Florida State dismissed QB Deondre Francois on Saturday, coach Willie Taggart announced on Super Bowl Sunday. Taggart didn’t go into great detail, but did say in a statement:

As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU Football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program.

Some background on that news:

The Deondre Francois news comes after a video allegedly capturing a domestic dispute between him and a young woman made its way onto social media last night. With him gone, James Blackman immediately becomes the favorite to start. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) February 3, 2019

Francois was a candidate to be FSU’s starter in 2019, as a redshirt senior. He’d already been in the program four years, and he’d started for two of the last three. The only year he didn’t start in that span was 2017, and that was because of a Week 1 injury.

It was already far from a sure thing that Francois would play in Tallahassee in 2019.

In December 2018, he considered leaving the program, either as a transfer or an NFL draft prospect. FSU blog Tomahawk Nation said then it was “no guarantee” Francois would be the 2019 starter. He figured to battle redshirt sophomore James Blackman for that gig.

Blackman replaced Francois after his injury at the start of 2017. At that point, Francois was coming off a brilliant redshirt freshman season, when he’d averaged 8.4 yards per throw and posted a 20-to-7 touchdowns-to-picks ratio, winning the Orange Bowl.

Deondre Francois’ career did not end up how many FSU fans & national media expected after throwing a touchdown to Nyqwan Murray to win the Orange Bowl and subsequently being named ACC offensive Rookie of the Year. He never quite improved as one would expect from a freshman quarterback but the knee injury vs Alabama, unfocused conduct off the field and Jimbo Fisher’s subsequent move to Texas A&M really took away from his development. Willie Taggart came in & challenged Deondre to be the man off the field that he wanted to be on it and he did but in an offense predicated on having the threat of a running QB Francois showed that he didn’t quite trust the knee yet in order to run the offense to its maximum efficiency. Sometimes a square peg simply won’t fit in a round hole.

But Francois appeared to decide to stay with FSU, at least for a time.

Without Francois, Blackman will probably start for FSU.

Blackman showed some good things in a tough situation in 2017, putting up numbers that weren’t that far behind Francois’ in 2016. He averaged 7.5 yards per throw and had 19 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He played in few enough games (three) that he’ll get a redshirt for 2018 and have three years of eligibility left.

In limited action in 2018, Blackman was better than Francois, getting 10 yards per throw, with five scores and one pick. He had a pretty strong case to be FSU’s full-time starter by the end of the year. He’ll probably be the starter now, and that’ll probably be just fine.

But FSU lost four-star recruit Sam Howell to a North Carolina flip during the Early Signing Period. It doesn’t have a QB commit in its class heading into Signing Day on Wednesday. Getting one onboard was already probably a priority, and they’re the heavy favorites to land four-star New Orleans dual-threat prospect Lance LeGendre.

Last year’s third-stringer (or so), J.J. Cosentino, has left the program. So has another one of last year’s backups, Bailey Hockman, who’s going to NC State.