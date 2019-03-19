This may be college basketball’s time of year, but that doesn’t mean that college football goes away. On Tuesday, Bet Online released opening spreads for a number of 2019 college football games, beginning with Week 0 and going all the way through to the last week of the regular season. Let’s go week by week, shall we?

(Author’s note: Odds listed below reflect ones as of 11:45 a.m. on March 19, 2019)

Week 0

Florida (-8.5) vs. Miami

Week 1

Florida State (-4.5) vs. Boise State

Auburn (-3) vs. Oregon

South Carolina (-7) vs. UNC

Week 2

LSU (-6) vs. Texas

Texas A&M (+21) at Clemson

Stanford (+4) at USC

Week 3

Oklahoma (-11.5) at UCLA

Arizona State (+4.5) at Michigan State

Stanford (-2.5) at UCF

Week 4

Tennessee (+14.5) at Florida

Notre Dame (+11.5) at Georgia

Auburn (+3.5) att Texas A&M

Michigan (-6) at Wisconsin

Week 5

Ohio State (-7.5) at Nebraska

USC (-7.5) at Washington

Week 6

USC (+11.5) at Notre Dame

Florida (-3.5) at LSU

Alabama (-13) at Texas A&M

Oklahoma (-11.5) vs. Texas

Week 7

Oregon (+6.5) at Washington

Michigan (-6.5) at Penn State

Week 8

Washington State (+4.5) at Oregon

Auburn (+7.5) at LSU

Texas (+2.5) at TCU

Notre Dame (+8.5) at Michigan

Wisconsin (+9) at Ohio State

Week 9

Georgia (-4) vs. Florida

Utah (+3) at Washington

Oregon (+1.5) at USC

Miami (+1.5) at FSU

Week 10

LSU (+17) at Alabama

Iowa (+5.5) at Wisconsin

Week 11

Georgia (-9) at Auburn

Michigan State (+13) at Michigan

Week 12

UCLA (+6) at USC

Texas A&M (+15.5) at Georgia

TCU (+21) at Oklahoma

Penn State (+10.5) at Ohio State

Week 13

Texas Tech (+3) at Texas

Washington State (+7) at Washington

Cincinnati (+11.5) at Memphis

Week 14

Ohio State (+6.5) at Michigan

Alabama (-14) at Auburn

Week 15

Army (-10) vs. Navy

There’s a whole lot to unpack, but there are a few spreads that stand out even this early in the offseason. Also!

With @betonline_ag opening spreads out, these teams projected to be favored in every regular season game:



Alabama

Clemson

Georgia

Memphis

Michigan

Oklahoma

Washington — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 19, 2019

Clemson laying 21 on Texas A&M seems quite high, given that last year’s game came down to the wire. Notre Dame is a big underdog against both Georgia (+11.5) and at Michigan (+8.5). And LSU is already a three-possession underdog against Alabama. Ohio State being underdogs to both Michigan and Penn State may seem surprising, but the Buckeyes will be rebuilding under new head coach Ryan Day in 2019.

It feels a little early to put actual money down on most of these numbers, but if you’re feeling lucky, have at it.