This may be college basketball’s time of year, but that doesn’t mean that college football goes away. On Tuesday, Bet Online released opening spreads for a number of 2019 college football games, beginning with Week 0 and going all the way through to the last week of the regular season. Let’s go week by week, shall we?
(Author’s note: Odds listed below reflect ones as of 11:45 a.m. on March 19, 2019)
Week 0
- Florida (-8.5) vs. Miami
Week 1
- Florida State (-4.5) vs. Boise State
- Auburn (-3) vs. Oregon
- South Carolina (-7) vs. UNC
Week 2
- LSU (-6) vs. Texas
- Texas A&M (+21) at Clemson
- Stanford (+4) at USC
Week 3
- Oklahoma (-11.5) at UCLA
- Arizona State (+4.5) at Michigan State
- Stanford (-2.5) at UCF
Week 4
- Tennessee (+14.5) at Florida
- Notre Dame (+11.5) at Georgia
- Auburn (+3.5) att Texas A&M
- Michigan (-6) at Wisconsin
Week 5
- Ohio State (-7.5) at Nebraska
- USC (-7.5) at Washington
Week 6
- USC (+11.5) at Notre Dame
- Florida (-3.5) at LSU
- Alabama (-13) at Texas A&M
- Oklahoma (-11.5) vs. Texas
Week 7
- Oregon (+6.5) at Washington
- Michigan (-6.5) at Penn State
Week 8
- Washington State (+4.5) at Oregon
- Auburn (+7.5) at LSU
- Texas (+2.5) at TCU
- Notre Dame (+8.5) at Michigan
- Wisconsin (+9) at Ohio State
Week 9
- Georgia (-4) vs. Florida
- Utah (+3) at Washington
- Oregon (+1.5) at USC
- Miami (+1.5) at FSU
Week 10
- LSU (+17) at Alabama
- Iowa (+5.5) at Wisconsin
Week 11
- Georgia (-9) at Auburn
- Michigan State (+13) at Michigan
Week 12
- UCLA (+6) at USC
- Texas A&M (+15.5) at Georgia
- TCU (+21) at Oklahoma
- Penn State (+10.5) at Ohio State
Week 13
- Texas Tech (+3) at Texas
- Washington State (+7) at Washington
- Cincinnati (+11.5) at Memphis
Week 14
- Ohio State (+6.5) at Michigan
- Alabama (-14) at Auburn
Week 15
- Army (-10) vs. Navy
There’s a whole lot to unpack, but there are a few spreads that stand out even this early in the offseason. Also!
With @betonline_ag opening spreads out, these teams projected to be favored in every regular season game:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 19, 2019
Alabama
Clemson
Georgia
Memphis
Michigan
Oklahoma
Washington
Clemson laying 21 on Texas A&M seems quite high, given that last year’s game came down to the wire. Notre Dame is a big underdog against both Georgia (+11.5) and at Michigan (+8.5). And LSU is already a three-possession underdog against Alabama. Ohio State being underdogs to both Michigan and Penn State may seem surprising, but the Buckeyes will be rebuilding under new head coach Ryan Day in 2019.
It feels a little early to put actual money down on most of these numbers, but if you’re feeling lucky, have at it.
Loading comments...