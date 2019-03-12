When Kansas fired head football coach David Beaty in November, the school said it would fulfill the terms of his contract, which called for a $3 million buyout if Beaty was fired without cause.

On Tuesday afternoon, Beaty filed a lawsuit alleging KU has not paid any of that buyout, even after the former coach agreed to meet with NCAA investigators after Kansas informed Beaty of a “potential” violation the school identified during his time as head coach.

The suit also says Kansas athletic director Jeff Long and “at least one other senior Kansas Athletics official” openly discussed needing to “find something” to void Beaty’s buyout, such as, in the suit’s words, “a dead hooker ... in [Coach Beaty’s] closet.”

The lawsuit, filed by Beaty’s representatives in federal district court in Kansas, alleges KU first contacted Beaty in December to formally deny previously agreed-upon monthly payments of $500,000 over six months. According to the suit, the school told Beaty the reason for paying his $3 million buyout was “a self-initiated NCAA investigation being conducted — not by the NCAA — but by Kansas Athletics’ corporate counsel looking into impropriety involving a former assistant coach.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the potential violation in question would have taken place between the 2017 and ‘18 seasons, and involved a member of Beaty’s football staff. According to the lawsuit, Beaty agreed to meet with the NCAA directly, and claims to have sat for an interview with a NCAA enforcement staff member on February 27.

“Coach Beaty answered the investigators questions fully,” the lawsuit claims. In addition, the suit states that Kansas continues to refuse to pay Beaty any of his $3 million buyout, citing the need to wait for “the investigation” to conclude.

“The investigation could potentially last for months before it concludes,” the lawsuit read. “Kansas Athletics continues to move the goal posts to avoid its contractual obligations that it acknowledged publicly, privately, orally, and in writing many times before using as a self-initiated investigation as a shield to delay or attempt to avoid them.”

SB Nation has reached out to Kansas and the NCAA for comment.

When reached for comment, Michael Lyons, an attorney representing Beaty, sent the following statement to SB Nation:

“While am I inclined to let our lawsuit speak for Coach Beaty, KU’s conduct is reprehensible and frankly unbecoming of an institution that the Beaty’s still hold in high regard. Coach Beaty and his family have given their heart and soul to KU, treating the young men of KU football as their own. KU made promises to Coach Beaty and now they keep moving the goal posts in an effort to render those promises meaningless. In the end, we believe a jury will find that Coach Beaty is owed what he was promised.”

Under the terms of his contract, Kansas would owe Beaty $3 million, spread over six months, if it fired him without cause.

Kansas hired Beaty in December 2014. He became the program’s fourth head coach in six years and was tasked with rebuilding one of worst rosters in Power 5. His initial contract with KU was for five years at $800,000 per season. After the 2016 season, Beaty got a two-year extension that brought his pay to a $1.8 million annual average through 2021.

Beaty’s time in Lawrence saw some gains in recruiting, but little on-field success. The school hired Long as AD in July 2018, and Long fired Beaty with three games left in the season. The coach stayed on for those games and left with with a 6-42 record over four seasons. Long then signed former LSU coach Les Miles to a five-year contract at $2.775 million per year, with retention bonuses that could take it over $3 million per year.

The structure of Beaty’s buyout stipulated a $3 million payout if KU fired him, as long as the Jayhawks didn’t fire him with cause. The buyout amount wasn’t specifically tied to the remaining money on his deal or a particular firing date.

Beaty’s lawyers allege KU officials wanted to dig up dirt on the coach to escape his buyout.

Beaty’s lawsuit alleges that despite verbal and written assurances by Long that Kansas would honor Beaty’s contract, the school was plotting to find a way out of the buyout:

“In the days and weeks that followed [Beaty’s firing], and on more than one occasion and in the presence of multiple KU and/or Kansas Athletics employees, AD Long and at least one other senior Kansas Athletics official commented that they needed to ‘find something on Coach Beaty,’ so that they might avoid having to pay him the contractually owed $3 million dollars.”

The suit goes on to detail: “More specifically, it was suggested by those same employees that Kansas Athletics needed to find ‘a dead hooker ... in [Coach Beaty’s] closet’ to provide leverage in resolving their $3 million payment problem.”

The lawsuit also says Kansas asked Beaty to agree to “an extended payment schedule purportedly to alleviate the tax implications” of the buyout, and Beaty declined.

Kansas eventually notified Beaty of a potential NCAA violation during his tenure, his lawyers say, suggesting his firing could become “for cause.”

That distinction is important. Firing Beaty for cause could let the school not pay some or all of his buyout. Firing a coach without cause — i.e., because you don’t want them to work for you anymore — doesn’t provide buyout relief.

According to Beaty’s representatives at his agency, MGC Sports, the coach received a letter from Kansas’ general counsel, dated Dec. 14, that said the university was conducting an internal investigation “to determine if one of Coach Beaty’s former subordinates had allegedly committed NCAA rules violations more than two years earlier.”

Alan Bullington, a lawyer for MGC Sports, told SB Nation that lawyers representing Beaty have made four separate attempts to communicate with Kansas regarding specific details of an alleged violation and have not received communication back.

The suit alleges that Long “unequivocally” assured Beaty both verbally and in writing that his firing would be without cause, and that Beaty relied on those assurances in staying on through the end of the season “in order to smooth the coaching transition for KU.”

The lawsuit suggests Kansas told schools interested in hiring Beaty that he was under NCAA investigation.

The suit states that Kansas has been “more than willing to notify prospective employers that Coach Beaty is the subject of a NCAA investigation.”

However, there is no current indication that Beaty is under any kind of investigation by the NCAA.

Since his firing by Kansas, Beaty’s name has been hot on the coaching market. Tom Herman’s Texas staff invited him to join the Longhorns ahead of the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma, and his name’s been linked to Texas as a potential assistant for weeks.

Beaty’s buyout from Kansas does not “offset,” meaning that no matter what a future employer pays him, Kansas owes him the entire $3 million if his firing is without cause.