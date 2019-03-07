Neutral-site college football games are all the rage. They can make a ton of money for the schools that play in them, and they’re often in good stadiums and locations to provide incentive for fans to travel. In 2019, there are 15 neutral-site (or neutral-site-ish) regular season games. Some are in fun, central locations for both fanbases and will make for great environments. Others, not so much! Let’s rank them by how much fun the games get from being where they are.

15. Florida State vs. Boise State, TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville

This one makes some of the least sense, because it will basically serve as a home game for the Noles (even the game’s website says so, lol). Jacksonville is less than three hours from Tallahassee, so expect the building to be full of FSU fans. TIAA Bank Stadium is a pretty unexciting venue, and I’m not sure why they couldn’t have just played in Tallahassee.

14. Miami vs. FIU, Marlins Park, Miami

The Orange Bowl never should’ve been torn down for this monstrous building.

13. Alabama vs. Duke, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Atlanta’s a shorter trip than Tuscaloosa for Duke fans who might want to attend this game.

12. Washington State vs. Houston, NRG Stadium

The last time Houston played at NRG, it upset Oklahoma 33-23 in 2016, in a game that had a ggreat atmosphere. This meeting will allow Mike Leach and Dana Holgorsen to show off great teams’ passing games indoors. It’s a long trek for Wazzu fans, though.

11. Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, AT&T Stadium in Arlington

This marks the sixth year in a row these two schools will play in Jerry World, following a handful of games a few years earlier. Both sides end up getting a chunk of change and North Texas recruiting exposure from it, and Jerry Jones gets his alma mater’s team, the Hogs, on a big stage at his own stadium. So there are reasons the game’s where it is, but it doesn’t feel like much fun at this point (especially for Arkansas).

10. Louisville vs. Western Kentucky, Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Nashville is pretty close to both schools, so both fanbases should turn out well. The Music City is a fun town, and this game needed some juice after both teams’ ugly 2018s.

9. Indiana vs. Ball State, Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis

Lucas Oil Stadium is about halfway between Bloomington and Muncie, and Indianapolis is a natural place for their students and alums to meet. There’d be little reason for most to even notice this game if it were on a campus.

8. Colorado State vs. Colorado, Sports Authority Field in Denver

This has a fun state championship feel to it, and it’s not far from either Fort Collins or Boulder, which is right in Denver’s backyard. Neither school usually sells out home games on campus, so they’re not giving up a ton by playing in the state’s NFL venue.

7. Mississippi State vs. UL Lafayette, Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

This series is a bit unique, dubbed a “home-and-dome” thanks to the Ragin’ Cajuns playing in Starkville in 2018 and the teams meeting in NOLA this year. MSU fans would probably rather visit NOLA than Lafayette, and ULL likely doesn’t mind playing in the Superdome.

6. Auburn vs. Oregon, AT&T Stadium in Arlington

Either of these teams visiting the other’s campus would be awesome, in part because it’s never happened before. But here, neither fanbase has to go all the way across the country. Auburn’s closer and will probably get a little better turnout, but this game being on Labor Day weekend should help the Ducks get a lot of their fans to Jerry World.

5. Georgia vs. Florida, TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville

Dawg fans have to travel a bit father than Gator fans, but there’s always plenty of red and black (and lots of alcohol) at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Jacksonville is the perfect environment to accommodate the large number of fans that travel to this game, and while home-and-homes for this rivalry would be cool, there’s just something about having it in Jax that makes it more fun.

4. Army vs. Navy, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia

Philly is a good place for alums and families to meet up for this annual matchup, which takes on a weekend-long family reunion feel. Neither team’s usual home stadium is big enough to accommodate the massive demand that comes with this meeting, and having it in a big stadium adds to the celebration of the regular season’s last game.

3. Oklahoma vs. Texas, Cotton Bowl in Dallas

It doesn’t hurt that the game happens during the Texas State Fair, with all its delicious fried food.

2. South Carolina vs. North Carolina, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

Putting these two teams in Charlotte, right near their two states’ border, is logical.

1. Florida vs. Miami, Camping World Stadium in Orlando

There are a ton of Gator fans in Orlando, but Miami fans show up well to Central Florida when the Canes play there, most recently in the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl. Despite the game maybe moving up and causing some inconvenience, it’ll be cool to have it in Central Florida, where the schools recruit hard against each other. It should be a fairly split crowd, and having it at a neutral site makes a potentially good game feel like more of a tossup.