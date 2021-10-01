Miami football lost the most heartbreaking game possible to Virginia

The Miami Hurricanes entered the new college football season with preseason top-15 hype, but the start of their year has been a sobering reminder that this isn’t the same U we all used to love. Miami was drubbed by No. 1 Alabama in their season opener, barely snuck by Appalachian State, and then lost again to Michigan State in Week 3.

Yes, the Hurricanes blew out Coastal Carolina in Week 4, but a matchup against a very beatable Virginia team on Thursday night felt like a measuring stick game to see just how far the Canes had fallen. It turns out this is looking like it’s going to be a very long year for Manny Diaz’s team.

Miami’s performance against Virginia was defined by .... punts. The Canes recorded 372 of total offense on the night, and 385 yards in punting. Despite so many poor possessions, Miami still had a chance to win in the final seconds.

The Canes got the ball back on their own 9-yard line with 5:29 to go after Virginia had taken a two-point lead. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke marched his team down the field, and put them within range of an easy field goal with just a few seconds left on the clock.

“Easy” is never easy when you’re relying on a college kicker. Miami banged the ball off the uprights, and Virginia won the game, 30-28.

Miami falls to 2-3 on the year, while Virginia is now 3-2.

The missed kick wasn’t even the most frustrating play for Miami. In the third quarter, Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks ended up with a ridiculous touchdown catch off a near Miami interception when the ball bounced off his back, up into the air off his arms, and into his hands while he was laying on the ground.

Sometimes, it’s just not your night.

That Miami vs. Florida State game sure is going to be something this year with the Seminoles at 0-4. Can the Canes’ luck really get much worse from here?