Every year, the NCAA tournament is jam packed with excitement, thanks to the players who make the whole thing great. While these guys are some of the most talented basketball players from across the country, it’d be pretty sweet to see them suit up and try their hands at a different sport.

How about we build a college football team using only March Madness basketball players, shall we?

Offense

Jarrett Culver, G, Texas Tech: Quarterback — At 6’6, 190 pounds, Culver’s height and athleticism would fit perfectly under center. Sure, he’s still about an inch shorter than the king of tallness (aka Brock Osweiler) but he could definitely sling it:

R.J. Barrett, G, Duke: Wide receiver — Barrett came into the 2018-19 season as the nation’s No. 1 recruit, and he was expected to go No. 1 in the NBA Draft before some dude named Zion Williamson (who I’ll get to in a minute) came along. At 6’7, he’d be a pretty great downfield target. He’s got ups, too:

Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga: Wide receiver — Clarke checked in as the No. 2 player in SB Nation’s Top 50 players of March Madness, so there’s no denying he’s got talent. At 6’8, 215 pounds, he’s already got the vitals to be a great receiver.

Admiral Schofield, F, Tennessee: Tight end — Schofield is a threat anytime he’s behind the arc (he’s shooting 42% from three-point range), but he’s got the size that would make for a great tight end. At 6’6, 241 pounds, his height and strength would be perfect at the position. Please just imagine a poor defensive back trying to stop this on the football field:

Admiral Schofield might have just thrown down the dunk of the year #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/seh8KZsLey — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 16, 2019

Emmitt Williams, F, LSU: Tight end — Williams has both strength and length, and would be a pretty difficult target to guard as a tight end. Alongside Schofield, this would be a pretty deadly TE duo if I don’t say so myself.

Zion Williamson, F, Duke: Running back — Now let me preface this by saying that Williamson could pretty much play anywhere on the football field. But where I see him most dangerous is at running back. Can you imagine Williamson barreling towards you one-on-one as a linebacker?

Yeah, no thank you.

Jon Teske, C, Michigan: Center — Look, I don’t care how many pounds a typical college football center may have on Teske. But at 7’1 and 260 pounds, good luck trying to get past him, folks. I mean just imagine how easy it’d be for him to block:

Austin Wiley, C, Auburn: Right tackle — Wiley has been a bit banged up towards the end of this season, but he’s got the size and stature to make a strong right tackle at 6’11, 260 pounds.

De’Andre Hunter, G, Virginia: Right guard — Hunter’s versatility makes him a threat both on offense and defense on the court, but on the gridiron, he’d make for a decent right guard, at 6’7, 225 pounds.

Nick Ward, F, Michigan State: Left guard — Ward being 6’9 would be menacing on any offensive line, and he’s got a solid build too:

Breaon Brady, F, Houston: Left tackle — He’s Houston’s biggest guy on the roster, at 6’8, 260 pounds. Again, not an ideal size for an offensive lineman, but using basketball players as college football players allows for some leeway here.

Defense

Bryce Brown, G, Auburn: Cornerback — He had a 25-point performance against Kansas, Brown’s athleticism and size would fit well at corner, being 6’3, 198 pounds.

Bryce Brown forces New Mexico State’s 4th straight turnover, pushes it to the other end and draws the foul pic.twitter.com/jfWkgRcevr — Power of Dixieland (@PwrofDixieland) March 21, 2019

Justin Robinson, G, Virginia Tech: Cornerback — He’s got a similar size and athleticism as Brown, and had a solid performance in his return against Liberty.

Carsen Edwards, G, Purdue: Safety — Speaking of folks who have solid performances, Edwards scored a whopping 42 against Villanova in the round of 32. At 6’1, 200 pounds, his length would make for an athletic safety.





Carsen Edwards dropped NINE threes on the way to 42 points for @BoilerBall! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/acTQgyhdto — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 24, 2019

PJ Washington, F, Kentucky: Safety — Unfortunately, Washington has been dealing with an injury during the tournament, but he might be making a return soon, judging from recent Twitter activity. But at 6’8, 228 pounds, he can just suit up to play safety instead!

Zion Williamson, F, Duke: Defensive end — Yes, I have Zion playing both ways because he’s just that type of athlete with versatile skillset and strength. Williams would absolutely destroy some quarterbacks as a defensive end, I don’t need to explain this too much.

Trevion Williams, F, Purdue: Defensive tackle — At 6’9 and 280 pounds, Williams would fit in just fine at tackle alongside Williamson, with plenty of athleticism and toughness:

Trevion Williams out there looking like a baby Biggie for @BoilerBall. pic.twitter.com/n7x18dw2kU — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 21, 2018

Grant Williams, F, Tennessee: Defensive tackle — At 6’7, 236 pounds, he’s got the size, length, and strength to make for a physical defensive tackle.

Kenny Wooten, F, Oregon: Defensive end — At 6’9, this would be pretty frightening to watch come off the end as an opposing quarterback, tbh:

Naz Reid, F, LSU: Linebacker — Reid is a true freshman, but he’s got the size and build of an absolute unit. At 6’10 and 250 pounds he may be a bit tall for a linebacker, but I wouldn’t hesitate to put him here. Just imagine running backs trying to run into this dude:

Related:

Naz Reid is 34 years old — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) March 21, 2019

Ashton Hagans, G, Kentucky: Linebacker — The Wildcats freshman guard would fit in well at linebacker, at 6’3, 193 pounds. A tad undersized, but he could hold his own:

M.J. Walker, G, Florida State: Linebacker — At 6’5, 215 pounds, he’s built perfectly to be an LB. And what’s even cooler is that he’s athletic enough to try his hand at the NFL:

Along the way, Walker has only played one year of football. An injury in AAU cost him his freshman season on the gridiron before he returned to the field as a sophomore, where he shined as a free safety and wide receiver. That’s when Walker made the decision to focus on hoops. ”I think I could have been a really good player,” Walker told SB Nation, thinking back to his football days. “I honestly think I probably can still go pro in football if I wanted to.”

Special Teams

Zion Williamson, Return specialist: I don’t need to justify this, do I?

Zion Williamson, Punter: Don’t try and tell me this couldn’t work.

Zion Williamson, Kicker: Ahem:

Got any other suggestions on guys that you think could suit up on the gridiron?

