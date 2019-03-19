 clock menu more-arrow no yes

You can now bet on 45 of college football’s 2019 games

From Week 0 to Army-Navy, Vegas already has opening lines out.

By Morgan Moriarty
Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

This may be college basketball’s time of year, but that doesn’t mean that college football goes away. On Tuesday, Bet Online released opening spreads for a number of 2019 college football games, beginning with Week 0 and going all the way through to the last week of the regular season. Let’s go week by week, shall we?

(Author’s note: Odds listed below reflect ones as of 11:45 a.m. on March 19, 2019)

Week 0

  • Florida (-8.5) vs. Miami

Week 1

  • Florida State (-4.5) vs. Boise State
  • Auburn (-3) vs. Oregon
  • South Carolina (-7) vs. UNC

Week 2

  • LSU (-6) vs. Texas
  • Texas A&M (+21) at Clemson
  • Stanford (+4) at USC

Week 3

  • Oklahoma (-11.5) at UCLA
  • Arizona State (+4.5) at Michigan State
  • Stanford (-2.5) at UCF

Week 4

  • Tennessee (+14.5) at Florida
  • Notre Dame (+11.5) at Georgia
  • Auburn (+3.5) att Texas A&M
  • Michigan (-6) at Wisconsin

Week 5

  • Ohio State (-7.5) at Nebraska
  • USC (-7.5) at Washington

Week 6

  • USC (+11.5) at Notre Dame
  • Florida (-3.5) at LSU
  • Alabama (-13) at Texas A&M
  • Oklahoma (-11.5) vs. Texas

Week 7

  • Oregon (+6.5) at Washington
  • Michigan (-6.5) at Penn State

Week 8

  • Washington State (+4.5) at Oregon
  • Auburn (+7.5) at LSU
  • Texas (+2.5) at TCU
  • Notre Dame (+8.5) at Michigan
  • Wisconsin (+9) at Ohio State

Week 9

  • Georgia (-4) vs. Florida
  • Utah (+3) at Washington
  • Oregon (+1.5) at USC
  • Miami (+1.5) at FSU

Week 10

  • LSU (+17) at Alabama
  • Iowa (+5.5) at Wisconsin

Week 11

  • Georgia (-9) at Auburn
  • Michigan State (+13) at Michigan

Week 12

  • UCLA (+6) at USC
  • Texas A&M (+15.5) at Georgia
  • TCU (+21) at Oklahoma
  • Penn State (+10.5) at Ohio State

Week 13

  • Texas Tech (+3) at Texas
  • Washington State (+7) at Washington
  • Cincinnati (+11.5) at Memphis

Week 14

  • Ohio State (+6.5) at Michigan
  • Alabama (-14) at Auburn

Week 15

  • Army (-10) vs. Navy

There’s a whole lot to unpack, but there are a few spreads that stand out even this early in the offseason. Also!

Clemson laying 21 on Texas A&M seems quite high, given that last year’s game came down to the wire. Notre Dame is a big underdog against both Georgia (+11.5) and at Michigan (+8.5). And LSU is already a three-possession underdog against Alabama. Ohio State being underdogs to both Michigan and Penn State may seem surprising, but the Buckeyes will be rebuilding under new head coach Ryan Day in 2019.

It feels a little early to put actual money down on most of these numbers, but if you’re feeling lucky, have at it.

