don’t worry. There’s a title for you on every staff.

If you want a title to justify a certain salary ...

You must want to be an associate head coach. Some state schools require this title slapped on in order to reach a certain salary band. As coaching salaries continue to explode: voila.

Like many things in the sport, it’s applied at some schools and not others. Of the top 10 highest-paid coordinators in 2018, three were associate head coaches on top of their coordinator titles, including the top two (Clemson’s Brent Venables, LSU’s Dave Aranda). Others were just plain coordinators.

If you just want a title that gives you an elevated place on the staff ...

This title’ll come with some legitimate extra responsibilities, but chances are you’re a former or future head coach. So you can handle it. You’re an assistant head coach.

It is usually a senior coach, but not necessarily the highest-paid one. Danny Pearman is assistant HC at Clemson, as is Larry Johnson at Ohio State. Neither is a coordinator or the highest-paid on staff.

This is also used to take responsibilities off of a new head coach by giving them to a former head coach. That was the case at Oklahoma when Lincoln Riley brought on Ruffin McNeill as assistant HC.

Assistant and associate can be interchangeable, depending on the coaching staff.

If you’re used to a title that everyone swears is made up ...

You’re not an assistant head coach, and you’re not a coordinator. No, you’re the assistant head coach for offense. Seriously. I’m not making this up.

If you want a job that — while basically obsolete now — did have a huge benefit at one point ...

You might remember the head coach in waiting designations as the mid-to-late-2000s trend, pioneered by Wisconsin. Jimbo Fisher, Will Muschamp, Joker Phillips, and James Franklin are notable alumni. It created messy situations, but programs had to bridge the gap of pushing a tenured head coach out the door while keeping a hotshot young coach happy.

For a time, it was very lucrative. Your pay could double overnight.

Muschamp and Franklin got tired of waiting around. The NCAA also basically killed the designation with this 2010 rule change:

Assistant Coach Publicly Designated as Institution’s Next Head Coach. [FBS] An institution’s assistant coach who has been publicly designated by the institution to become its next head coach shall be subject to the recruiting restrictions applicable to the institution’s head coach.

But Ohio State talked about doing it with Ryan Day in the 2018 season, as AD Gene Smith later acknowledged.

If you want a title that puts you in charge of something important, but only the part that puts your expertise to use ...

You can work on only the pass or only the run. Let someone else handle the other portion. You are the pass-game or run-game coordinator. These positions’ defensive counterparts are starting to pop up in the NFL.

If you want a title that offers some extra responsibility, more money, but a somewhat intentionally opaque amount of blame/credit ...

If nobody knows what you really do, then they can’t get too mad, can they? Congrats, you’re a **co**-offensive/defensive coordinator. If you have another co-coordinator, you each get a share, although if you’re calling plays, you’ll get more credit or blame.

However, if you become a co-coordinator alongside another coordinator who doesn’t have a “co” in his title, we’ll all know you’re pretty much just getting a raise.

If you want a title that’s not part of every organization, but you’re certain should be ...

You’re a special teams coach. You’re fine with only being noticed when something goes terribly wrong.

If you want a title that makes you responsible for the most important part of an organization ...

Take a bow, offensive line coach. The con here is many people might not realize how vital you are.

If you want a tacked-on duty because you’re already doing it anyway ...

Chances are, if you’re a quarterback coach, you’re already some mix of play caller, passing-game coordinator, offensive coordinator, and maybe even head coach too.

If you would prefer an on-field job that’s fairly low on public scrutiny ...

That’s the conventional position coach. Particularly a spot like RB, DL, LB or DB, if that’s all you’re coaching and you don’t have any play calling duties or ancillary tags. However, you might unfairly get tagged as more of a recruiter than a whiteboard schemer or player developer, if you stay here too long.

If you want a title that makes everyone acknowledge all the extra work you do ...

Now you’re a recruiting coordinator on top of your position coach job. There’s usually a bit more money in this, too.

If you want a title that makes sure you won’t be managing too many guys ...

Now you’re something like an inside wide receivers coach, an h-backs coach, a nickels coach, an interior offensive line coach, or an outside linebackers coach. It’s good to focus.

If you want a job that makes you feel like Dwight Schrute ...

Former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema’s official title with the Patriots in 2018 is “consultant to the head coach”. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 24, 2018

If you want a title that keeps you in the background, maybe so you can rehab your image ...

You’ll want to be part of the shadow coaching staff filled with former head coaches, who aren’t supposed to coach on the field.

These are the quality control/analysts/graduate assistants.

The shadow staff also includes the directors of player personnel (a fancy term for another recruiting director, except not an actual coach although recruits often call these guys “coach [insert name]”).

That is, of course, distinct from a director of football recruiting or a recruiting specialist or a director for on-campus recruiting (which may oversee an on-campus recruiting coordinator).

This is a nebulous group, sometimes meant to stay one step ahead of the NCAA’s rules on coaching staffs. At some schools, the shadow coaching staff might even include the athletic director.

If you want to have arguably the second most important job of all, but rarely be acknowledged for it ...

You’re now associate vice president and athletic director for health and human performance, head coach’s consigliere, sideline hype dude, get-back coach, most jacked guy on staff, usually bald and very intense, and tasked with spending the most time with the players of anyone. AKA the strength coach.