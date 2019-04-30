One way to evaluate NFL draft classes is to crunch a bunch of tape all at once, run through combine data, ask around front offices, and try to project players like they’re stocks.

Another way is to simply covet players who were good at playing college football, because if you weren’t good at college football, it’s really hard to suddenly be good in the NFL.

Let’s try that. We’re college football people, and we like these teams’ classes.

Alex Kirshner: Washington

Jason Kirk: Baltimore

Based on consensus All-America votes, OU guard Ben Powers was widely considered the best player on the country’s best offensive line, and Baltimore got him with pick No. 123.

I’m wary of Big 12 receiving stats, but there’s a solid argument that Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown is this class’ best receiver. He produced against demonstrably good Georgia, Iowa State, and Texas defenses before playing hurt against Alabama.

(To a college football fan, pairing Lamar Jackson with Oklahoma’s 2018 offense sounds like a great idea, BTW.)

Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson broke Terrell Suggs’ Division I career sacks record, albeit largely against light competition.

In Texas A&M’s Daylon Mack and USC’s Iman Marshall, the Ravens got former five-star recruits who didn’t quite meet the hype, but flashed extreme talent and contributed for four full years. Recruitniks will follow their NFL careers.

I liked Trace McSorley a lot and think he could be a fitting backup for Jackson. The Ravens have proved willing to mold around their QB’s skills, and McSorley improved steadily as a runner and option guy (while also missing his former OC in 2018).

Morgan Moriarty: Jacksonville

Kentucky’s Josh Allen at No. 7 overall is a huge get. He’s an absolute nightmare off the edge.

Florida offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor is the grizzly bear of this class. It’s hard to find bright spots on Florida’s recent offenses, but Taylor certainly was one.

San Jose State TE Josh Oliver already stands out on that depth chart.

Temple RB Ryquell Armstead could steal some meaningful carries. His running style is more east-west than Leonard Fournette’s, and his hands make him a nice option for Nick Foles.

Richard Johnson: Arizona

The air raid, Kliff Kingsbury’s preferred system, isn’t just an offensive scheme. It’s a state of mind your entire organization has to buy into. There is no more college football thing than switching to the air raid, and getting Heisman QB Kyler Murray is a helluva start.

Then Arizona got WR Andy Isabella, who is now guaranteed to catch dozens and dozens of balls next season, and Hakeem Butler, who at 6’5’ is gonna be your “go up and get it” guy.

And at Mr. Irrelevant, the Cards got Caleb Wilson, a tight end nobody even pretends to expect will ever block. He’s also a former UCLA player, which means he’s destined to succeed — because he’s no longer at UCLA.

Bud Elliott: Miami

The Dolphins traded for a player in Josh Rosen who would have been far and away the No. 2 QB in the 2019 draft, and at a major discount: their second-rounder this year. Rosen struggled as a rookie, but his head coach was one of the worst in NFL history, being fired after just one season, and particularly bad for the offense. That Rosen wasn’t the fit for Kingsbury’s offense made him available cheap.

Miami also got Clemson’s Christian Wilkins, a three-down, versatile, smart player for its defensive line. College football fans love Wilkins.

They added two Wisconsin players in guard Michael Deiter and outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. I’d bet they are still in the NFL for a second contract if healthy.

Oh, and another offensive linemen in Ohio State’s Isaiah Prince. Prince has not totally lived up to what I thought he could be, back when he was a recruit, but he is talented. Prince’s pick seems like a good balance to the safety of Wilkins and Deiter.

A nice backfield pairing in Auburn fullback Chandler Cox and Washington RB Myles Gaskin with the final two picks is fine.

How about you?