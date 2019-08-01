Presenting: Banner Society

Today, we’re excited to announce national college football coverage at Vox Media has a new home: Banner Society.

Banner Society is an ongoing experiment with two goals. The first is to keep expanding, warping, and sharpening the conversation around college football in all its bizarre, corrupt, colorful elements.

The second is to find new and different ways to connect with our audience directly, all over the internet. Right now, you can find us via —

Our newsletter, which you can sign up for below:

Our podcasts, Podcast Ain’t Played Nobody ...

... and the Shutdown Fullcast ...

... plus their Reddit communities, /r/PAPN and /r/ShutdownFullcast.

In the coming weeks and months, you’ll be able to reach us via —

Our Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitch accounts.

Live events, and conference calls, and a merch store, and other places we haven’t even thought of yet.

Our website, which will launch Aug. 21.

New episodes of the Fullcast and PAPN will be out Friday, Aug. 2; our newsletter will start going out Monday, Aug. 5. And SB Nation’s many excellent college team communities aren’t going anywhere — go find your own society there, if you haven’t already.

We’ve been working and waiting for months to be able to share this new project with you, and we’re just getting started. Thank you for reading; thank you for listening; thank you for sticking with us; and it’s nice to meet you.

~The Banner Society team